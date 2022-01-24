Auris Minerals : RC Drill Program Completed at Feather Cap Gold Project, WA
01/24/2022 | 04:46pm EST
25 January 2022
RC DRILL PROGRAM COMPLETED AT 100% OWNED FEATHER CAP
GOLD PROJECT, WA
Highlights:
Maiden RC drilling programme at Durack East Prospect at 100% owned Feather Cap Gold Project completed, comprising 4 holes for 709m -priority gold assays expected in 2-3 weeks
Drilling completed to further evaluate high-grade gold mineralisation received from previously completed Air Core drilling including: o 8m @ 5.44g/t Au from 87m, including 1m @ 26.7g/t Au from 87m (DEAC0089) 1o 10m @ 1.22g.t Au from 85m (DEAC0075) 2
Encouraging zones of quartz veining and alteration intersected down dip from high grade mineralisation within previous Air Core drilling
Additional Air Core drilling planned at the Durack East Prospect designed to infill the interpreted mineralised trend to a 200m line spacing and to further evaluate shallow high- grade mineralisation within DEAC0095 (5m @ 14.3g/t Au from 40m)3, pending heritage surveying
Feather Cap Project is prospective for both orogenic gold and Horseshoe Lights style Cu- Au VHMS mineralisation - located 2km along strike to the east of Westgold Resources Limited's 112k oz Durack Gold Resource
Exploration completed to date continues to support the potential existence of an anomalous gold zone stretching 6.2km between the Morck Well and Feather Cap projects
Gold and Base Metals explorer Auris Minerals Limited ("Auris" or "the Company") (ASX: AUR) is pleased to announce that follow up RC drilling has been completed at the Company's 100% owned Feather Cap Gold Project, located 95km north of Meekatharra, in the Bryah Basin, Western Australia.
The completed RC drilling programme at the Durack East Prospect, comprising 4 holes for 709m (DERC0001 - DERC0004, Table 1), was completed to further evaluate high-grade gold mineralisation received from previously completed Air Core drilling including:
8m @ 5.44g/t Au from 87m, including 1m @ 26.7g/t Au from 87m (DEAC0089)
10m @ 1.22g.t Au from 85m (DEAC0075)
Drill hole DERC0002 was drilled to test for dip extensions to high grade mineralisation within DEAC0075 of 10m @ 1.22g.t Au from 85m and intersected an encouraging zone of 5-50% quartz veining between 123m and 133m.
Refer ASX Announcement 13 October 2021 2 Refer ASX announcement 2 November 2021 3 Refer ASX announcement 17 December 2021
RC DRILL PROGRAM COMPLETED AT 100% OWNED
25 JANUARY 2022
FEATHER CAP GOLD PROJECT, WA
Drill hole DERC0004 was drilled to test for dip extensions to high grade mineralisation within DEAC0089 of 8m @ 5.44g/t Au from 87m, including 1m @ 26.7g/t Au from 87m and intersected comparable veining between 98 and 104m. A zone of weak and patchy, silica /pyrite ± sericite alteration and 2- 20% quartz veining between 153m and 172m.
All sampling from the completed RC drilling have been submitted for gold and multi-element analysis, with initial gold results from the assaying expected in 2-3 weeks.
Pending results from recent Air Core drilling completed by Sandfire to the south of Durack East, within the Morck Well JV, adjacent to the Feather Cap tenement boundary (Figure 1) will provide further value information to assist with the ongoing interpretation of this very prospective region.
Auris Managing Director, Mike Hendriks, commented: "We are very encouraged to have intersected zones of prospective alteration and quartz veining within the completed RC drill program at Durack East. Priority gold results from the RC drill program are expected in 2-3 weeks.
An infill air core drill programme to further define the mineralised trend at Durack East is planned for completion, pending relevant heritage clearances and drill rig availability. Results from this Air Core drilling will assist with ongoing interpretation of the Feather Cap - Durack East prospect as we continue to prove up our theory of a much larger mineralised strike potential of 6.2km gold system being hosted between the Morck Well and Feather Cap projects."
All other results - Refer ASX announcement 20 April 2020, 17 July 2020, 23 October 2020, 28 October 2021, 28 January 2021, 20 April 2021, 13 October 2021, 2 November 2021, 17 December 2021.
RC DRILL PROGRAM COMPLETED AT 100% OWNED
25 JANUARY 2022
FEATHER CAP GOLD PROJECT, WA
Figure 2 - Durack East Anomalous Geology in Recent Air Core Plan
Additional Air Core drilling is planned at Durack East, resulting in a drill spacing of 200m over the interpreted mineralised trend at the Durack East prospect. Infill Air Core drilling is also planned to further evaluate the shallow high-grade mineralisation within DEAC0095 (5m @ 14.3g/t Au from 40m). All planned Air Core drilling is pending heritage surveying, which was initially scheduled to be completed early December 2021, however the programme has been suspended to a later date at the request of participants. At this stage the earliest the heritage surveying can be completed would be from February 2022.
Table 1 - Durack East RC Collar Details
Hole ID
Total
Hole
Easting
Northing
RL (m)
Dip
Azimuth
Tenement
Depth
Type
(MGA94_Z51)
(MGA94_Z51)
DERC0001
187
RC
674200
7148885
500
-60
180
E52/1910
DERC0002
202
RC
674200
7148925
500
-60
180
E52/1910
DERC0003
118
RC
674600
7148385
500
-60
180
E52/1910
DERC0004
202
RC
674600
7148425
500
-60
180
E52/1910
Regional Drilling Summary
Initial observations from drilling completed to date at the Durack East Prospect (located within the Feather Cap Project) and at the Morck Well Project to the east, suggest the potential exists for significant mineralisation to be defined over a total strike extent of 6.2km.
