    AUPH   CA05156V1022

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(AUPH)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00 28/10/2022 BST
8.020 USD   +1.39%
10:31pAurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results on November 3, 2022
BU
01:33pAurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2022
AQ
10/27Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2022
BU
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results on November 3, 2022

10/28/2022 | 10:31pm BST
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that it will release financial and operational results for third quarter 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022, before markets open. Aurinia’s management team will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update.

Interested participants can dial 877-407-9170 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed under "News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

About Aurinia
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 136 M - 117 M
Net income 2022 -121 M - -104 M
Net cash 2022 362 M - 312 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 122 M 1 122 M 969 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,61x
EV / Sales 2023 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 93,5%
Managers and Directors
Peter S. Greenleaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Miller Chief Financial Officer
George M. Milne Chairman
Robert B. Huizinga Executive Vice President-Research
Neil Solomons Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-65.41%1 122
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.22%77 496
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.10%73 832
BIONTECH SE-47.41%32 949
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-33.89%31 186
GENMAB A/S8.44%25 018