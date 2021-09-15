Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUPH   CA05156V1022

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(AUPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

09/15/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the “Company”) today announced that members of the senior management team will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit Monday, September 20, 2021 at 2:55 pm ET. (access here)
  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on September 30, 2021 at 12:40 pm ET. (access here)

In order to participate in the audio webcasts, interested parties can also register and access presentations under "News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on Aurinia’s website.

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company recently introduced the first FDA-approved oral therapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). Aurinia’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia; its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland; and the Company focuses development efforts globally.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
01:12pAURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences
BU
09/14INSIDER SELL : Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
MT
09/13AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global ..
AQ
09/13AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global I..
AQ
09/10AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global I..
BU
2017AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Breakfast Technical Briefing on Biotech Stocks -- Amic..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -172 M - -
Net cash 2021 252 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 761 M 2 761 M -
EV / Sales 2021 54,4x
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 294
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 21,50 $
Average target price 28,33 $
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter S. Greenleaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Miller Chief Financial Officer
George M. Milne Chairman
Robert B. Huizinga Executive Vice President-Research
Neil Solomons Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.55.46%2 761
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.20.92%88 331
BIONTECH SE310.79%80 881
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS33.54%67 075
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.26.24%64 969
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.28%48 879