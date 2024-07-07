Certain Equity Shares of Aurionpro Solutions Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JUL-2024.

Certain Equity Shares of Aurionpro Solutions Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JUL-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 90 days starting from 8-APR-2024 to 7-JUL-2024.



Details:

Under the Placement Agreement, to encourage the Book Running Lead Manager to enter into the Placement Agreement and continue their effort in connection with the Placement and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged, our Promoters hereby agree that, without the prior written consent of the Book Running Lead Manager (which such consent shall not be unreasonably withheld), they will not, during the period commencing on the date hereof and ending 90 days after the date of allotment of the Equity Shares pursuant to the Placement; sell, lend, pledge, contract to sell, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any lock-up equity shares, or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for equity shares