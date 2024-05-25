Aurobindo Pharma Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024

May 25, 2024 at 09:21 am EDT Share

Aurobindo Pharma Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 74,919.2 million compared to INR 63,786.7 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 77,157.7 million compared to INR 66,078.7 million a year ago. Net income was INR 9,087.5 million compared to INR 5,062.7 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 15.51 compared to INR 8.64 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 15.51 compared to INR 8.64 a year ago.

For the full year, sales was INR 287,045 million compared to INR 246,171.3 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 295,592.5 million compared to INR 251,459.7 million a year ago. Net income was INR 31,729.7 million compared to INR 19,275 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 54.16 compared to INR 32.9 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 54.16 compared to INR 32.9 a year ago.