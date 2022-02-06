Auris Minerals : Assays received from RC Drilling at Feather Cap Gold Project

ASSAYS RECEIVED FROM RC DRILLING AT 7 FEBRUARY 2022 100% OWNED FEATHER CAP GOLD PROJECT P a g e | 4

Composite Air Core 1m Sampling

A total of 25 samples were taken from the previous Air Core drilling at the Durack East Prospect. The sampling was restricted to one metre samples of the five metre composite samples from the initial analysis which returned gold results greater than 0.5g/t gold. Assays returned from the one metre sampling has resulted in revised significant intercepts of the high-grade zones within DEAC0075 and DEAC0089 as follows:

DEAC0075 - 5m @ 2.21g/t Au from 87m (-previously 10m @ 1.22g.t Au from 85m)

(-previously 10m @ 1.22g.t Au from 85m) DEAC0089 - 8m @ 4.49g/t Au from 87m including 2m @ 14.8g/t Au from 87m (-previously 8m @ 5.44g/t Au from 87m)

Sampling of the five metre composite within DEAC0095 which returned 14.3g/t Au (refer AUR announcement 17th December 2021) returned a maximum result of 0.15g/t Au within the base of the transported cover. The significant difference in the tenor of results is likely due to the nuggetty nature associated with possible paleochannel mineralisation at the interface of the transported cover.

Auris Managing Director, Mike Hendriks, commented: "These initial RC results improve our understanding of this shallow zone of gold mineralisation at Durack East and provide a solid platform to plan for our follow-up drill programmes. Further drilling is required to better define this mineralised trend and we are working to obtain the necessary heritage clearances with a view to commencing air core drilling this quarter."

Additional Air Core drilling is planned at Durack East, resulting in a drill spacing of 200m over the interpreted mineralised trend at the Durack East prospect. All planned Air Core drilling is pending heritage surveying, which is scheduled for late February 2022.

Regional Drilling Summary

Initial observations from drilling completed to date at the Durack East Prospect (located within the Feather Cap Project) and at the Morck Well Project to the east, suggest the potential exists for gold mineralisation to be defined over a total strike extent of 6.2km.

Regional Air Core drilling completed along strike to the east by Sandfire within the Morck Well Project at 800m line spacing, has returned significant gold mineralisation, including 5m @ 4.76g/t Au from 70m (MWAC2682) and 10m @ 1.25g/t Au from 110m (MWAC2679), (Refer ASX announcement 23 October 2020). Air Core drilling completed by Sandfire in the west of the Morck Well Project, highlighted a potential 3.2km of gold mineralised trend.

The mineralised trend highlighted in the above Sandfire Air Core drilling potentially extends to the west into the Feather Cap project for a further 3.0km, highlighted by the intersection of 4m @ 0.69g/t Au from 141m including 2m @ 1.26g/t Au from 142m (DEAC0009 - Refer ASX Announcement 28 January 2021) within Air Core drilling completed during December 2020 and significant results of 8m

4.49g/t Au from 87m including 2m @ 14.8g/t Au from 87m (DEAC0089 - Refer ASX Announcement 13 October 2021) and 5m @ 2.21g/t Au from 87m from drill hole (DEAC0075 - Refer ASX announcement 2 November 2021) from the most recent Air Core drill programme.

Significant gold mineralisation also occurs to the west, along strike of the interpreted mineralised trend, in the form of the Durack Gold Resource (Refer WGX announcement dated 4 September 2017), located along over 2km strike and outside of Auris tenure. Historical RAB drilling by Plutonic Resources and Geopeko in the 1990's, located in the western extremity of the interpreted mineralised trend has intersected high-grade gold results including 35m @ 1.8g/t Au from 32m including 8m @ 5.19g/t Au from 32m (JRB43) and 20m @ 3.01g/t Au from 40m including 4m @ 10.7g/t Au from 40m, (JR60, Refer ASX announcement 28 October 2020).

