Aurion Resources Ltd. is an exploration company. The Company is focused on exploring its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing joint venture (JV) arrangements with Kinross Gold Corp., B2 Gold Corp., and Strategic Resources Inc. in Finland. The Risti Project covers approximately 16,197 hectares (ha) in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). Risti Project is located kilometers (km) NNW of Sodankyla, Finland, which is a 40-minute drive along paved and all-weather gravel roads through rolling hills and forests. Launi Property consists of two blocks, Launi East and Launi West, with a combined area of approximately 144 square kilometers. It has interest in an approximately 268 square kilometers project area that includes the Kutuvuoma and Ahvenjarvi prospects. Its JV area includes discoveries, such Sinerma and Kutuvuoma East and various gold prospects, such as Kutuvuoma, Ahvenjarvi, Kettukuusikko, Hirvilavanmaa, Palovaara, Soretialehto and Soretiavuoma Tuongankuusikko.

Sector Diversified Mining