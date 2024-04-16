NOTE: The new presentation time for Aurinia’s presentation at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conferences is 4:00 to 4:30 PM Eastern Time. This event is presentation only. Webcast Details remain the same.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that it will attend the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto from April 16-17, 2024.

Aurinia management will host one-on-one meetings with investors and will host a presentation on Tuesday, April 16, from 4:00 to 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A live webcast of the session will be available on the investor section of Aurinia’s website, which can be found here.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The Company’s head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, its U.S. commercial office is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.

