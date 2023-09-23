Auro Laboratories Limited announced that Mr. Vishal Kailashchandra Jhunjhunwala (DIN: 00359872), as an Non-Executive & Independent Director of the Company for a term of five years with effect from August 23, 2023. Vishal K. Jhunjhunwala is a Commerce Graduate (B. Com) from Mumbai University. After completing graduation, he received scholarship for education in Japan and studied Japanese language and Business management in Japan at OFIX.

He has an experience of working at JTC Corporation in Japan & is proficient in Japanese language. He has 23 years of experience in the Rubber Industry & wide experience in the fields of Hospitality & Business Support Services.