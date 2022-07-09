Aurobindo Pharma : Annual CSR Report 2021-22Download

Corporate identity

Aurobindo at a glance

The last three decades have been the witness to our growth story as we established ourselves among the leading global pharmaceutical companies driven by our commitment to meet the evolving needs in medical care. From a single manufacturing unit in Pondicherry to becoming the second largest pharma company in India, we are today catering to the global population. Our journey over these years has been inspired by our vision to push ourselves and aim higher and our mission to serve patients with the most advanced and quality healthcare that is affordable and accessible.

OUR VISION

To become a leading and an admired global pharma company, ranked within the top 25 by 2030.

OUR MISSION

To become the most valued pharma partner to the world pharma fraternity by continuously researching, developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products that comply with the highest regulatory standards.

