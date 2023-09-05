TSXV: AU; OTCQX: AIRRF
DISCOVERING THE NEXT
MAJOR GOLD CAMP
Corporate Presentation September 2023
Forward-Looking Information
This presentation may contain "forward-looking information" (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation). Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to", and are based on expectations, estimates and projections considered to be reasonable by Aurion as of the date of this presentation. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Information in this presentation has been furnished for your information only, is accurate at the time of posting, and may be superseded by more current information. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update the information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Andrew Hussey, P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources Ltd., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has approved the technical disclosure and verified the technical
information in this presentation."
2
Discovering the Next Major Gold Camp
Emerging Gold Camp
Multiple Value Drivers
District scale land package
Joint Ventures with B2Gold and Kinross
Prospective geology
New discoveries on wholly owned properties
Multiple new discoveries
Tier 1 Jurisdiction
Positioned to Execute
Finland consistently ranks high for mining investment
Experienced management and board
Excellent infrastructure and access
Aligned with shareholders
Straightforward permitting process
Well-funded
3
Ownership and Capital Structure
- 130.0 M shares / 9.28 M options/ 1.59 M broker warrants
- Market Cap: ~C$65 M (As of Aug 31, 2023)
- Well-Funded:
- Working Capital ~C$13.7 M as of Jun 30, 2023
Major Shareholders:
Analyst Coverage:
Eric Sprott
4
Finland - Like Discovering Timmins 110 Years Ago
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Aurion Resources Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2023 14:46:05 UTC.