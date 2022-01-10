Auris Minerals : Maiden RC Drill Program to Commence at Feather Cap 01/10/2022 | 05:48pm EST Send by mail :

11 January 2022 MAIDEN RC DRILL PROGRAM TO COMMENCE AT 100% OWNED FEATHER CAP GOLD PROJECT, WA Highlights: Maiden RC drilling programme at Durack East Prospect at 100% owned Feather Cap Gold Project planned to start this week, comprising ~4 holes for 720m

Drilling aims to further evaluate high-grade gold mineralisation received from previously completed Air Core drilling including:

o 8m @ 5.44g/t Au from 87m, including 1m @ 26.7g/t Au from 87m (DEAC0089) o 10m @ 1.22g/t Au from 85m (DEAC0075)

Additional Air Core drilling planned at the Durack East Prospect designed to infill the interpreted mineralised trend to a 200m line spacing and to further evaluate shallow high- grade mineralisation with DEAC0095 (5m @ 14.3g/t Au from 40m), pending heritage surveying

Feather Cap Project is prospective for both orogenic gold and Horseshoe Lights style Cu- Au VHMS mineralisation - located 2km along strike to the east of Westgold Resources Limited's 112k oz Durack Gold Resource

Exploration completed to date continues to support the potential existence of an anomalous gold zone stretching 6.2km between the Morck Well and Feather Cap projects Gold and Base Metals explorer Auris Minerals Limited ("Auris" or "the Company") (ASX: AUR) is pleased to announce that an RC drill rig has been mobilised to site to complete a follow-up drilling programme at the Company's 100% owned Feather Cap Gold Project, located 95km north of Meekatharra, in the Bryah Basin, Western Australia. The maiden RC drilling programme at the Durack East Prospect, comprising approximately 4 holes for 720m, is planned to further evaluate high-grade gold mineralisation received from previously completed Air Core drilling including: 8m @ 5.44g/t Au from 87m, including 1m @ 26.7g/t Au from 87m (DEAC0089)

10m @ 1.22g/t Au from 85m (DEAC0075) Auris Managing Director, Mike Hendriks, commented: "We are pleased to have secured an RC rig to allow our team to further evaluate two significant high grade gold results from our recently completed air-core drill programme at Feather Cap. Upon receiving heritage clearance, we will also undertake an infill air core drill programme. This work will assist with ongoing interpretation of the Feather Cap - Durack East prospect as we continue to prove up our theory of the potential for a much larger mineralised strike of 6.2km gold system being hosted between the Morck Well and Feather Cap projects." AURIS MINERALS LTD ABN 77 085 806 284 Lvl3 18 Richardson Street West Perth Western Australia 6005 | PO Box 298 West Perth WA 6872 T +61 8 6109 4333 | E general@aurisminerals.com.au | W aurisminerals.com.au For personal use only MAIDEN RC DRILL PROGRAM TO COMMENCE AT 100% OWNED 11 JANUARY 2022 FEATHER CAP GOLD PROJECT, WA P a g e | 2 Figure 1 - Durack East Prospect / Morck Well JV Drill Plan Notes - Durack Gold Resource - Refer WGX announcement dated 4 September 2017 All other results - Refer ASX announcement 20 April 2020, 17 July 2020, 23 October 2020, 28 October 2021, 28 January 2021, 20 April 2021, 13 October 2021, 2 November 2021, 17 December 2021. Figure 2 - Durack East Anomalous Geology in Recent Air Core Plan AURIS MINERALS LTD ABN 77 085 806 284 For personal use only MAIDEN RC DRILL PROGRAM TO COMMENCE AT 100% OWNED 11 JANUARY 2022 FEATHER CAP GOLD PROJECT, WA P a g e | 3 All results have now been received from the previously completed Air Core drill programme. No further significant results were received within the assays of the final five drill holes, (DEAC0072 - DEAC0074 and DEAC0079 - DEAC0080). A maximum result of 5m @ 0.46g/t Au from 30m was returned within DEAC0074. Additional Air Core drilling is planned at Durack East, resulting in a drill spacing of 200m over the interpreted mineralised trend at the Durack East prospect. Infill Air Core drilling is also planned to further evaluate the shallow high-grade mineralisation with DEAC0095 (5m @ 14.3g/t Au from 40m). The planned Air Core drilling is pending heritage surveying, which was initially scheduled to be completed early December 2021, however the programme has been suspended to a later date at the request of participants. At this stage the earliest the heritage surveying can be completed would be from February 2022. Regional Drilling Summary Initial observations from drilling completed to date at the Durack East Prospect (located within the Feather Cap Project) and at the Morck Well Project to the east, suggest the potential exists for significant mineralisation to be defined over a total strike extent of 6.2km. Regional Air Core drilling completed along strike to the east by Sandfire within the Morck Well Project at 800m line spacing, has returned significant gold mineralisation, including 5m @ 4.76g/t Au from 70m (MWAC2682) and 10m @ 1.25g/t Au from 110m (MWAC2679), (Refer ASX announcement 23 October 2020). Air Core drilling completed by Sandfire in the west of the Morck Well Project, highlighted a potential 3.2km of gold mineralised trend. The mineralised trend highlighted in the above Sandfire Air Core drilling potentially extends to the west into the Feather Cap project for a further 3.0km, highlighted by the intersection of 4m @ 0.69g/t Au from 141m including 2m @ 1.26g/t Au from 142m (DEAC0009 - Refer ASX Announcement 28 January 2021) within Air Core drilling completed during December 2020 and significant results of 8m 5.44g/t Au from 87m including 1m @ 26.7g/t Au from 87m (DEAC0089 - Refer ASX Announcement

