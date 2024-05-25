Auro Laboratories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
For the full year, sales was INR 536.35 million compared to INR 528.94 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 551.39 million compared to INR 538.36 million a year ago. Net income was INR 77.92 million compared to INR 24.42 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.5 compared to INR 3.92 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.5 compared to INR 3.92 a year ago.