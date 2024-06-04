Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) filed a supplement (the “Supplement”) to the Company’s Management Information and Proxy Statement dated June 3, 2024 (the “Proxy Statement/Circular”) for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 14, 2024 (the “Annual Meeting”).

The purpose of the Supplement is to reduce the proposed increase in the shares reserved for issuance under the Company’s Equity Incentive Plan in Proposal 4 from 11,375,000 Plan Shares (as defined in the Proxy Statement/Circular) to 8,500,000 Plan Shares. Accordingly, the Supplement revises and amends the Proxy Statement/Circular to decrease the number of Plan Shares requested to be reserved for use under the Company’s Equity Incentive Plan in Proposal 4 in the Proxy Statement/Circular from 35,190,115 to 32,315,115, representing a total increase of 8,500,000 Plan Shares, and representing, in aggregate, 22.7% of total shares outstanding as of April 30, 2024. This supplement should be read in conjunction with the Proxy Statement/Circular.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The Company’s head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, with its U.S. commercial office in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.

