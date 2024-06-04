TSXV: AU; OTCQX: AIRRF
DISCOVERING THE NEXT
MAJOR GOLD CAMP
Corporate Presentation June 2024
Forward-Looking Information
This presentation may contain "forward-looking information" (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation). Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to", and are based on expectations, estimates and projections considered to be reasonable by Aurion as of the date of this presentation. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Information in this presentation has been furnished for your information only, is accurate at the time of posting, and may be superseded by more current information. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update the information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Andrew Hussey, P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources Ltd., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has approved the technical disclosure and verified the technical
information in this presentation."
2
Discovering the Next Major Gold Camp
Emerging Gold Camp
Multiple Value Drivers
District scale land package
Joint Ventures with B2Gold and Kinross
Prospective geology
New discoveries on wholly owned properties
Multiple new discoveries
Tier 1 Jurisdiction
Positioned to Execute
Finland consistently ranks high for mining investment
Experienced management and board
Excellent infrastructure and access
Aligned with shareholders
Straightforward permitting process
Well-funded
3
Creating Value Through
New Discoveries
Partnerships and Invested Majors
100%-Owned Risti
Property
JV with B2 Gold
Properties
JV with B2 Gold
Kinross Investments Newmont Investment
Greenfield Discoveries
Target Generation
Critical Elements
- Aamurusko - 789.00 g/t Au over 2.90 m
- Kaaresselkä - 2.41 g/t Au over 56.55 m
- Helmi - 2.05 g/t Au over 77.50 m
- Vuoma - 28.64 g/t Au over 4.90 m
- 70% B2Gold / 30% Aurion Joint Venture
- 10% shareholder and Earning in on Launi East
- 2.5% shareholder
- 8,500 samples averaging 6 g/t Au
- 20 + Au in base of till anomalies identified
- Vanadium, Lithium, Phosphate and Rare Earths
4
Ownership and Capital Structure
- 132.5 M shares / 9.01 M options/ 0.64 M broker warrants
- Market Cap: ~C$87.4 M (As of May 31, 2024)
- Well-Funded:
- Working Capital ~C$5.23 M as of Mar 31, 2023
Major Shareholders:
Analyst Coverage:
Eric Sprott
5
Finland - A Top Jurisdiction with Untapped Potential
Total Resources of the known orogenic
Size comparison of the CLGB to Norseman-Wiluna,
gold deposits in greenstone belts
Abitibi, and Zimbabwe Craton greenstone belts
Zimbabwe Craton
~40Moz
Norseman - Wiluna
~75Moz
Abitibi
~85Moz
Central Lapland
<10Moz
Source: Niiranen, T., Lahti, I. and Nykänen, V. (2015) The Orogenic Gold Potential of the
IkkariCentral Lapland Greenstone Belt, Northern Fennoscandian Shield. In W.D. Maier, R.
Lahtinen, H. O'Brien, Eds., Mineral Deposits of Finland (pp 733-752). Elsevier Inc.
6
Finland - Like Discovering Timmins 110 Years Ago
7
Value From Multiple Opportunities
B2Gold JV
• Helmi discovery: 2.05 g/t Au over 77.5 m
• Multiple gold prospects
• Next to the 4+ Moz Ikkari deposit by Rupert Resources
Risti and Launi West
• 100% ownership
• High-grade, near surface discoveries
• Multiple gold prospects
Kinross Earn-in - Launi East
• Numerous gold showings and prospects
• Earn in: US$10 M for 70%
Strategic Resources (TSXV: SR)
• Own 1.33 M shares of Strategic
• Vanadium development projects
• Part of Lumina Group
8
Emerging Gold Camp - Over 20 Discoveries Since 2016
Pre 2016
Today
Kutuvuoma
Pahtavaara
Kutuvuoma
Pahtavaara
Ikkari
Helmi
Vuoma
Aurion 100 % owned properties
Aurion-B2Gold JV property
Kinross Option
Aamurusko
Kaaresselkä
9
Joint Venture - B2Gold
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Aurion Resources Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2024 14:11:07 UTC.