13 October 2021), 10m @ 1.22g/t Au from 85m from drill hole (DEAC0075 - Refer ASX announcement 2 November 2021) and 5m @ 14.3g/t Au from 40m (DEAC0095 - Refer ASX announcement 17 December 2021) from the most recent Air Core drill programme. Significant gold mineralisation also occurs to the west, along strike of the interpreted mineralised trend, in the form of the Durack Gold Resource (Refer WGX announcement dated 4 September 2017), located along over 2km strike and outside of Auris tenure. Historical RAB drilling by Plutonic Resources and Geopeko in the 1990's, located in the western extremity of the interpreted mineralised trend has intersected high-grade gold results including 35m @ 1.8g/t Au from 32m including 8m @ 5.19g/t Au from 32m (JRB43) and 20m @ 3.01g/t Au from 40m including 4m @ 10.7g/t Au from 40m, (JR60, Refer ASX announcement 28 October 2020). -ENDS- For and on behalf of the Board. Mike Hendriks Managing Director For Further information please contact: Mike Hendriks Managing Director Ph: 08 6109 4333 AURIS MINERALS LTD ABN 77 085 806 284 For personal use only MAIDEN RC DRILL PROGRAM TO COMMENCE AT 100% OWNED 11 JANUARY 2022 FEATHER CAP GOLD PROJECT, WA P a g e | 4 ABOUT AURIS MINERALS LIMITED Auris is exploring for base metals and gold in the Bryah Basin of Western Australia. Auris has consolidated a tenement portfolio of 1,410km², which is divided into eight well-defined project areas: Forrest, Cashman, Cheroona, Doolgunna, Morck Well, Feather Cap, Milgun and Horseshoe Well, (Figure 3). In February 2018, Auris entered a Farm-in Agreement with Sandfire in relation to the Morck Well and Doolgunna Projects which covers ~430km² (the Morck Well JV). During September 2019, Auris entered into a Farm-in with Sandfire in relation to the Cashman Project tenements, E51/1053 and E51/1120, (the Cashman JV). On 4 February 2020 Auris and Northern Star Resources Limited (NST) entered into a Farm-in with Sandfire in relation to the Cheroona Project tenements, E51/1391, E51/1837 and E51/1838, (the Cheroona JV). Sandfire has the right to earn a 70% interest in each of above projects upon completion of a Feasibility Study on a discovery of not less than 50,000t contained copper (or metal equivalent) on the project. Auris manages exploration on all other tenements, including those that are subject to arrangements with third parties. Figure 3: Auris' copper-gold exploration tenement portfolio, with Sandfire (SFR), Northern Star (NST), Westgold (WGX), Fe Ltd and Gateway JV areas indicated Notes: The Forrest Project tenements E52/1659 and E52/1671 have the following outside interests: Auris 80%; Westgold Resources Ltd 20% (ASX:WGX). Westgold Resources Ltd interest is free carried until a Decision to Mine

Westgold Resources Ltd own the gold rights over the Auris interest. The Forrest Project tenement P52/1493 have the following outside interests: Westgold Resources Ltd own the gold rights over the Auris interest. The Forrest Project tenements P52/1494-1496 have the following outside interests: Auris 80%; Fe Ltd 20% (ASX:FEL). Fe Ltd interest is free carried until a Decision to Mine The Cheroona Project tenements E51/1391, E51/1837-38 have the following outside interests: Auris 70%; Northern Star Resources Ltd 30% (ASX:NST) The Horseshoe Well Project tenement E52/3291 has the following outside interests: Auris 85%; Gateway Projects WA Pty Ltd (formerly OMNI Projects Pty Ltd) 15% (Gateway Projects free carried until a Decision to Mine) The Milgun Project tenement E52/3248 has the following outside interests: Auris 85%; Gateway Projects WA Pty Ltd (formerly OMNI Projects Pty Ltd) 15% (Gateway Projects free carried until a Decision to Mine) The Morck Well Project tenements E51/1033, E52/1613 and E52/1672 have the following outside interests: Auris 80%; Fe Ltd 20% (ASX:FEL). Fe Ltd interest is free carried until a Decision to Mine AURIS MINERALS LTD ABN 77 085 806 284 For personal use only MAIDEN RC DRILL PROGRAM TO COMMENCE AT 100% OWNED 11 JANUARY 2022 FEATHER CAP GOLD PROJECT, WA P a g e | 5 Competent Person's Statement Information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared and compiled by Mr Matthew Svensson, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Svensson is Exploration Manager for Auris Minerals Limited. Mr Svensson has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Svensson consents to the inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. No New Information Except where explicitly stated, this announcement contains references to prior exploration results and Mineral Resource estimates, all of which have been cross-referenced to previous market announcements made by the Company. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the results and/or estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Forward Looking Statements This announcement has been prepared by Auris Minerals Limited. This document contains background information about Auris Minerals Limited and its related entities current at the date of this announcement. This is in summary form and does not purport to be all inclusive or complete. Recipients should conduct their own investigations and perform their own analysis in order to satisfy themselves as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this announcement. This announcement is for information purposes only. Neither this document nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of shares in any jurisdiction. This announcement may not be distributed in any jurisdiction except in accordance with the legal requirements applicable in such jurisdiction. Recipients should inform themselves of the restrictions that apply in their own jurisdiction. A failure to do so may result in a violation of securities laws in such jurisdiction. This document does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this representation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular investments to particular persons. Recipients should seek professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate. All securities transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this document arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted. This document does include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are outside the control of Auris Minerals Limited. Actual values, results, outcomes or events may be materially different to those expressed or implied in this announcement. Given these uncertainties, recipients are cautioned not to place reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only at the date of issue of this announcement. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law and ASX Listing Rules, Auris Minerals Limited does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information or any of the forward-looking statements in this document or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statement is based. AURIS MINERALS LTD ABN 77 085 806 284 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. 