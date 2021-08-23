Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Aurobindo Pharma
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUROPHARMA   INE406A01037

AUROBINDO PHARMA

(AUROPHARMA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Aurobindo Pharma : Indian shares gain on tech boost, Asian rebound; Cadila jumps

08/23/2021 | 12:21am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, buoyed by technology stocks and a rebound in Asian markets, while Cadila Healthcare jumped nearly 8% after the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use by the country.

By 0353 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.63% at 16,553.80, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.66% to 55,695.84. The indexes had lost 0.71% and 0.54% on Friday.

The Nifty IT index jumped 1.40%, while pharma stocks rose 1.2%, led by Cadila. India's drug regulator on Friday granted emergency use approval for the company's DNA COVID-19 vaccine -- the world's first such shot against the novel coronavirus -- in adults and children above 12 years.

Meanwhile, Asian shares bounced as a wave of bargain hunting swept beaten-down markets and China reported no new locally acquired COVID-19 cases for the first time since July.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUROBINDO PHARMA 1.92% 693.35 Delayed Quote.-26.07%
CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.57% 545.9 Delayed Quote.12.19%
Financials
Sales 2022 250 B 3 368 M 3 368 M
Net income 2022 32 991 M 444 M 444 M
Net cash 2022 15 258 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 399 B 5 368 M 5 375 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 19 364
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart AUROBINDO PHARMA
Aurobindo Pharma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AUROBINDO PHARMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 681,10 INR
Average target price 960,55 INR
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Narayanan Govindarajan Managing Director & Executive Director
Santhanam Subramanian Chief Financial Officer
Kannan Ragunathan Non-Executive Chairman
B. Adi Reddy Secretary & Compliance Officer
Avnit Bimal Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUROBINDO PHARMA-26.07%5 368
JOHNSON & JOHNSON14.02%472 373
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.22%349 425
PFIZER, INC.32.36%273 158
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY60.45%245 602
NOVO NORDISK A/S59.52%245 024