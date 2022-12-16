Australian shares close lower on global recession fears

*
ASX 200 drops 0.9% this week
*
Aurizon Holdings top gainer on ASX 200
*
Banks and miners lead losses
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Friday to
post their second straight weekly decline, as a hawkish U.S.
Federal Reserve and slowing economic activity in top trading
partner China fuelled fears of a global recession.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.8% lower at 7,148.70
after a 0.6% drop on Thursday, with banks and miners leading the
decline.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the U.S. central
bank will deliver more interest rate hikes next year despite a
possible recession in the United States, with rates expected to
peak above 5%.
Data showing cooling inflation doesn't necessarily mean the
central bank should slow down on rate hikes, said Azeem Sheriff,
a market analyst at CMC Markets.
"We could potentially start to see a pivot in terms of
positivity, the Santa rally could potentially come to an end,"
said Sheriff, forecasting a potential recession and consequent
hit to corporate earnings next year.
After data showed worse-than-expected economic activity for
November, China's top state planner said the economy needed
"arduous efforts" to sustain the recovery in growth due to an
adverse external environment and the global economy's loss of
momentum.
In Australia, heavyweight financials fell 0.9%,
leading losses on the bourse. The so-called "big four" banks
fell between 0.8% and 1.3%.
Miners dropped 0.8%, even as Dalian iron ore futures
hit a six-month high.
BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group fell
0.6% and 1.4% respectively, while Rio Tinto jumped
0.8%.
Energy stocks advanced 0.4% as oil prices rose, with
Woodside Energy and Santos up 0.3% and 0.1%,
respectively.
Among individual stocks, Aurizon Holdings jumped as
much as 4.3% after the country's largest rail freight operator
said it would sell its East Coast Rail business to Magnetic Rail
Group for A$425 million in cash.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed
marginally higher at 11,603.66.
($1 = 1.4872 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)