Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUPH   CA05156V1022

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(AUPH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
8.140 USD   -0.49%
04:10pAurinia Reports New Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
07/26Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Issues Notice on IPR Review Related to Lupkynis Patent
DJ
07/26Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Notification Regarding Inter Partes Patent Review
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aurinia Reports New Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

08/01/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering therapeutics that change the course of autoimmune disease, announced that the Company’s Compensation Committee granted, in connection with the previously announced appointments of Volker Knappertz, M.D. as Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Scott Habig as Chief Commercial Officer, an aggregate of 488,095 inducement stock options and an aggregate of 290,343 inducement restricted stock units (RSUs). Additionally, the Company's Compensation Committee granted 10 new employees an aggregate of 123,100 inducement stock options and an aggregate of 73,700 inducement RSUs. The options have a per share exercise price of $8.18, the closing price of Aurinia's common stock on July 29, 2022. The inducement stock options and RSUs have a grant date of August 1, 2022. The stock options and RSUs were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering employment with Aurinia in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement stock options have a ten-year term and vest over three years with one-third of the shares subject to the option vesting twelve months from the grant date, and the remainder vesting in twenty-four equal monthly installments thereafter.

The inducement RSUs shall vest in three equal annual installments beginning August 1, 2023.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial office is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
04:10pAurinia Reports New Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
07/26Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Issues Notice on IPR Review Related to Lupkynis Patent
DJ
07/26Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Notification Regarding Inter Partes Patent Review
BU
07/25Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Result..
BU
07/25Aurinia Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for the Treatment of..
AQ
07/22SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Friday
MT
07/22Aurinia Gets Positive CHMP Opinion for Active Lupus Nephritis Treatment
MT
07/22Aurinia Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin) for the Treatment o..
BU
07/22Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for Lupkynis® (Voclosporin..
CI
07/15Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Names New Chief Commercial Officer As Colao Leaving; Shares Sin..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 M - -
Net income 2022 -106 M - -
Net cash 2022 363 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 159 M 1 159 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,81x
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8,18 $
Average target price 23,31 $
Spread / Average Target 185%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter S. Greenleaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Miller Chief Financial Officer
George M. Milne Chairman
Robert B. Huizinga Executive Vice President-Research
Neil Solomons Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-64.23%1 159
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-17.71%74 945
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.69%71 717
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.89%62 675
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-21.04%40 262
BIONTECH SE-35.94%40 135