Auris Minerals : RC Drill Program Completed at Feather Cap Gold Project, WA

RC DRILL PROGRAM COMPLETED AT 100% OWNED 25 JANUARY 2022 FEATHER CAP GOLD PROJECT, WA

Drill hole DERC0004 was drilled to test for dip extensions to high grade mineralisation within DEAC0089 of 8m @ 5.44g/t Au from 87m, including 1m @ 26.7g/t Au from 87m and intersected comparable veining between 98 and 104m. A zone of weak and patchy, silica /pyrite ± sericite alteration and 2- 20% quartz veining between 153m and 172m.

All sampling from the completed RC drilling have been submitted for gold and multi-element analysis, with initial gold results from the assaying expected in 2-3 weeks.

Pending results from recent Air Core drilling completed by Sandfire to the south of Durack East, within the Morck Well JV, adjacent to the Feather Cap tenement boundary (Figure 1) will provide further value information to assist with the ongoing interpretation of this very prospective region.

Auris Managing Director, Mike Hendriks, commented: "We are very encouraged to have intersected zones of prospective alteration and quartz veining within the completed RC drill program at Durack East. Priority gold results from the RC drill program are expected in 2-3 weeks.

An infill air core drill programme to further define the mineralised trend at Durack East is planned for completion, pending relevant heritage clearances and drill rig availability. Results from this Air Core drilling will assist with ongoing interpretation of the Feather Cap - Durack East prospect as we continue to prove up our theory of a much larger mineralised strike potential of 6.2km gold system being hosted between the Morck Well and Feather Cap projects."

Figure 1 - Feather Cap / Morck Well JV Drill Plan

Notes - Durack Gold Resource - Refer WGX announcement dated 4 September 2017

All other results - Refer ASX announcement 20 April 2020, 17 July 2020, 23 October 2020, 28 October 2021, 28 January 2021, 20 April 2021, 13 October 2021, 2 November 2021, 17 December 2021.

AURIS MINERALS LTD ABN 77 085 806 284