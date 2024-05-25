Auro Laboratories Limited is an India-based manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates and generic formulations. The Company operates through the Pharmaceuticals segment. It offers APIs under categories, such as antihistamine, muscle relaxant, diuretic, iron deficiency, anti-diabetic, anti-fungal, anti-ulcer, iodine supplement, anti-malaria, analgesics, antacids anti-inflammatory and others. Its products under intermediates include Glibenclamde Sulphonamide, Cis-bramo benzoate, Cls-Tosylate, 2-Ethoxy Benzoic Acid, 3,4,5, Trimethoxy Benzoic Acid and 5-Bromo Phthalide. It also undertakes toll/custom manufacturing for APIs and Intermediates on contract basis. The Company has a presence in international markets with bulk of its production being exported to Southeast Asia, Middle East and several European Countries. Some of the countries it exports to are Egypt, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa, Brazil, Spain and United Kingdom.

Sector Pharmaceuticals