Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the “Company”) today announced that members of the senior management team will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit Monday, September 20, 2021 at 2:55 pm ET. (access here)

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on September 30, 2021 at 12:40 pm ET. (access here)

In order to participate in the audio webcasts, interested parties can also register and access presentations under "News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on Aurinia’s website.

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company recently introduced the first FDA-approved oral therapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). Aurinia’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia; its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland; and the Company focuses development efforts globally.

