How to deal with Examinations From Females [Video]

    532668   INE132H01018

AURIONPRO SOLUTIONS LIMITED

(532668)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 11/04
243.75 INR   +3.20%
Financials
Sales 2021 3 740 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
Net income 2021 -1 219 M -16,4 M -16,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 019 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 539 M 74,6 M 74,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 978
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart AURIONPRO SOLUTIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aurionpro Solutions Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paresh Chandulal Zaveri Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Vipul Parmar Chief Financial Officer
Amit Ramesh Chandra Sheth Co-Chairman
Yogesh Songadkar Senior Vice President-Technology
Ninad Kelkar Secretary, Compliance Officer & Head-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURIONPRO SOLUTIONS LIMITED164.37%75
MICROSOFT CORPORATION51.09%2 523 132
SEA LIMITED79.74%197 550
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC88.23%111 266
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE63.74%82 661
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-21.53%78 650