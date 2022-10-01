Advanced search
    AU   CA05156F1071

AURION RESOURCES LTD.

(AU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:25 2022-09-30 pm EDT
0.4700 CAD   +2.17%
09/23Lotan Lifts Stake In Aurion Resources
MT
09/22Shareholder News Release
AQ
09/12Aurion and B2 Gold JV Intersects Wide Gold Mineralized Zone at Helmi, Separately, B2Gold Declares Q3 2022 Dividend
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aurion Resources : Corporate Presentation - October 2022

10/01/2022 | 10:34am EDT
TSXV: AU; OTCQX: AIRRF

DISCOVERING THE NEXT

MAJOR GOLD CAMP

Corporate Presentation October 2022

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation may contain "forward-looking information" (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation). Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to", and are based on expectations, estimates and projections considered to be reasonable by Aurion as of the date of this presentation. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Information in this presentation has been furnished for your information only, is accurate at the time of posting, and may be superseded by more current information. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update the information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Andrew Hussey, P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources Ltd., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has approved the technical disclosure and verified the technical

information in this presentation."

2

Discovering the Next Major Gold Camp

High-Grade: 789 g/t over 2.9 m;

Exceptional Footprint: 8,500+

District Scale: 1,000 km2

Top 10 holes avg 355 g*m

samples averaging 6.0 g/t Au

Majors Invested: Kinross,

Top Jurisdiction: Finland

Cheap Relative Valuation

Newmont Goldcorp and B2Gold

3

Ownership and Capital Structure

  • 117.9 M shares / 7.9 M options/ 1.57 M broker warrants
  • Market Cap: ~C$63.6 M (As of August 30, 2022)
  • Well-Funded:
    • Working Capital ~C$18.6 M as of June 30, 2022

Eric Sprott

4

Expensive to Cheap - Despite Continued Success

Sept 7, 2017 - Kinross Investment

July 10, 2019 - Eric Sprott Investment

Oct 25 - Helmi Discovery on JV Property

Today

Sept 18, 2018 - Hole 42: 789 g/t Au over 2.9 m

Feb 1, 2017 - Boulder Discovery

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aurion Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2022 14:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -7,38 M -5,38 M -5,38 M
Net cash 2021 25,3 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55,4 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart AURION RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Aurion Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURION RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,47 CAD
Average target price 1,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 155%
Managers and Directors
Matti Talikka Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Randall Serdan Chief Financial Officer
David Lotan Non-Executive Chairman
Dennis N. Clarke Independent Director
David R. Loveys Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURION RESOURCES LTD.-63.85%40
BHP GROUP LIMITED17.38%125 682
RIO TINTO PLC0.08%90 431
GLENCORE PLC27.52%68 600
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)77.32%45 597
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.30%37 009