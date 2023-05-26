Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AUPH   CA05156V1022

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(AUPH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
9.490 USD   -0.73%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aurinia Files Form S-8 to Register Shares Underlying Previously Disclosed Inducement Awards for Newly Hired Employees

05/26/2023 | 05:17pm EDT
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-8 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Under U.S. federal securities laws, equity awards issued as employee compensation must be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, via an S-8 registration statement or qualify for an exemption from registration. This Form S-8 registers previously issued and disclosed stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) that were granted as inducement awards to employees entering employment with Aurinia in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Aurinia will not receive any proceeds from any sales of shares underlying such equity awards by the employees that are registered under this Form S-8. However, upon the exercise of stock options exercisable for shares covered by the Form S-8, Aurinia will receive the proceeds from such exercise. Under SEC rules and regulations for the shares underlying equity awards to be freely tradeable, an S-8 registration statement must be filed. The filing is administrative in nature and solely relates to equity awards (options and RSUs) that have already been publicly disclosed.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations with a high unmet medical need that are impacted by autoimmune, kidney and rare diseases. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company’s head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 157 M - -
Net income 2023 -100 M - -
Net cash 2023 320 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -13,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 367 M 1 367 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,67x
EV / Sales 2024 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 92,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 9,56 $
Average target price 13,71 $
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter S. Greenleaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Volker Knappertz Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Matthew Maxwell Donley Executive VP-Operations & Strategy
Stephen P. Robertson Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.121.30%1 367
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.18%85 669
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.2.21%77 655
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-18.49%28 109
GENMAB A/S-4.01%26 513
BIONTECH SE-27.62%26 203
