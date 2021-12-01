Log in
    532668   INE132H01018

AURIONPRO SOLUTIONS LIMITED

(532668)
Aurionpro : announces landmark win- bags order from High Court of Madhya Pradesh BSE

12/01/2021 | 02:31am EST
01st December,2021

To,

Deptt. Of Corporate Services- Listing

BSE Limited.

1st Floor, Rotunda Building,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Sub: Press Release

Dear Sir/Madam,

Please find attached a Press Release titled "Aurionpro announces landmark win-bags order from High Court of Madhya Pradesh.".

Kindly take this on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Aurionpro Solutions Ltd

Ninad Kelkar

Company Secretary

Aurionpro Solutions Limited

Synergia IT Park, Plot No. R-

Phone

+91 22 4040 7070 investor@aurionpro.com

270 T.T.C. Industrial Estate,

Fax

+91 22 4040 7080 www.aurionpro.com

Rabale, NaviMumbai400701.

CIN: L99999MH1997PLC111637

MAHARASHTRA - INDIA

Aurionpro announces landmark win - bags order from High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

01st December,2021:

Aurionpro is pleased to announce landmark order win from High Court of Madhya Pradesh for the complete digitisation and implementation of Video Surveillance Systems and Live Audio-Visual Streaming System.

This project is valued close to INR 190 Crores and comprises of supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of Integrated Video Surveillance System (MPHC-IVSS) & Court Room Live AudioVisual Streaming System (MPHC-CLASS) across 48 District and Session Courts and 160 Civil Courts under the High Court of Madhya Pradesh. The tenure of the project will include implementation followed by the maintenance & support for a period of 4 years.

Mr. Yogesh Songadkar, Senior Vice President, Smart City & Mobility, while announcing this win said that "this is the first of its kind and is one of the largest such projects in India involving implementation across 1700+ court rooms in the State of Madhya Pradesh. Aurionpro is amongst leading players in System Integration and this win will further strengthen our position in this segment."

Mr. Paresh Zaveri, Chairman & Managing Director cheering the order win stated that "We are thankful to the Hon'ble High Court of Madhya Pradesh for choosing us. This is a strategic win and will firmly place us as the preferred player for similar such projects in future. We are having a strong year in terms of growth and the string of recent wins will help us sustaining this growth trajectory for next year as well."

About Aurionpro:

Aurionpro Solutions (NSE: AURIONPRO) (BSE: 532668) is a global technology solutions leader that helps enterprises accelerate their digital innovation, securely and efficiently. It combines core domain expertise, thought leadership in innovation, security and leverages industry leading IP to deliver tangible business results for global corporations. Employing more than 1,200 domain and technology experts across North America, Asia and Europe, Aurionpro caters to a host of clients across BFSI, Telecom and Logistics industry. For more information, visit www.aurionpro.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Ninad Kelkar | investor@aurionpro.com

Aurionpro Solutions Limited

Synergia IT Park, Plot No. R-270 T.T.C.

Phone

+91 22 4040 7070 investor@aurionpro.com

Industrial Estate, Gautam Nagar, Near

Fax

+91 22 4040 7080

www.aurionpro.com

Rabale Police Station, Rabale,Navi

CIN: L99999MH1997PLC111637

Mumbai 400701. MH-India.

Disclaimer

aurionPro Solutions Limited published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 07:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
