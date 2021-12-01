Aurionpro : announces landmark win- bags order from High Court of Madhya Pradesh NSE

Aurionpro announces landmark win - bags order from High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

01st December,2021:

Aurionpro is pleased to announce landmark order win from High Court of Madhya Pradesh for the complete digitisation and implementation of Video Surveillance Systems and Live Audio-Visual Streaming System.

This project is valued close to INR 190 Crores and comprises of supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of Integrated Video Surveillance System (MPHC-IVSS) & Court Room Live AudioVisual Streaming System (MPHC-CLASS) across 48 District and Session Courts and 160 Civil Courts under the High Court of Madhya Pradesh. The tenure of the project will include implementation followed by the maintenance & support for a period of 4 years.

Mr. Yogesh Songadkar, Senior Vice President, Smart City & Mobility, while announcing this win said that "this is the first of its kind and is one of the largest such projects in India involving implementation across 1700+ court rooms in the State of Madhya Pradesh. Aurionpro is amongst leading players in System Integration and this win will further strengthen our position in this segment."

Mr. Paresh Zaveri, Chairman & Managing Director cheering the order win stated that "We are thankful to the Hon'ble High Court of Madhya Pradesh for choosing us. This is a strategic win and will firmly place us as the preferred player for similar such projects in future. We are having a strong year in terms of growth and the string of recent wins will help us sustaining this growth trajectory for next year as well."

About Aurionpro:

Aurionpro Solutions (NSE: AURIONPRO) (BSE: 532668) is a global technology solutions leader that helps enterprises accelerate their digital innovation, securely and efficiently. It combines core domain expertise, thought leadership in innovation, security and leverages industry leading IP to deliver tangible business results for global corporations. Employing more than 1,200 domain and technology experts across North America, Asia and Europe, Aurionpro caters to a host of clients across BFSI, Telecom and Logistics industry. For more information, visit www.aurionpro.com.

