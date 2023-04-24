Advanced search
    AUPH   CA05156V1022

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(AUPH)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
10.71 USD   +0.85%
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release First Quarter Financial and Operational Results on May 4, 2023

04/24/2023 | 06:01am EDT
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that it will release financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2023, on Thursday, May 4, 2023, before markets open. Aurinia’s management team will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update. Interested participants can dial (888) 645-4404 / (862) 298-0702 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed under "News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations with a high unmet medical need that are impacted by autoimmune, kidney and rare diseases. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company’s head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 143 M - -
Net income 2023 -106 M - -
Net cash 2023 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -14,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 532 M 1 532 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,72x
EV / Sales 2024 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 92,9%
Managers and Directors
Peter S. Greenleaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Miller Chief Financial Officer
George M. Milne Chairman
Volker Knappertz Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Matthew Maxwell Donley Executive VP-Operations & Strategy
