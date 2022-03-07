Auris Minerals : Drilling Underway at Forrest Copper Project, WA
03/07/2022 | 05:51pm EST
8 March 2022
DRILLING UNDERWAY AT FORREST COPPER PROJECT, WA
Highlights
62 Air Core drill holes for ~5,700m currently underway to further evaluate regional targets outside of existing JORC resource at Forrest Copper Project
Priority targets include:
Significant copper/gold drill intercepts within previous Air Core drilling;
Chargeability/conductivity targets identified by previously completed IP surveying; and/or
Structural targets with similarities to the DeGrussa Copper Deposit
Forrest Copper Project contains an existing JORC Resource of 2.4 Mt @ 1.7% Cu for 41,500t copper metal
Gold and Base Metals explorer Auris Minerals Limited ("Auris" or "the Company") (ASX: AUR) is pleased to announce that Air Core drilling has commenced at the Company's Forrest Copper Project located 130km north of Meekatharra, in the Bryah Basin, Western Australia.
A programme of 62 Air Core drill holes (Figures 2 and 3, Refer ASX Announcement 16 February 2022) for approximately 5,700m is planned to further evaluate select regional targets comprising:
The drill targets are all located outside of the existing Forrest and Wodger resource areas, which have together produced a total copper resource of 2.4 Mt @ 1.7% Cu for 41,500 t Cu metal, (Refer ASX Announcement 2 July 2020).
The drill programme is expected to take approximately 2 weeks to complete, with initial assays expected to be reported in May 2022.
AIR CORE DRILLING UNDERWAY AT FORREST COPPER PROJECT
8 MARCH 2022
Figure 1 - Forrest Copper Project Air Core Drilling
AIR CORE DRILLING UNDERWAY AT FORREST COPPER PROJECT
8 MARCH 2022
Figure 2 -Forrest Project Summary Geology, Chargeability Model Slice (350mRL) and Drilling
(Refer ASX announcement 5 December 2018 - WRAC155 and WRAC182 results)
AIR CORE DRILLING UNDERWAY AT FORREST COPPER PROJECT
8 MARCH 2022
Figure 3 -Forrest Project Summary Geology, Conductivity Model Slice (350mRL) and Drilling
(Refer ASX announcement 5 December 2018 - WRAC155 and WRAC182 results)
-ENDS-
For and on behalf of the Board.
Mike Hendriks
Managing Director
For Further information please contact:
Mike Hendriks
Managing Director
Ph: 08 6109 4333
AIR CORE DRILLING UNDERWAY AT FORREST COPPER PROJECT
8 MARCH 2022
ABOUT AURIS MINERALS LIMITED
Auris is exploring for base metals and gold in the Bryah Basin of Western Australia. Auris has consolidated a tenement portfolio of 1,410km², which is divided into eight well-defined project areas: Forrest, Cashman, Cheroona, Doolgunna, Morck Well, Feather Cap, Milgun and Horseshoe Well, (Figure 4).
In February 2018, Auris entered a Farm-in Agreement with Sandfire in relation to the Morck Well and Doolgunna Projects which covers ~430km² (the Morck Well JV). During September 2019, Auris entered into a Farm-in with Sandfire in relation to the Cashman Project tenements, E51/1053 and E51/1120, (the Cashman JV). On 4 February 2020 Auris and Northern Star Resources Limited (NST) entered into a Farm-in with Sandfire in relation to the Cheroona Project tenements, E51/1391, E51/1837 and E51/1838, (the Cheroona JV). Sandfire has the right to earn a 70% interest in each of above projects upon completion of a Feasibility Study on a discovery of not less than 50,000t contained copper (or metal equivalent) on the project. Auris manages exploration on all other tenements, including those that are subject to arrangements with third parties.
Figure 4: Auris' copper-gold exploration tenement portfolio, with Sandfire (SFR),
Northern Star (NST), Westgold (WGX), Fe Ltd and Gateway JV areas indicated
Notes:
The Forrest Project tenements E52/1659 and E52/1671 have the following outside interests:
Auris 80%; Westgold Resources Ltd 20% (ASX:WGX). Westgold Resources Ltd interest is free carried until a Decision to Mine
Westgold Resources Ltd own the gold rights over the Auris interest.
The Forrest Project tenement P52/1493 have the following outside interests:
Westgold Resources Ltd own the gold rights over the Auris interest.
The Forrest Project tenements P52/1494-1496 have the following outside interests:
Auris 80%; Fe Ltd 20% (ASX:FEL). Fe Ltd interest is free carried until a Decision to Mine
The Cheroona Project tenements E51/1391, E51/1837-38 have the following outside interests:
Auris 70%; Northern Star Resources Ltd 30% (ASX:NST)
The Horseshoe Well Project tenement E52/3291 has the following outside interests:
Auris 85%;Gateway Projects WA Pty Ltd (formerly OMNI Projects Pty Ltd) 15% (Gateway Projects free carried until a Decision to Mine)
The Milgun Project tenement E52/3248 has the following outside interests:
Auris 85%;Gateway Projects WA Pty Ltd (formerly OMNI Projects Pty Ltd) 15% (Gateway Projects free carried until a Decision to Mine)
The Morck Well Project tenements E51/1033, E52/1613 and E52/1672 have the following outside interests:
Auris 80%; Fe Ltd 20% (ASX:FEL). Fe Ltd interest is free carried until a Decision to Mine
