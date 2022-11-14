Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Aurobindo Pharma
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUROPHARMA   INE406A01037

AUROBINDO PHARMA

(AUROPHARMA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:17 2022-11-14 am EST
488.70 INR   -0.12%
04:02aAurobindo Pharma : Pr-q2 fy 2022-23
PU
02:07aAurobindo Pharma Posts Lower Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit as Revenue Falls
MT
11/10INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares may open higher as US inflation data eases rate hike fears
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aurobindo Pharma : Earnings Presentation-Q2 FY 2022-23

11/14/2022 | 04:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Earnings Presentation

Q2FY23

Disclaimer

This presentation is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any interest in or securities of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, nor shall it, or any part hereof, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefore.

This presentation contains statements that constitute "forward looking statements" including and without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to our future business developments and economic performance.

While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, such statements reflect various assumptions concerning future developments and a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, regulatory and legislative developments, and other key factors that we have indicated could adversely affect our business and financial performance.

Aurobindo Pharma undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

This document is strictly confidential and may not be disclosed, reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, to any other person.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited | Earnings Presentation - Q2FY23

2

Index

Page

Q2FY23 Business & Financial Highlights

4

Financial Performance

9

Filings Snapshot

12

Aurobindo Pharma Limited | Earnings Presentation - Q2FY23

3

Q2FY23 Business & Financial Highlights

4

Quarterly Performance - Q2 FY23

Revenue (Rs Crore)

5,942

6,002

5,809

6,236

5,702

5,739

Q1FY22

Q2FY22

Q3FY22

Q4FY22

Q1FY23

Q2FY23

US Revenue ($ Mn)

364

401

367

363

386

331

Q1FY22

Q2FY22

Q3FY22

Q4FY22

Q1FY23

Q2FY23

EBITDA (Rs Crore)

Net Debt to Equity*

1,209 1,187

1,016 974 965

837

Q1FY22

Q2FY22

Q3FY22

Q4FY22

Q1FY23

Q2FY23

0.00 -0.01

-0.07

-0.10

-0.11-0.11

Q1FY22

Q2FY22

Q3FY22

Q4FY22

Q1FY23

Q2FY23

*At the end of the quarter

Aurobindo Pharma Limited | Earnings Presentation - Q2FY23

5

Disclaimer

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 09:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUROBINDO PHARMA
04:02aAurobindo Pharma : Pr-q2 fy 2022-23
PU
02:07aAurobindo Pharma Posts Lower Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit as Revenue Falls
MT
11/10INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares may open higher as US inflation data eases rate hike fears
RE
11/10Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma says its director arrested by enforcement directorate
RE
10/13U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug
RE
10/13U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug
RE
09/27Aurobindo Receives FDA Approval for Dicloxacillin Sodium Capsules USP, 250mg and 500mg
AQ
09/22US FDA Concludes Inspection of Aurobindo Pharma Arm's Manufacturing Unit in US
MT
08/29Aurobindo Pharma Arm Gets One Observation from US FDA After US Unit Inspection
MT
08/26Analysis-Novartis CEO may struggle to rally investors to Sandoz spin-off
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 254 B 3 150 M 3 150 M
Net income 2023 25 767 M 320 M 320 M
Net cash 2023 21 058 M 261 M 261 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 0,84%
Capitalization 287 B 3 558 M 3 558 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
EV / Sales 2024 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 15 431
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart AUROBINDO PHARMA
Duration : Period :
Aurobindo Pharma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUROBINDO PHARMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 489,30 INR
Average target price 685,14 INR
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kambam Nithyananda Reddy Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Santhanam Subramanian Chief Financial Officer
Kannan Ragunathan Non-Executive Chairman
B. Adi Reddy Secretary & Compliance Officer
Avnit Bimal Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUROBINDO PHARMA-33.37%3 558
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.06%442 501
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY27.54%334 748
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.11%283 411
PFIZER, INC.-19.39%267 194
ABBVIE INC.10.90%265 465