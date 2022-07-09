Aurobindo Pharma : Annual CSR Report 2021-22Download

Largest listed Indian pharmaceutical company (by revenues)
#1
Largest generics company in the US (by Rx dispensed) **
Amongst
Top 10
Generics companies in six out of nine countries in Europe@
Strategic priorities
Accelerating
biosimilars
Realigning Strategies
Scale | Portfolio | Innovation
STATUTORY
05 REPORTS
Notice
51-65
Board's Report
66
Management Discussion and Analysis
76
Risk Management
85
Business Responsibility Report
94
Report on Corporate Governance
134
FINANCIAL
06 STATEMENTS
Standalone Financial Statements
155
Consolidated Financial Statements
243
Capitalising
Growing
on the PLI
Injectable
schemes
Business
Tapping
into domestic
market
Read more on page 18
** IQVIA MAT Mar 2022, @IQVIA Q3 2021
The last decade witnessed dramatic evolution in the industry with the adoption of new treatments, the emergence of biosimilars, a rising demand for specialty medicines, and improved healthcare access and affordability. The recent onset of the pandemic required the industry
to embrace an agile approach and accelerate efforts towards digitisation.
At Aurobindo Pharma Limited (APL), our commitment to serving patients with high quality and affordable medicines is unwavering. It has led us to become a leading global pharmaceutical company with vertically integrated operations, large-scale manufacturing facilities, consistent investments in R&D, diverse product portfolio and stringent compliance to quality standards. With our best foot forward, we have established ourselves as trustworthy partners in the pharmaceutical industry worldwide.
In today's dynamic economic environment, APL is focused on strengthening fundamentals while realigning strategic priorities. We will continue to drive value as we set sight on expanding our manufacturing capabilities as well as our geographical reach into high potential markets. With new products and an innovation-driven approach, we aspire to further strengthen our global position.
The last three decades have been the witness to our growth story as we established ourselves among the leading global pharmaceutical companies driven by our commitment to meet the evolving needs in medical care. From a single manufacturing unit in Pondicherry to becoming the second largest pharma company in India, we are today catering to the global population. Our journey over these years has been inspired by our vision to push ourselves and aim higher and our mission to serve patients with the most advanced and quality healthcare that is affordable and accessible.
OUR VISION
To become a leading and an admired global pharma company, ranked within the top 25 by 2030.
OUR MISSION
To become the most valued pharma partner to the world pharma fraternity by continuously researching, developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products that comply with the highest regulatory standards.
BUSINESS SEGMENT
Contribution of total revenue
(%)
6.4
3.6
US
15.0
Europe
27.6
Growth Markets
Antiretroviral
drugs (ARVs)
47.4 API
Revenue
(` in million)
Formulations
85%
contribution of total revenue
APIs
15%
contribution of total revenue
`111,221 million
US
`64,803 million
Europe
`15,039 million
Growth markets
`8,330 million
Antiretroviral drugs (ARVs)
`35,156 million
Revenue
Business segment highlights on page 12
CORE STRENGTHS
Manufacturing prowess
We have large-scale manufacturing capabilities for a wide range of finished formulation products in various forms including oral, injectables and OTC, as well as for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Our manufacturing facilities are approved by the world's prominent regulatory bodies including the USFDA, EDQM, UK MHRA, TGA Australia, GCC DR, WHO, Health Canada, MCC SA, ANVISA Brazil, Japan PMDA.
24
State-of-the art manufacturing and packaging facilities which include 14 formulations facilities and 10 API plants
Diverse product portfolio
We have built a vast product basket by identifying complex molecules across various therapeutic categories enabled by our in-house product development capabilities. We have also been pursuing targeted acquisitions to expand our product line.
Oncology
and hormones
Depot
Biosimilars
injections
Peptides
Dermatology
Vaccines Respiratory
R&D capabilities
We have a robust R&D infrastructure with five research and
building our capabilities have been instrumental in supporting
development centres in India and four in the US and with 1500+
scientists and analysts helping us drive innovation. Our focus on
our filings for Drug
Master Files (DMFs), Abbreviated New Drug
Applications (ANDAs), and formulation dossiers promptly. We are
one of the more frequent DMF and ANDA filers in USA.
9
1,500+
`16 bn
R&D centres,
Scientists
Spend on Research
5 in India and
and analysts
and Development
4 in the US
globally
(6.7% of revenues)
in FY22
Track record of successfully integrating acquisitions
By focusing on strategic integration and acquisition of select businesses, we were able to diversify our product portfolio and revenue stream across key markets. Some of our notable acquisitions over the years:
Eugia
Apotex
Acrotech
Actavis
Generis
Realigning Strategies
5
Geographic footprint
Expansive global presence
Reaching more people and making healthcare more accessible has been one of the key drivers of our expansion with a coverage across developed and developing countries. Our extensive presence also strengthens our position as it leads to a comprehensive understanding of varied customer needs and enables us to cater to those needs with agility.
