  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Aurion Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AU   CA05156F1071

AURION RESOURCES LTD.

(AU)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/01 11:59:08 am EDT
1.02 CAD   +2.00%
Aurion Resources : Corporate Presentation - April 2022

04/01/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
TSXV: AU; OTCQX: AIRRF

DISCOVERING THE NEXT

MAJOR GOLD CAMP

Corporate Presentation April 2022

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation may contain "forward-looking information" (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation). Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to", and are based on expectations, estimates and projections considered to be reasonable by Aurion as of the date of this presentation. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Information in this presentation has been furnished for your information only, is accurate at the time of posting, and may be superseded by more current information. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update the information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Andrew Hussey, P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources Ltd., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has approved the technical disclosure and verified the technical information in this presentation."

Discovering the Next Major Gold Camp

High-Grade: 789 g/t over 2.9 m;

Top 10 holes avg 355 g*mMajors Invested: Kinross, Newmont Goldcorp and B2Gold

Exceptional Footprint: 8,500+ samples averaging 6.0 g/t Au

Top Jurisdiction: Finland

District Scale: 1,000 km2

Cheap Relative Valuation

Ownership and Capital Structure

  • 117.6 M shares / 9.89 M options/ 1.58 M broker warrants

  • Market Cap: ~C$118.7 M (As of Mar 31, 2022)

  • Well-Funded:

    • Working Capital ~C$10.7 M as of September 30, 2021

    • Closed C$16.7 M financing on Nov 25, 2021

Eric Sprott

Expensive to Cheap - Despite Continued Success

Sept 7, 2017 - Kinross Investment

July 10, 2019 - Eric Sprott Investment

Oct 25 - Helmi Discovery on JV Property

Sept 18, 2018 - Hole 42: 789 g/t Au over 2.9 mFeb 1, 2017 - Boulder Discovery

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Aurion Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 16:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,88 M -2,30 M -2,30 M
Net cash 2020 7,41 M 5,94 M 5,94 M
P/E ratio 2020 -32,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 118 M 94,2 M 94,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart AURION RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Aurion Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURION RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,00 CAD
Average target price 1,85 CAD
Spread / Average Target 85,0%
Managers and Directors
Matti Talikka Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Randall Serdan Chief Financial Officer
David Lotan Non-Executive Chairman
Dennis N. Clarke Independent Director
David R. Loveys Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURION RESOURCES LTD.-23.08%94
BHP GROUP LIMITED24.70%196 500
RIO TINTO PLC24.31%132 915
GLENCORE PLC33.35%85 917
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.71%63 401
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.33.27%46 492