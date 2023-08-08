ANNEXURE-5

ANNUAL REPORT ON CSR ACTIVITIES

[Pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, as amended.]

1. Brief outline of the CSR Policy of the Company:

The CSR policy, which encompasses the Company's philosophy for defining its social responsibility and lays down the guidelines and mechanism for undertaking socially useful programmes for welfare & sustainable development of the community at large. This policy shall apply to all CSR initiatives and activities taken up by the Company, for the benefit of society as per approach and direction given by the board. This policy and the operational guidelines are subject to and pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) and the Schedules, rules and regulations made thereunder.

2. Composition of CSR Committee:

Number of Number of meetings of meetings of CSR Sl. No. Name of Director Designation/Nature of Directorship CSR Committee Committee held attended during during the year the year 1 Mr. K. Nithyananda Reddy Chairman / Executive Director 5 5 2 Mr. K. Raghunathan Member / Independent Director 5 5 3 Dr. M. Sivakumaran Member / Executive Director 5 4 4 Mr. P. Sarath Chandra Reddy Member / Non-executive Director 5 2 5 Mrs. Savita Mahajan Member / Independent Director 5 5 6 Mrs. Avnit Bimal Singh Member / Independent Director 5 5 7 Mr. Girish Paman Vanvari Member / Independent Director 5 5

3. The web-link(s) where composition of CSR Committee, CSR Policy and CSR Projects approved by the Board are disclosed on the website of the Company.

Composition of the CSR committee is available on the Company's website at: https://www.aurobindo.com/investors/disclosures-under-regulation-46/board-committees#csrThe CSR Policy is available on the Company's website at: https://www.aurobindo.com/api/uploads/CSR-policy.pdf

The various CSR projects and activities approved by the Board for the financial year 2023-24 is available on the Company's website at:

https://www.aurobindo.com/sustainability/annual-action-plan/

4. The executive summary along with web-link(s) of Impact Assessment of CSR Projects carried out in pursuance of sub-rule (3) of Rule 8, of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014:

The Company takes cognizance of sub-rule (3) of rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and has initiated impact assessment of CSR projects through independent agencies. The reports are available on the Company's website at https://www.aurobindo.com/sustainability/impact-assessment-reports-csr-projects/