  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Aurobindo Pharma
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUROPHARMA   INE406A01037

AUROBINDO PHARMA

(AUROPHARMA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:23 2022-07-08 am EDT
546.55 INR    0.00%
AUROBINDO PHARMA : Annual CSR Report 2021-22
PU
AUROBINDO PHARMA : 2021-22
PU
Aurobindo Pharma Unit Gets US FDA's Final Approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide Injectable Suspension
MT
Aurobindo Pharma : Annual CSR Report 2021-22Download

07/09/2022 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report 2021-22

Scale

Portfolio Realigning

Strategies

Innovation

Contents

FY22 highlights

2-3

CORPORATE

01 OVERVIEW

Corporate identity

4-5

Geographic footprint

6-7

PERFORMANCE

02 OVERVIEW

Vice Chairman & Managing Director's review

8-9

Key performance indicators

10-11

Business highlights

12-13

VALUE CREATION

03 APPROACH

Business model

14-15

Operating landscape

16-17

Strategic priorities

18-19

Research and development

20-23

Product portfolio

24-31

ESG

04 COMMITMENT

ESG commitments

32-33

Environment

34-35

Workforce

36-41

Community

42-47

Board of Directors

48-49

Strong position in the global pharma industry

2nd

Largest listed Indian pharmaceutical company (by revenues)

#1

Largest generics company in the US (by Rx dispensed) **

Amongst

Top 10

Generics companies in six out of nine countries in Europe@

Strategic priorities

Accelerating

biosimilars

Realigning Strategies

Scale | Portfolio | Innovation

STATUTORY

05 REPORTS

Notice

51-65

Board's Report

66

Management Discussion and Analysis

76

Risk Management

85

Business Responsibility Report

94

Report on Corporate Governance

134

FINANCIAL

06 STATEMENTS

Standalone Financial Statements

155

Consolidated Financial Statements

243

Capitalising

Growing

on the PLI

Injectable

schemes

Business

Tapping

into domestic

market

Read more on page 18

** IQVIA MAT Mar 2022, @IQVIA Q3 2021

The last decade witnessed dramatic evolution in the industry with the adoption of new treatments, the emergence of biosimilars, a rising demand for specialty medicines, and improved healthcare access and affordability. The recent onset of the pandemic required the industry

to embrace an agile approach and accelerate efforts towards digitisation.

At Aurobindo Pharma Limited (APL), our commitment to serving patients with high quality and affordable medicines is unwavering. It has led us to become a leading global pharmaceutical company with vertically integrated operations, large-scale manufacturing facilities, consistent investments in R&D, diverse product portfolio and stringent compliance to quality standards. With our best foot forward, we have established ourselves as trustworthy partners in the pharmaceutical industry worldwide.

In today's dynamic economic environment, APL is focused on strengthening fundamentals while realigning strategic priorities. We will continue to drive value as we set sight on expanding our manufacturing capabilities as well as our geographical reach into high potential markets. With new products and an innovation-driven approach, we aspire to further strengthen our global position.

FY22 highlights

World of Aurobindo

Financial

  • 234,555 million

Revenues

  • 43,868 million

EBITDA

  • 26,471 million

Net profit

  • 339,217 million

Balance sheet size

18.7%

EBITDA margin

52.3%

Debt reduction

Non-financial

Environment

GovernanceSocial

2 Annual Report 2021-22

Environment

1.2%

7%

Reduction in energy

Renewable energy

consumption

used in operations

(75,612 GJ reduction

against target of 20%

compared to FY21)

(155,545 GJ)

31%

10%

Treated wastewater /

Reduction in carbon

re-used (298,804 KL)

emissions against

target of 12% Reduction

from baseline year FY20

(97,211 tCO2e from

baseline year)

Read more on page 34

Social

2.37

9%

Training days

Women in

per employee

workforce

8.64 lakh

Lives impacted through

CSR interventions

Read more on page 36

Governance

44%

5

Of the Board

Non-executive

comprises Independent

Directors, including

Directors, of which two

Chairman

are women

17+ years

4

Average tenure of

Executive Directors

the Directors on our

Board

Read more on page 48

Realigning Strategies

3

Statements Financial Reports Statutory Overview Corporate

Corporate identity

Aurobindo at a glance

The last three decades have been the witness to our growth story as we established ourselves among the leading global pharmaceutical companies driven by our commitment to meet the evolving needs in medical care. From a single manufacturing unit in Pondicherry to becoming the second largest pharma company in India, we are today catering to the global population. Our journey over these years has been inspired by our vision to push ourselves and aim higher and our mission to serve patients with the most advanced and quality healthcare that is affordable and accessible.

OUR VISION

To become a leading and an admired global pharma company, ranked within the top 25 by 2030.

OUR MISSION

To become the most valued pharma partner to the world pharma fraternity by continuously researching, developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products that comply with the highest regulatory standards.

