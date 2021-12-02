Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Aurion Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AU   CA05156F1071

AURION RESOURCES LTD.

(AU)
  Report
1.04 CAD   -1.89%
Aurion Resources : Corporate Presentation - December 2021

12/02/2021 | 07:41am EST
DISCOVERING THE NEXT

MAJOR GOLD CAMP

Corporate Presentation

AURION RESOURCES LTD.

December 2021

TSXV: AU; OTCQX: AIRRF

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation may contain "forward-looking information" (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation). Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to", and are based on expectations, estimates and projections considered to be reasonable by Aurion as of the date of this presentation. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Information in this presentation has been furnished for your information only, is accurate at the time of posting, and may be superseded by more current information. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update the information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Andrew Hussey, P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources Ltd., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has approved the technical disclosure and verified the technical

information in this presentation."

TSXV: AU OTCQX: AIRRF

2

Discovering the Next Major Gold Camp

High-Grade: 789 g/t over 2.9 m; Top 10 holes avg 355 g*m

Majors Invested: Kinross,

Newmont Goldcorp and B2Gold

Exceptional Footprint: 8,500+

District Scale: 1,000 km2

samples averaging 6.0 g/t Au

Top Jurisdiction: Finland

Cheap Relative Valuation

TSXV: AU OTCQX: AIRRF

3

Ownership and Capital Structure

  • 117.6 M shares / 7.785 M options/ 1.62 M broker warrants
  • Market Cap: ~C$124.6 M (As of Nov 30, 2021)
  • Well-Funded:
    • Working Capital ~C$10.7 M as of September 30, 2021
    • Closed C$16.7 M financing on Nov 25, 2021

Eric Sprott

TSXV: AU OTCQX: AIRRF

4

Expensive to Cheap - Despite Continued Success

Sept 7, 2017 - Kinross Investment

July 10, 2019 - Eric Sprott Investment

Oct 25 - New Discovery on JV Property

Sept 18, 2018 - Hole 42: 789 g/t Au over 2.9 m

Today

Feb 1, 2017 - Boulder Discovery

TSXV: AU OTCQX: AIRRF

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aurion Resources Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 12:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
