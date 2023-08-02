Promise
to performance.
Aurobindo Pharma Limited
INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022-23
Index
INTEGRATED REPORT
- About the report
- 2023 at a glance
- Vice Chairman & Managing Director's review
- Key performance indicators
Who are we
- Aurobindo at a glance
- Our global presence
Creating sustainable value
22 Business model
Promise
to performance
Integrated Report Statutory Reports Financial
- Operating landscape
- Strategic priorities
Our approach to sustainability
- Our sustainability approach
- Stakeholder engagement
- Materiality assessment
- Sustainability goals and progress
- Our contribution to UN SDGs
Delivering value through capitals
40 Financial capital
- Manufactured capital
- Intellectual capital
- Social and relationship capital
- Human capital
- Natural capital
Governance
92 Board of Directors
- Business ethics and responsibility
- Risk management
STATUTORY REPORTS
98 Notice
110 Board's Report
- Management Discussion and Analysis
- Risk Management
- Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report
- Report on Corporate Governance
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
- Standalone
- Consolidated
At Aurobindo Pharma Limited (APL), we embody the spirit of adaptability and innovation, recognising that these qualities are key to achieving true success. Our relentless pursuit of growth has led us to expand our product portfolio, encompassing a diverse array of oral products, general injectables, ophthalmic products, and more. Through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and internal research and development, we continuously broaden our range of offerings to cater to the evolving needs of our valued customers.
But our ambitions extend far beyond our current horizons. APL aims to establish a formidable market presence on a global scale. By harnessing the power of innovation, we are steadfast in our commitment to launching scientifically advanced products that not only meet unmet medical needs but also deliver exceptional value to consumers worldwide.
Driven by purpose, we remain dedicated to making significant contributions to the fields of
anti-diabetic and oncology treatments. Through rigorous product trials and clinical testing, we tirelessly strive to pioneer breakthroughs that instil hope and yield improved outcomes for patients across the globe.
In our pursuit of global excellence, APL continues to expand its operations in China. With an ambitious plan to introduce a comprehensive range of new products, we are resolute in our determination to fortify our presence in this vital market.
Over the past year, we have celebrated numerous accomplishments and wground-breaking achievements, underscoring our unwavering commitment to excellence. However, we do not rest on our laurels. We place paramount importance on regulatory compliance and operational excellence, ensuring that our success is built upon a solid foundation of quality
and sustainability.
Statements
About the report
Our integrated approach
APL has over three decades of experience, expertise in chemistry, world-class infrastructure, and a talented team. We are committed to sustainable business practices and creating value for all stakeholders. Our reporting process has been guided by the principles and requirements contained in the Integrated Reporting (IR) Framework.
2 Integrated Annual Report 2022-23
The preparation process for this integrated report involves
- structured content-gathering exercise across the entire organisation which is driven by cross-functional teams. This process is thorough and includes extensive interaction with multiple stakeholders both internal and external with a focus on future business and societal priorities.
REPORTING PERIOD
April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023
REPORTING SCOPE AND BOUNDARY
The data in this report covers all our worldwide product manufacturing operations and R&D facilities, and marketing operations and includes all ingredient sourcing, patient management, product packaging, and warehousing facilities.
Sustainability performance is only of Manufacturing and R&D facilities and the initiatives taken by our corporate office in Hyderabad, India.
MATERIALITY
To ensure transparency and provide relevant information to stakeholders, we have included in this report all issues that could impact our ability to create and sustain value over the short, medium, and long term. In identifying and prioritising these material matters, we conducted a thorough review.
INTRODUCING OUR
CAPITALS
Financial capital
We showcase financial discipline in our capital allocation practices. We employ cash generated through our operations, divestitures, and financing from debt and equity to sustain and evolve our business, distribute profits to shareholders, and fuel our expansion plans.
PAGE 40
Manufactured capital
By investing in capacity expansion,
we can produce valuable products while ensuring operational reliability. These investments also aid us in controlling our environmental impact and meeting regulatory obligations.
PAGE 46
Intellectual capital
Our competitive advantage at Aurobindo Pharma is reinforced by a combination of technologies, software, procedures, and protocols. Furthermore, we reinforce our strong foundation through various initiatives such as operational excellence and digitalisation.
PAGE 52
Human capital
To fulfil our purpose of generating continuous value for stakeholders and effectively managing our business, we require a talented, diverse, and innovative workforce with appropriate skills and experience. We aim to remain a highly respected employer by establishing an inclusive environment
that promotes critical skills retention, fosters career development and maintains a robust leadership and management succession plan.
PAGE 56
Social and relationship capital
At APL, we strive to establish a supportive environment for our operations and investment by incorporating the interests of our stakeholders and fulfilling our commitments. We actively engage with our stakeholders to adopt a multi-stakeholder approach to tackling challenges and achieving our strategic objectives.
PAGE 66
Natural capital
We use a variety of natural resources to develop products that promote good health and combat illnesses. Our plant operations require energy and water, but our sustainability focus has enabled us to achieve a significant degree of self-sufficiency. We have long been committed to the 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle), facilitating efficient resource utilisation, and we are gradually transitioning to renewable energy resources to reduce our reliance on non-renewable resources.
PAGE 82
FEEDBACK AND
CONTACT
Your suggestions, views, and opinions allow us to further improve our reporting. Please email your feedback to: jvnreddy@aurobindo.com
Promise to performance
3
Integrated Report Statutory Reports Financial Statements
2023 at a glance
A year of many highs
DRIVING ECONOMIC
GROWTH
J24,855CR
Revenue
J13,562CR
J3,758CR
J1,928CR
Gross profit
EBITDA
Net profit
Integrated Report Statutory Reports Financial Statements
ENVIRONMENTALLY CONSCIOUS
17%
Reduction in carbon emissions from baseline year FY20 (Achieved more than 100% of 2025 target)
62%
Hazardous Waste is sent for Co-Processing for use as alternate fuel in Cement units against target of 60% (Achieved more 100% of 2025 target)
29%
Reuse of treated wastewater out of total wastewater generated (273,345 Kl)
~12%
Utilisation of renewable energy in operations against target of 20% (Power to Power) (288,995 GJ)
ENSURING
TRANSPARENCY
50%
Of the Board comprises Independent Directors, of whom 2 are women
16+ YEARS
J76.3CR
7.38 LAKHS
Average tenureof the
Total CSR spend
Lives impacted through
Directors on our Board
CSR interventions
4
5
Integrated Annual Report 2022-23
Promise to performance
Vice Chairman & Managing Director's review
Excellence in action
6 Integrated Annual Report 2022-23
Dear Stakeholders,
We are pleased to present our inaugural Integrated Annual Report, encapsulating our progress and accomplishments across various financial and non-financial areas over the past year. Our steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence has enabled us to navigate challenging market conditions and emerge stronger than ever. As we reflect on the past year, we are confident in our ability to seize future opportunities and deliver long-term value to all stakeholders. Upholding our core values, we eagerly anticipate capitalising on the prospects that lie ahead.
J24,855CR
Revenue from operations
43,000MWh
Solar power generation
Promise to performance
7
Integrated Report Statutory Reports Financial Statements
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 04:51:09 UTC.