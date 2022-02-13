Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/11 12:10:50 am
3.64 AUD   -1.36%
05:42pAURIZON : Network Pty Ltd Half Year Report
PU
04:42pAURIZON : Half Year Results Presentation
PU
04:42pAURIZON : Appendix 4D
PU
Aurizon : Network Pty Ltd Half Year Report

02/13/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Aurizon Holdings Limited

ABN 14 146 335 622

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

14 February 2022

Aurizon Network Pty Ltd Half Year Report

Please find attached for release a copy of the Aurizon Network Pty Ltd Half Year Report for the period ended 31 December 2021, which is also being filed with the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Yours faithfully

David Wenck

Company Secretary

Authorised for lodgement by the Aurizon Holdings Limited Board of Directors

T +61 7 3019 9000 | F +61 7 3019 0720 | CompanySecretary@aurizon.com.au

Level 8, 900 Ann Street, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006 Australia | GPO Box 456 Brisbane QLD 4001 Australia

Aurizon Network Pty Ltd

ABN 78 132 181 116

Interim Financial Report

for the six months ended 31 December 2021

Aurizon Network Pty Ltd

ABN 78 132 181 116

Interim Financial Report - 31 December 2021

Interim Financial Report

Condensed consolidated income statement

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Condensed consolidated balance sheet

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

Directors' declaration

Independent auditor's review report to the members

Aurizon Network Pty Ltd is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia.

Its registered office and principal place of business is:

Aurizon Network Pty Ltd

Level 8

900 Ann Street

Fortitude Valley QLD 4006

Page

2

3

4

5

6

7

18

19

1

Aurizon Network Pty Ltd Condensed consolidated income statement For the six months ended 31 December 2021

31 December

31 December

2021

2020

Notes

$m

$m

Revenue from continuing operations

1

569.2

593.0

Employee benefits expense

(77.6)

(77.6)

Energy and fuel

(53.1)

(51.2)

Consumables

(59.9)

(56.0)

Depreciation and amortisation

(163.9)

(159.7)

Other expenses

(5.5)

(9.0)

Operating profit

209.2

239.5

Finance income

-

0.3

Finance expenses

(56.7)

(70.0)

Net finance costs

(56.7)

(69.7)

Profit before income tax

152.5

169.8

Income tax expense

(46.3)

(51.6)

Profit after tax for the six months from continuing operations

106.2

118.2

Profit for the six months attributable to owners of Aurizon Network Pty Ltd

106.2

118.2

The above condensed consolidated income statement should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

2

Aurizon Network Pty Ltd Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the six months ended 31 December 2021

Profit after tax from continuing operations

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Changes in the fair value of cash flow hedges

Income tax relating to changes in fair value of cash flow hedges

Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the six months, net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the six months attributable to owners of Aurizon Network Pty Ltd

31 December

31 December

2021

2020

$m

$m

106.2

118.2

31.8(13.3)

(9.5)4.0

22.3(9.3)

128.5 108.9

The above condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the

3

accompanying notes.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aurizon Holdings Limited published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
