  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Aurion Resources Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    AU   CA05156F1071

AURION RESOURCES LTD.

(AU)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:28:15 2023-06-02 am EDT
0.6500 CAD    0.00%
Aurion Resources : Corporate Presentation - June 2023

06/02/2023 | 10:34am EDT
TSXV: AU; OTCQX: AIRRF

DISCOVERING THE NEXT

MAJOR GOLD CAMP

Corporate Presentation June 2023

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation may contain "forward-looking information" (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation). Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to", and are based on expectations, estimates and projections considered to be reasonable by Aurion as of the date of this presentation. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Information in this presentation has been furnished for your information only, is accurate at the time of posting, and may be superseded by more current information. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update the information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Andrew Hussey, P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources Ltd., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has approved the technical disclosure and verified the technical

information in this presentation."

2

Discovering the Next Major Gold Camp

Emerging Gold Camp

Multiple Value Drivers

District scale land package

Joint Ventures with B2Gold and Kinross

Prospective geology

New discoveries on wholly owned properties

Multiple new discoveries

Tier 1 Jurisdiction

Positioned to Execute

Finland consistently ranks high for mining investment

Experienced management and board

Excellent infrastructure and access

Aligned with shareholders

Straightforward permitting process

Well-funded

3

Ownership and Capital Structure

  • 130.0 M shares / 9.28 M options/ 1.59 M broker warrants
  • Market Cap: ~C$84.5 M (As of May 31, 2023)
  • Well-Funded:
    • Working Capital ~C$12.6 M as of Dec 31, 2022
    • C$6.7 M equity financing closed Apr 12, 2023

Major Shareholders:

Eric Sprott

Analyst Coverage:

4

Finland - Like Discovering Timmins 110 Years Ago

5

Disclaimer

Aurion Resources Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 14:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -11,2 M -8,32 M -8,32 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,91x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 84,5 M 62,7 M 62,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart AURION RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Aurion Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURION RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,65 CAD
Average target price 1,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 84,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matti Talikka Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Randall Serdan Chief Financial Officer
David Lotan Non-Executive Chairman
Dennis N. Clarke Independent Director
David R. Loveys Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURION RESOURCES LTD.8.33%63
BHP GROUP LIMITED-7.80%139 942
RIO TINTO PLC-15.73%102 648
GLENCORE PLC-24.53%64 944
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-5.41%40 161
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.07%36 414
