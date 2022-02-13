Aurizon : Network Pty Ltd Half Year Report

Aurizon Network Pty Ltd
ABN 78 132 181 116
Interim Financial Report - 31 December 2021
Interim Financial Report
Condensed consolidated income statement
Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Condensed consolidated balance sheet
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
Directors' declaration
Independent auditor's review report to the members
Aurizon Network Pty Ltd is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia.
Its registered office and principal place of business is:
Aurizon Network Pty Ltd
Level 8
900 Ann Street
Fortitude Valley QLD 4006