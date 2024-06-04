TSXV: AU; OTCQX: AIRRF

DISCOVERING THE NEXT

MAJOR GOLD CAMP

Corporate Presentation June 2024

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation may contain "forward-looking information" (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation). Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to", and are based on expectations, estimates and projections considered to be reasonable by Aurion as of the date of this presentation. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Information in this presentation has been furnished for your information only, is accurate at the time of posting, and may be superseded by more current information. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update the information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Andrew Hussey, P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources Ltd., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has approved the technical disclosure and verified the technical

information in this presentation."

Discovering the Next Major Gold Camp

Emerging Gold Camp

Multiple Value Drivers

District scale land package

Joint Ventures with B2Gold and Kinross

Prospective geology

New discoveries on wholly owned properties

Multiple new discoveries

Tier 1 Jurisdiction

Positioned to Execute

Finland consistently ranks high for mining investment

Experienced management and board

Excellent infrastructure and access

Aligned with shareholders

Straightforward permitting process

Well-funded

Creating Value Through

New Discoveries

Partnerships and Invested Majors

100%-Owned Risti

Property

JV with B2 Gold

Properties

JV with B2 Gold

Kinross Investments Newmont Investment

Greenfield Discoveries

Target Generation

Critical Elements

  • Aamurusko - 789.00 g/t Au over 2.90 m
  • Kaaresselkä - 2.41 g/t Au over 56.55 m
  • Helmi - 2.05 g/t Au over 77.50 m
  • Vuoma - 28.64 g/t Au over 4.90 m
  • 70% B2Gold / 30% Aurion Joint Venture
  • 10% shareholder and Earning in on Launi East
  • 2.5% shareholder
  • 8,500 samples averaging 6 g/t Au
  • 20 + Au in base of till anomalies identified
  • Vanadium, Lithium, Phosphate and Rare Earths

Ownership and Capital Structure

  • 132.5 M shares / 9.01 M options/ 0.64 M broker warrants
  • Market Cap: ~C$87.4 M (As of May 31, 2024)
  • Well-Funded:
    • Working Capital ~C$5.23 M as of Mar 31, 2023

Major Shareholders:

Analyst Coverage:

Eric Sprott

Finland - A Top Jurisdiction with Untapped Potential

Total Resources of the known orogenic

Size comparison of the CLGB to Norseman-Wiluna,

gold deposits in greenstone belts

Abitibi, and Zimbabwe Craton greenstone belts

Zimbabwe Craton

~40Moz

Norseman - Wiluna

~75Moz

Abitibi

~85Moz

Central Lapland

<10Moz

Source: Niiranen, T., Lahti, I. and Nykänen, V. (2015) The Orogenic Gold Potential of the

IkkariCentral Lapland Greenstone Belt, Northern Fennoscandian Shield. In W.D. Maier, R.

Lahtinen, H. O'Brien, Eds., Mineral Deposits of Finland (pp 733-752). Elsevier Inc.

Finland - Like Discovering Timmins 110 Years Ago

7

Value From Multiple Opportunities

B2Gold JV

Helmi discovery: 2.05 g/t Au over 77.5 m

Multiple gold prospects

Next to the 4+ Moz Ikkari deposit by Rupert Resources

Risti and Launi West

100% ownership

High-grade, near surface discoveries

Multiple gold prospects

Kinross Earn-in - Launi East

Numerous gold showings and prospects

Earn in: US$10 M for 70%

Strategic Resources (TSXV: SR)

Own 1.33 M shares of Strategic

Vanadium development projects

Part of Lumina Group

Emerging Gold Camp - Over 20 Discoveries Since 2016

Pre 2016

Today

Kutuvuoma

Pahtavaara

Kutuvuoma

Pahtavaara

Ikkari

Helmi

Vuoma

Aurion 100 % owned properties

Aurion-B2Gold JV property

Kinross Option

Aamurusko

Kaaresselkä

Joint Venture - B2Gold

