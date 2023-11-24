Management's Discussion and Analysis

September 30, 2023

Background

This discussion and analysis of financial position and results of operations of Aurion Resources Ltd.(the "Company" or "Aurion") is prepared as of November 23, 2023, and should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, where necessary. All dollar figures included therein and in the following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are quoted in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Additional information relevant to the Company's activities can be found on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in the following MD&A constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Company Overview

Aurion is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:AU). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing joint venture arrangements with Kinross Gold Corp., B2 Gold Corp., and Strategic Resources Inc. in Finland.

Aurion was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) on April 6, 2006, and was continued into British Columbia on August 10, 2018 under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Company was listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") on October 3, 2008. Aurion and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Aurion Resources (US) LLC, Aurion Oy and FennoEx Oy are engaged in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland respectively. The Company's primary focus is currently in Finland.

Nine Months 2023 Highlights and Significant Events:

February 6, 2023: Aurion announced results from 14 drill holes (4,353 m) from the Aurion-B2Gold JV, including the discovery of new Gold-Copper mineralization along the Helmi-Kutuvuoma Trend:

o New zone of mineralization 2 km west of the Helmi discovery:

Aurion-B2Gold JV, including the discovery of new Gold-Copper mineralization along the Helmi-Kutuvuoma Trend: zone of mineralization 2 km west of the Helmi discovery: 6.25 g/t Au over 6.00 m from 222.60 m; 0.26 g/t Au and 1.07% Cu over 12.80 m from 162.90 m (KUE22028). 1.02 g/t Au and 1.84% Cu over 5.60 m from 97.40 m, 0.55 g/t Au and 1.16% Cu over 4.20 m from 105.80 m (KUE22033). New mineralized zones located 2 km west of Helmi Main Zone and 4 km east of the Kutuvuoma Prospect (historic drill holes including 11.4 g/t Au over 13.3 m) along



the structural corridor.

Gold intercepts at the western part of the Helmi Discovery: 1.56 g/t Au over 24.80 m from 159.00 m (KUE22027)