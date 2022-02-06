Auris Minerals : Assays received from RC Drilling at Feather Cap Gold Project
02/06/2022 | 04:48pm EST
7 February 2022
ASSAYS RECEIVED FROM RC DRILLING AT 100% OWNED FEATHER
CAP GOLD PROJECT, WA
Highlights:
Best results from maiden RC drilling programme at Durack East Prospect within 100% owned Feather Cap Gold Project include: o 1m @ 2.37g/t Au from 32m within DERC0002 o 5m @ 1.87g/t Au from 30m within DERC0003
Drilling highlights possibility for mineralisation to dip perpendicular to previously interpreted geology - follow-up RC and Air Core drilling is required to better establish the controls on the gold mineralisation
Multi-elementresults from assaying expected in around 5 weeks
Feather Cap Project is prospective for both orogenic gold and Horseshoe Lights style Cu- Au VHMS mineralisation - located 2km along strike to the east of Westgold Resources Limited's 112k oz Durack Gold Resource
Exploration completed to date continues to support the potential existence of an anomalous gold zone stretching 6.2km between the Morck Well and Feather Cap projects
Gold and Base Metals explorer Auris Minerals Limited ("Auris" or "the Company") (ASX: AUR) is pleased to announce that results have been received from the Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling programme completed at the Company's 100% owned Feather Cap Gold Project, located 95km north of Meekatharra, in the Bryah Basin, Western Australia.
Results have also been returned from 1m resampling of several anomalous 5m composite intervals from previous Air Core drilling.
The RC drilling programme completed over the Durack East Prospect comprised four holes for a total of 709m (DERC0001 - DERC0004, Refer ASX Announcement 25 January 2022), and was designed to further evaluate high-grade gold mineralisation received from previously completed Air Core drilling, including intersections of 8m @ 5.44g/t Au from 87m, including 1m @ 26.7g/t Au from 87m (DEAC0089) and 10m @ 1.22g.t Au from 85m (DEAC0075).
RC Drilling Results Summary
Significant results returned from this maiden RC drilling programme include 1m @ 2.37g/t Au from 32m within DERC0002 and 5m @ 1.87g/t Au from 30m within DERC0003 (in a 5m composite) -refer Table 1. Preliminary interpretations of the drilling completed to date at the Durack East Prospect has highlighted the potential for two mineralised structures. One of the structures has an interpreted apparent dip of approximately -40° to the north, subparallel and adjacent to the dip of the Narracoota/Ravelstone Formations' contact, which was the basis for the regional drilling orientation.
The other mineralised trend has an interpreted apparent dip of between -45° to -70° to the south on the two RC drill lines. Gold mineralisation observed-to-date suggests high-grade mineralisation occurs where the two mineralised structures intersect or at the subvertical intersection with favourable regolith boundaries. Multi-element results from the assaying are expected in approximately 5 weeks, and will assist with the interpretation of controls.
Table 1- Durack East RC Drilling Significant Intersections
Hole
Depth From
Depth To
Interval
Au
Number
(m)
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
DERC0001
No Significant Intersection
DERC0002
32
33
1
2.37
DERC0003
30
35
5*
1.87
DERC0004
No Significant Intersection
* - 5m composite sample
All intercepts ≥1m @ ≥1g/t Au reported as significant
All other results - Refer ASX announcement 20 April 2020, 17 July 2020, 23 October 2020, 28 October 2021, 28 January 2021, 20 April 2021, 13 October 2021, 2 November 2021, 17 December 2021.
Further drilling is required to further understand the controls of the mineralisation at the Durack East prospect which will include proposed RC and/or Air Core drilling orientated to the north to scissor the high-grade intercepts within DEAC0075 and DEAC0089 and infill Air Core drilling on 200m line spacings along the mineralised trend. The infill Air Core drilling planned at Durack East is pending heritage surveying, which is scheduled for late February 2022.
Figure 2 - Durack East Anomalous Geology in Recent Air Core Plan
Figure 3 - Durack East Cross Section 674600mN - Interpreted Geology and mineralisation
Composite Air Core 1m Sampling
A total of 25 samples were taken from the previous Air Core drilling at the Durack East Prospect. The sampling was restricted to one metre samples of the five metre composite samples from the initial analysis which returned gold results greater than 0.5g/t gold. Assays returned from the one metre sampling has resulted in revised significant intercepts of the high-grade zones within DEAC0075 and DEAC0089 as follows:
DEAC0075 - 5m @ 2.21g/t Au from 87m (-previously 10m @ 1.22g.t Au from 85m)
DEAC0089 - 8m @ 4.49g/t Au from 87m including 2m @ 14.8g/t Au from 87m (-previously 8m @ 5.44g/t Au from 87m)
Sampling of the five metre composite within DEAC0095 which returned 14.3g/t Au (refer AUR announcement 17th December 2021) returned a maximum result of 0.15g/t Au within the base of the transported cover. The significant difference in the tenor of results is likely due to the nuggetty nature associated with possible paleochannel mineralisation at the interface of the transported cover.
