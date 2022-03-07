Auris Minerals : Drilling Underway at Forrest Copper Project, WA

For personal use only

8 March 2022

DRILLING UNDERWAY AT FORREST COPPER PROJECT, WA

Highlights

62 Air Core drill holes for ~5,700m currently underway to further evaluate regional targets outside of existing JORC resource at Forrest Copper Project

Priority targets include:

Significant copper/gold drill intercepts within previous Air Core drilling; Chargeability/conductivity targets identified by previously completed IP surveying; and/or Structural targets with similarities to the DeGrussa Copper Deposit

Forrest Copper Project contains an existing JORC Resource of 2.4 Mt @ 1.7% Cu for 41,500t copper metal

Gold and Base Metals explorer Auris Minerals Limited ("Auris" or "the Company") (ASX: AUR) is pleased to announce that Air Core drilling has commenced at the Company's Forrest Copper Project located 130km north of Meekatharra, in the Bryah Basin, Western Australia.

A programme of 62 Air Core drill holes (Figures 2 and 3, Refer ASX Announcement 16 February 2022) for approximately 5,700m is planned to further evaluate select regional targets comprising:

Significant copper/gold drill intercepts within previous Air Core drilling;

Chargeability/conductivity targets identified by previously completed IP surveying; and/or

Structural targets with similarities to the DeGrussa Copper Deposit.

The drill targets are all located outside of the existing Forrest and Wodger resource areas, which have together produced a total copper resource of 2.4 Mt @ 1.7% Cu for 41,500 t Cu metal, (Refer ASX Announcement 2 July 2020).

The drill programme is expected to take approximately 2 weeks to complete, with initial assays expected to be reported in May 2022.

