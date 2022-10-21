Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUPH   CA05156V1022

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(AUPH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-20 pm EDT
8.140 USD   +13.06%
06:20aAurinia Pharmaceuticals : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
06:15aAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/04Aurinia Reports New Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : Management Change - Form 8-K

10/21/2022 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
auph-20221017

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 17, 2022
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Alberta, Canada 001-36421 98-1231763
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)
(Commission File No.)
(IRS Employer Identification No.)

#1203-4464 Markham Street
Victoria, British Columbia
V8Z 7X8
(250) 708-4272
(Address and telephone number of registrant's principal executive offices)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of Each Exchange on which Registered
Common Shares, without par value AUPH The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐


Item 5.02
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Departure of Executive Vice President, Research and Chief Medical Officer

On October 17, 2022, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Robert Huizinga, PhD RN, CNeph(C), our Executive Vice President, Research and Neil Solomons, M.D., our Chief Medical Officer, mutually agreed that Dr. Huizinga and Dr. Solomons would cease their employment with Aurinia, each effective October 31, 2022.

We expect to enter into separation agreements with Dr. Huizinga and Dr. Solomons which will supersede and replace all the severance arrangements between us and Dr. Huizinga and Dr. Solomons, set forth in their respective employment agreements with Aurinia, dated October 1, 2018 and September 12, 2012, respectively (together, as amended, the Employment Agreements). The terms of the separation agreements are expected to be consistent with the terms of the Employment Agreements, respectively.

Pursuant to the Employment Agreements, as modified by resolution of the Compensation Committee, provided Dr. Huizinga provides Aurinia with a general release of claims and waiver, he is entitled to receive severance pay of $575,015 equal to 18 months of his current base salary, accrued and unused vacation of $159,311 and target performance bonus payout at 50% based on 2022 performance of $191,672. In addition, if elected, Dr. Huizinga is entitled to medical, dental and vision benefits for up to 18 months covered by Aurinia. Dr. Huizinga's payments have been translated from Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars based on the average foreign exchange rate as of October 20, 2022 from OFX.

Pursuant to the Employment Agreements, as modified by resolution of the Compensation Committee, provided Dr. Solomons provides Aurinia with a general release of claims and waiver, he is entitled to receive severance pay of $698,230 equal to 18 months of his current base salary, accrued and unused vacation of $192,157 and target performance bonus payout at 50% based on 2022 performance is $232,743. In addition, if elected, Dr. Solomons is entitled to medical, dental and vision benefits for up to 18 months covered by Aurinia. Dr. Solomons' payments have been translated from Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars based on the average foreign exchange rate as of October 20, 2022 from OFX.

The foregoing descriptions of the Employment Agreements are qualified in their entirety by the text of the respective Employment Agreements, filed as Exhibit 10.14 for Dr. Huizinga and Exhibit 10.18 for Dr. Solomons to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2021 and incorporated herein by reference.








SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Date: October 21, 2022

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
By: /s/ Joseph Miller
Name: Joseph Miller
Title: Chief Financial Officer



Disclaimer

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 10:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
06:20aAurinia Pharmaceuticals : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
06:15aAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/04Aurinia Reports New Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
10/03Aurinia Reports New Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
09/21Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at American College of Rheumatology Con..
AQ
09/20Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at American College of Rheumatology (AC..
BU
09/20Aurinia Announces European Commission Approval of LUPKYNIS for the Treatment of Lupus N..
AQ
09/19Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Wins EU Marketing Authorization For Lupus Nephritis Drug In Adu..
MT
09/19Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Change in Directors or Principal ..
AQ
09/19Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Secures European Marketing Authorization for Lupkynis
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 136 M - -
Net income 2022 -121 M - -
Net cash 2022 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,60x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 155 M 1 155 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,85x
EV / Sales 2023 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,14 $
Average target price 21,31 $
Spread / Average Target 162%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter S. Greenleaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Miller Chief Financial Officer
George M. Milne Chairman
Robert B. Huizinga Executive Vice President-Research
Neil Solomons Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-64.41%1 155
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.11.78%75 466
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.13%74 414
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-33.50%31 377
BIONTECH SE-54.06%28 781
GENMAB A/S5.89%23 994