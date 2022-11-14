Aurobindo Pharma : Earnings Presentation-Q2 FY 2022-23

Disclaimer

This presentation is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any interest in or securities of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, nor shall it, or any part hereof, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefore.

This presentation contains statements that constitute "forward looking statements" including and without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to our future business developments and economic performance.

While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, such statements reflect various assumptions concerning future developments and a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, regulatory and legislative developments, and other key factors that we have indicated could adversely affect our business and financial performance.

Aurobindo Pharma undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

This document is strictly confidential and may not be disclosed, reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, to any other person.