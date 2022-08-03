Log in
    AU   CA05156F1071

AURION RESOURCES LTD.

(AU)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:56 2022-08-03 pm EDT
0.5600 CAD   +1.82%
AURION RESOURCES : Corporate Presentation - August 2022
PU
07/29Aurion - B2Gold JV Intersects Further Gold Mineralization at Helmi and Identifies New Zones of Gold Mineralization to the Northwest
AQ
07/28Aurion Resources, B2Gold See Gains as Cos Intersect Further Gold Mineralization At Finland Joint Venture
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aurion Resources : Corporate Presentation - August 2022

08/03/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
TSXV: AU; OTCQX: AIRRF

DISCOVERING THE NEXT

MAJOR GOLD CAMP

Corporate Presentation August 2022

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation may contain "forward-looking information" (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation). Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to", and are based on expectations, estimates and projections considered to be reasonable by Aurion as of the date of this presentation. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Information in this presentation has been furnished for your information only, is accurate at the time of posting, and may be superseded by more current information. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update the information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Andrew Hussey, P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources Ltd., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has approved the technical disclosure and verified the technical

information in this presentation."

2

Discovering the Next Major Gold Camp

High-Grade: 789 g/t over 2.9 m;

Exceptional Footprint: 8,500+

District Scale: 1,000 km2

Top 10 holes avg 355 g*m

samples averaging 6.0 g/t Au

Majors Invested: Kinross,

Top Jurisdiction: Finland

Cheap Relative Valuation

Newmont Goldcorp and B2Gold

3

Ownership and Capital Structure

  • 117.8 M shares / 7.9 M options/ 1.57 M broker warrants
  • Market Cap: ~C$66.0 M (As of July 29, 2022)
  • Well-Funded:
    • Working Capital ~C$21.8 M as of March 31, 2022

Eric Sprott

4

Expensive to Cheap - Despite Continued Success

Sept 7, 2017 - Kinross Investment

July 10, 2019 - Eric Sprott Investment

Oct 25 - Helmi Discovery on JV Property

Today

Sept 18, 2018 - Hole 42: 789 g/t Au over 2.9 m

Feb 1, 2017 - Boulder Discovery

5



Disclaimer

Aurion Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 16:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -7,38 M -5,74 M -5,74 M
Net cash 2021 25,3 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64,8 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,5%