4 Annual Report 2021-22

BUSINESS SEGMENT

Contribution of total revenue

(%)

6.4

3.6

US

15.0

Europe

27.6

Growth Markets

Antiretroviral

drugs (ARVs)

47.4 API

Revenue

(` in million)

Formulations

85%

contribution of total revenue

APIs

15%

contribution of total revenue

`111,221 million

US

`64,803 million

Europe

`15,039 million

Growth markets

`8,330 million

Antiretroviral drugs (ARVs)

`35,156 million

Revenue

Business segment highlights on page 12

CORE STRENGTHS

Manufacturing prowess

We have large-scale manufacturing capabilities for a wide range of finished formulation products in various forms including oral, injectables and OTC, as well as for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Our manufacturing facilities are approved by the world's prominent regulatory bodies including the USFDA, EDQM, UK MHRA, TGA Australia, GCC DR, WHO, Health Canada, MCC SA, ANVISA Brazil, Japan PMDA.

24

State-of-the art manufacturing and packaging facilities which include 14 formulations facilities and 10 API plants

Diverse product portfolio

We have built a vast product basket by identifying complex molecules across various therapeutic categories enabled by our in-house product development capabilities. We have also been pursuing targeted acquisitions to expand our product line.

Oncology

and hormones

Depot

Biosimilars

injections

Peptides

Dermatology

Vaccines Respiratory

Corporate

R&D capabilities

Overview

We have a robust R&D infrastructure with five research and

Statutory

building our capabilities have been instrumental in supporting

development centres in India and four in the US and with 1500+

scientists and analysts helping us drive innovation. Our focus on

our filings for Drug

Master Files (DMFs), Abbreviated New Drug

Reports

Applications (ANDAs), and formulation dossiers promptly. We are

one of the more frequent DMF and ANDA filers in USA.

9

1,500+

`16 bn

Financial

R&D centres,

Scientists

Spend on Research

Statements

5 in India and

and analysts

and Development

4 in the US

globally

(6.7% of revenues)

in FY22

Track record of successfully integrating acquisitions

By focusing on strategic integration and acquisition of select businesses, we were able to diversify our product portfolio and revenue stream across key markets. Some of our notable acquisitions over the years:

Eugia

Apotex

Acrotech

Actavis

Generis

Realigning Strategies

5

Geographic footprint

Expansive global presence

Reaching more people and making healthcare more accessible has been one of the key drivers of our expansion with a coverage across developed and developing countries. Our extensive presence also strengthens our position as it leads to a comprehensive understanding of varied customer needs and enables us to cater to those needs with agility.

150+

PUERTO RICO

Auro PR

USA

Orals

Aurolife IB*

Orals

Aurolife II*

Dermatology,

Inhalation / MDI

Aurolife III*

BRAZIL

Injectables

Brazil Unit

Antibiotics

PORTUGAL

Generis

Non-antibiotics, Orals

INDIA

CHINA

Aurovitas Taizhou*

Orals

Finished dosage formulations (FDF) units

Active Pharmaceutical

Ingredients (API) units

Statements Financial Reports Statutory Overview Corporate

Countries export presence

Unit III

General oral solids & liquids

Unit VI B

Cephalosporin

Unit VII

Non-antibiotics,

ARVs/Orals

Unit XII

Antibiotics, injectables and Orals

Unit XV

Non-antibiotics, Solid & Liquid Orals (EU)

Eugia Unit I

Oncology and Hormones

Eugia Unit II (formerly known as AuroNext)

Penem formulations

Eugia Unit III (formerly known as Unit IV)

Injectables (Non-antibiotics) and Ophthalmic

Wytells Unit I (formerly known as Unit XVI)

Antibiotics, Injectables

APL Healthcare Unit I

Pharma OTC, Solid Orals

APL Healthcare Unit IV (formerly known as Unit X)

Non-antibiotics, Solid Orals

Curateq)* (formerly known as Unit XVII)

Biosimilars

Auro Vaccines (formerly known as Unit XVIII)*

Vaccines

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) units in India

Unit I

Unit XVII

General APIs,

(Formerly known

Cephalosporin, Oncology

as Silicon LS)

Unit II

Penem (Non-sterile)

Intermediates

Auro Peptides

Unit V

Peptides

Antibiotics

(Sterile and Non-sterile)

Unit VIA

Cephalosporins (Sterile)

Unit VIII

General APIs (Non-sterile)

Unit IX

Intermediates

Unit XI

Non antibiotics

Unit XIV

General APIs

*yet to start commercial production

(Integrated facilities with both drug substance and drug product capabilities)

6 Annual Report 2021-22

Realigning Strategies

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2022 10:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 237 B 2 992 M 2 992 M
Net income 2022 27 011 M 341 M 341 M
Net cash 2022 15 188 M 192 M 192 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 320 B 4 041 M 4 041 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 19 364
Free-Float 50,2%
Chart AUROBINDO PHARMA
Duration : Period :
Aurobindo Pharma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUROBINDO PHARMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 546,55 INR
Average target price 702,47 INR
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kambam Nithyananda Reddy Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Santhanam Subramanian Chief Financial Officer
Kannan Ragunathan Non-Executive Chairman
B. Adi Reddy Secretary & Compliance Officer
Avnit Bimal Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUROBINDO PHARMA-25.57%4 041
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.34%469 126
PFIZER, INC.-9.53%298 331
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.64%297 476
ABBVIE INC.12.89%270 103
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.09%269 920