    AUPH   CA05156V1022

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(AUPH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Bristol Myers interested in buying Aurinia Pharma - Bloomberg News

10/22/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign stands outside a Bristol Myers Squibb facility in Cambridge

(Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co has expressed interest in buying autoimmune disease drug developer Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Aurinia's shares closed up nearly 27% on the news, giving it a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The report said no final decision has been made and that Bristol Myers could opt out of a potential deal.

Both Bristol Myers and Aurinia declined to comment on the matter.

Aurinia sells a treatment for a kidney disorder called lupus nephritis and is testing out treatments for other autoimmune and kidney diseases, according to its website.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ruhi Soni; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -170 M - -
Net cash 2021 252 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 836 M 2 836 M -
EV / Sales 2021 56,0x
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 294
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 22,09 $
Average target price 28,33 $
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter S. Greenleaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Miller Chief Financial Officer
George M. Milne Chairman
Robert B. Huizinga Executive Vice President-Research
Neil Solomons Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.59.73%2 836
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.98%83 993
BIONTECH SE251.28%69 162
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.51%65 142
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS17.86%59 196
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.84%48 536