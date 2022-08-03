Aurion Resources : Corporate Presentation - August 2022
08/03/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
TSXV: AU; OTCQX: AIRRF
DISCOVERING THE NEXT
MAJOR GOLD CAMP
Corporate Presentation August 2022
Forward-Looking Information
This presentation may contain "forward-looking information" (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation). Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to", and are based on expectations, estimates and projections considered to be reasonable by Aurion as of the date of this presentation. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Information in this presentation has been furnished for your information only, is accurate at the time of posting, and may be superseded by more current information. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update the information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Andrew Hussey, P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources Ltd., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has approved the technical disclosure and verified the technical
information in this presentation."
Discovering the Next Major Gold Camp
High-Grade: 789 g/t over 2.9 m;
Exceptional Footprint: 8,500+
District Scale: 1,000 km2
Top 10 holes avg 355 g*m
samples averaging 6.0 g/t Au
Majors Invested: Kinross,
Top Jurisdiction: Finland
Cheap Relative Valuation
Newmont Goldcorp and B2Gold
Ownership and Capital Structure
117.8 M shares / 7.9 M options/ 1.57 M broker warrants
Market Cap: ~C$66.0 M (As of July 29, 2022)
Well-Funded:
Working Capital ~C$21.8 M as of March 31, 2022
Eric Sprott
Expensive to Cheap - Despite Continued Success
Sept 7, 2017 - Kinross Investment
July 10, 2019 - Eric Sprott Investment
Oct 25 - Helmi Discovery on JV Property
Today
Sept 18, 2018 - Hole 42: 789 g/t Au over 2.9 m
Feb 1, 2017 - Boulder Discovery