Auris Managing Director, Mike Hendriks, commented: "These initial RC results improve our understanding of this shallow zone of gold mineralisation at Durack East and provide a solid platform to plan for our follow-up drill programmes. Further drilling is required to better define this mineralised trend and we are working to obtain the necessary heritage clearances with a view to commencing air core drilling this quarter."
Additional Air Core drilling is planned at Durack East, resulting in a drill spacing of 200m over the interpreted mineralised trend at the Durack East prospect. All planned Air Core drilling is pending heritage surveying, which is scheduled for late February 2022.
Regional Drilling Summary
Initial observations from drilling completed to date at the Durack East Prospect (located within the Feather Cap Project) and at the Morck Well Project to the east, suggest the potential exists for gold mineralisation to be defined over a total strike extent of 6.2km.
Regional Air Core drilling completed along strike to the east by Sandfire within the Morck Well Project at 800m line spacing, has returned significant gold mineralisation, including 5m @ 4.76g/t Au from 70m (MWAC2682) and 10m @ 1.25g/t Au from 110m (MWAC2679), (Refer ASX announcement 23 October 2020). Air Core drilling completed by Sandfire in the west of the Morck Well Project, highlighted a potential 3.2km of gold mineralised trend.
The mineralised trend highlighted in the above Sandfire Air Core drilling potentially extends to the west into the Feather Cap project for a further 3.0km, highlighted by the intersection of 4m @ 0.69g/t Au from 141m including 2m @ 1.26g/t Au from 142m (DEAC0009 - Refer ASX Announcement 28 January 2021) within Air Core drilling completed during December 2020 and significant results of 8m
4.49g/t Au from 87m including 2m @ 14.8g/t Au from 87m (DEAC0089 - Refer ASX Announcement 13 October 2021) and 5m @ 2.21g/t Au from 87m from drill hole (DEAC0075 - Refer ASX announcement 2 November 2021) from the most recent Air Core drill programme.
Significant gold mineralisation also occurs to the west, along strike of the interpreted mineralised trend, in the form of the Durack Gold Resource (Refer WGX announcement dated 4 September 2017), located along over 2km strike and outside of Auris tenure. Historical RAB drilling by Plutonic Resources and Geopeko in the 1990's, located in the western extremity of the interpreted mineralised trend has intersected high-grade gold results including 35m @ 1.8g/t Au from 32m including 8m @ 5.19g/t Au from 32m (JRB43) and 20m @ 3.01g/t Au from 40m including 4m @ 10.7g/t Au from 40m, (JR60, Refer ASX announcement 28 October 2020).
-ENDS-
For and on behalf of the Board.
Mike Hendriks
Managing Director
For Further information please contact:
Mike Hendriks
Managing Director
Ph: 08 6109 4333
ABOUT AURIS MINERALS LIMITED
Auris is exploring for base metals and gold in the Bryah Basin of Western Australia. Auris has consolidated a tenement portfolio of 1,410km², which is divided into eight well-defined project areas: Forrest, Cashman, Cheroona, Doolgunna, Morck Well, Feather Cap, Milgun and Horseshoe Well, (Figure 4).
In February 2018, Auris entered a Farm-in Agreement with Sandfire in relation to the Morck Well and Doolgunna Projects which covers ~430km² (the Morck Well JV). During September 2019, Auris entered into a Farm-in with Sandfire in relation to the Cashman Project tenements, E51/1053 and E51/1120, (the Cashman JV). On 4 February 2020 Auris and Northern Star Resources Limited (NST) entered into a Farm-in with Sandfire in relation to the Cheroona Project tenements, E51/1391, E51/1837 and E51/1838, (the Cheroona JV). Sandfire has the right to earn a 70% interest in each of above projects upon completion of a Feasibility Study on a discovery of not less than 50,000t contained copper (or metal equivalent) on the project. Auris manages exploration on all other tenements, including those that are subject to arrangements with third parties.
Figure 4: Auris' copper-gold exploration tenement portfolio, with Sandfire (SFR),
