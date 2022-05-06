Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AUPH   CA05156V1022

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(AUPH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
10.16 USD   -6.36%
04:06pm Notice of New Dial-In Numbers for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results on May 10, 2022
BU
05/05 Cantor Fitzgerald Assumes Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at Overweight with $25 Price Target
MT
05/05 HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to $30 From $33, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

Notice of New Dial-In Numbers for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results on May 10, 2022

05/06/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (“Aurinia” or the “Company”) announces a change to the dial-in number(s) for the upcoming first quarter financial and operational results announcement on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The new numbers for interested participants to dial in are: (866) 682-6100 / (862) 298-0702 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada).

The audio webcast can also be accessed under "News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced the first FDA-approved oral therapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). Aurinia’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia; its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland; and the Company focuses development efforts globally.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 138 M - -
Net income 2022 -92,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 384 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 538 M 1 538 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,36x
EV / Sales 2023 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 93,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 10,85 $
Average target price 24,44 $
Spread / Average Target 125%
Managers and Directors
Peter S. Greenleaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Miller Chief Financial Officer
George M. Milne Chairman
Robert B. Huizinga Executive Vice President-Research
Neil Solomons Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-52.56%1 538
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.51%76 952
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.1.24%68 890
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.30%67 812
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-20.39%42 797
BIONTECH SE-44.95%34 419