Regional Air Core drilling completed along strike to the east by Sandfire within the Morck Well Project at 800m line spacing, has returned significant gold mineralisation, including 5m @ 4.76g/t Au from 70m (MWAC2682) and 10m @ 1.25g/t Au from 110m (MWAC2679), (Refer ASX announcement 23 October 2020). Air Core drilling completed by Sandfire in the west of the Morck Well Project, highlighted a potential 3.2km of gold mineralised trend.
RC DRILL PROGRAM COMPLETED AT 100% OWNED
25 JANUARY 2022
FEATHER CAP GOLD PROJECT, WA
The mineralised trend highlighted in the above Sandfire Air Core drilling potentially extends to the west into the Feather Cap project for a further 3.0km, highlighted by the intersection of 4m @ 0.69g/t Au from 141m including 2m @ 1.26g/t Au from 142m (DEAC0009 - Refer ASX Announcement 28 January 2021) within Air Core drilling completed during December 2020 and significant results of 8m
5.44g/t Au from 87m including 1m @ 26.7g/t Au from 87m (DEAC0089 - Refer ASX Announcement
13 October 2021), 10m @ 1.22g/t Au from 85m from drill hole (DEAC0075 - Refer ASX announcement 2 November 2021) and 5m @ 14.3g/t Au from 40m (DEAC0095 - Refer ASX announcement 17 December 2021) from the most recent Air Core drill programme.
Significant gold mineralisation also occurs to the west, along strike of the interpreted mineralised trend, in the form of the Durack Gold Resource (Refer WGX announcement dated 4 September 2017), located along over 2km strike and outside of Auris tenure. Historical RAB drilling by Plutonic Resources and Geopeko in the 1990's, located in the western extremity of the interpreted mineralised trend has intersected high-grade gold results including 35m @ 1.8g/t Au from 32m including 8m @ 5.19g/t Au from 32m (JRB43) and 20m @ 3.01g/t Au from 40m including 4m @ 10.7g/t Au from 40m, (JR60, Refer ASX announcement 28 October 2020).
-ENDS-
For and on behalf of the Board.
Mike Hendriks
Managing Director
For Further information please contact:
Mike Hendriks
Managing Director
Ph: 08 6109 4333
RC DRILL PROGRAM COMPLETED AT 100% OWNED
25 JANUARY 2022
FEATHER CAP GOLD PROJECT, WA
ABOUT AURIS MINERALS LIMITED
Auris is exploring for base metals and gold in the Bryah Basin of Western Australia. Auris has consolidated a tenement portfolio of 1,410km², which is divided into eight well-defined project areas: Forrest, Cashman, Cheroona, Doolgunna, Morck Well, Feather Cap, Milgun and Horseshoe Well, (Figure 3).
In February 2018, Auris entered a Farm-in Agreement with Sandfire in relation to the Morck Well and Doolgunna Projects which covers ~430km² (the Morck Well JV). During September 2019, Auris entered into a Farm-in with Sandfire in relation to the Cashman Project tenements, E51/1053 and E51/1120, (the Cashman JV). On 4 February 2020 Auris and Northern Star Resources Limited (NST) entered into a Farm-in with Sandfire in relation to the Cheroona Project tenements, E51/1391, E51/1837 and E51/1838, (the Cheroona JV). Sandfire has the right to earn a 70% interest in each of above projects upon completion of a Feasibility Study on a discovery of not less than 50,000t contained copper (or metal equivalent) on the project. Auris manages exploration on all other tenements, including those that are subject to arrangements with third parties.
Figure 3: Auris' copper-gold exploration tenement portfolio, with Sandfire (SFR),
Northern Star (NST), Westgold (WGX), Fe Ltd and Gateway JV areas indicated
Notes:
The Forrest Project tenements E52/1659 and E52/1671 have the following outside interests:
Auris 80%; Westgold Resources Ltd 20% (ASX:WGX). Westgold Resources Ltd interest is free carried until a Decision to Mine
Westgold Resources Ltd own the gold rights over the Auris interest.
The Forrest Project tenement P52/1493 have the following outside interests:
Westgold Resources Ltd own the gold rights over the Auris interest.
The Forrest Project tenements P52/1494-1496 have the following outside interests:
Auris 80%; Fe Ltd 20% (ASX:FEL). Fe Ltd interest is free carried until a Decision to Mine
The Cheroona Project tenements E51/1391, E51/1837-38 have the following outside interests:
Auris 70%; Northern Star Resources Ltd 30% (ASX:NST)
The Horseshoe Well Project tenement E52/3291 has the following outside interests:
Auris 85%;Gateway Projects WA Pty Ltd (formerly OMNI Projects Pty Ltd) 15% (Gateway Projects free carried until a Decision to Mine)
The Milgun Project tenement E52/3248 has the following outside interests:
Auris 85%;Gateway Projects WA Pty Ltd (formerly OMNI Projects Pty Ltd) 15% (Gateway Projects free carried until a Decision to Mine)
The Morck Well Project tenements E51/1033, E52/1613 and E52/1672 have the following outside interests:
Auris 80%; Fe Ltd 20% (ASX:FEL). Fe Ltd interest is free carried until a Decision to Mine
