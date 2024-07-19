Aurizon confirms that a number of its information technology systems are unavailable or have been taken off-line as a result of the global outage currently being experienced bv a number of companies.

As a result, this has impacted some of Aurizon's train services and rail infrastructure operations, including the Central Queensland Coal Network.

Aurizon's priority is to restore systems as soon as practicable, while continuing to ensure the safety of our people and assets.

Aurizon appreciates the patience of customers as we work to resolve these issues.