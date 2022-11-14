Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Aurobindo Pharma
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUROPHARMA   INE406A01037

AUROBINDO PHARMA

(AUROPHARMA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:17 2022-11-14 am EST
488.70 INR   -0.12%
04:02aAurobindo Pharma : Pr-q2 fy 2022-23
PU
02:07aAurobindo Pharma Posts Lower Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit as Revenue Falls
MT
11/10INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares may open higher as US inflation data eases rate hike fears
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aurobindo Pharma : PR-Q2 FY 2022-23

11/14/2022 | 04:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

12th November 2022, Hyderabad, India

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd: Q2 FY23 Consolidated Financial Results

%

%

Amount (INR Cr)

Q2FY23

Q2FY22

Change

Q1FY23

Change

YoY

QoQ

Revenue from operations

5,739.4

5,941.9

-3.4

6,235.9

-8.0

EBITDA before Forex and Other income

836.9

1,186.7

-29.5

964.7

-13.3

EBITDA margin (%)

14.6%

20.0%

15.5%

PBT before JV, Forex and Exceptional items

570.7

976.8

-41.6

711.2

-19.8

Net Profit

409.4

696.7

-41.2

520.5

-21.3

Key highlights of Q2 FY23

  • Revenue from Operations at INR 5,739.4 Cr decreased by 3.4% YoY
  1. US formulations revenue decreased by 11.1% YoY to INR 2,637.6 Cr
  1. Europe formulation revenue stood at INR 1,516.2 Cr, with decrease of 8.8% YoY mainly due to Euro currency depreciation
  1. Growth Markets grew by 17% YoY to INR 451.9 Cr
    1. ARV revenue improved by 13.3% YoY to INR 164.3 Cr o API revenue increased by 24.2% YoY to INR 969.4 Cr
  • EBIDTA before Forex and Other income stood at INR 836.9 Cr; EBITDA margin for the quarter was 14.6%
  • Research & Development (R&D) spend at INR 276 Cr, 4.8 % of revenues (Q1 FY23: 5.0%)
  • Received final approval for 9 ANDAs including 5 injectable products from the USFDA
  • Net Profit stood at INR 409.4 Cr as against INR 520.5 Cr in the previous quarter
  • Basic & Diluted EPS is INR 6.99 per share

Commenting on the Company's performance, Mr. K. Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairmanand Managing Director of the Company said: "Our Q2FY23 performance was subdued, mainly due to the macro-environment factors and higher competitive intensity for some products in the U.S. However, we are confident that our robust pipeline of new products will provide impetus to the future growth trajectory. Our continued focus on Biosimilar, R&D, innovation and increasing manufacturing capacity will enhance our product offerings, in various markets. We are confident that, the right measures and growth-led strategies will help improve our profitability and margins over the medium to long term."

Corp. Off.: Galaxy, Floors: 22-24, Plot No.1, Survey No.83/1, Hyderabad Knowledge City, Raidurg Panmaktha, Ranga Reddy District, Hyderabad - 500 032, Telangana, India. Tel : +91 40 6672 5000 / 6672 1200 Fax: +91 40 6707 4044.

Regd. off.: PlotNo. 2, Maithrivihar, Ameerpet, Hyderabad - 500038 T.S., INDIATel:+91 40 23736370/ 23747340 Fax:+91402374 1080/ 2374 6833

Operational Performance (Consolidated)

(Amount in INR Cr)

Q2

Q2

% Chg

Q1

% Chg

FY23

FY22

(YoY)

FY23

(QoQ)

Formulations

USA

2,637.6

2,967.6

-11.1

2,971.1

-11.2

Europe

1,516.2

1,662.3

-8.8

1,548.1

-2.1

Growth Markets*

451.9

386.3

17.0

430.6

4.9

ARV

164.3

145.0

13.3

379.6

-56.7

Total Formulations

4,770.0

5,161.3

-7.6

5,329.4

-10.5

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Betalactam

635.8

420.8

51.1

551.4

15.3

Non Betalactam

333.6

359.8

-7.3

355.1

-6.1

Total API

969.4

780.6

24.2

906.5

6.9

Consolidated Gross Sales

5,739.4

5,941.9

-3.4

6,235.9

-8.0

Dossier Income

0.0

0.0

0.0

Revenue from operations

5,739.4

5,941.9

-3.4

6,235.9

-8.0

*includes domestic formulation sales of Rs. 65.2 Crs in Q2 FY23

Q2 FY23: Consolidated revenue breakup - Geography & Segment wise

Q2FY23

Domestic, 11%

API, 16.9%

ARV, 2.8%

Growth

Markets,

7.9%

Europe,

International, 89%

26.4%

US, 46.0%

Domestic

International

US

Europe

Growth Markets

ARV

API

Corp. Off.: Galaxy, Floors: 22-24, Plot No.1, Survey No.83/1, Hyderabad Knowledge City, Raidurg Panmaktha, Ranga Reddy District, Hyderabad - 500 032, Telangana, India. Tel : +91 40 6672 5000 / 6672 1200 Fax: +91 40 6707 4044.

Regd. off.: PlotNo. 2, Maithrivihar, Ameerpet, Hyderabad - 500038 T.S., INDIATel:+91 40 23736370/ 23747340 Fax:+91402374 1080/ 2374 6833

Formulations

For the quarter, Formulation revenue decreased by 7.6% YoY to INR 4,770.0 Cr.

US Formulations

  • In Q2 FY23, US revenue decreased by 11.1% YoY to INR 2,637.2 Cr and accounted for 46.0% of consolidated revenues
  • Filed 14 ANDAs including 2 Injectables with USFDA in Q2 FY23
  • Received final approval for 9 ANDAs including 5 injectable products in Q2 FY23
  • As on 30th September 2022, on a cumulative basis, the company has filed 756 ANDAs with USFDA and received approval for 527 ANDAs and 36 tentative* approvals
  • The company has launched 6 products during the quarter including 2 Injectables.

*Tentative approvals include 8 ANDAs approved under PEPFAR.

Europe Formulations

  • Europe revenue in Q2 FY23 was decreased by 8.8% YoY and 2.1% QoQ at INR 1,516.2 Cr
  • Europe Formulations accounted for 26.4% of consolidated revenues. In Euro terms, Europe revenue increased by 1% YoY to EUR 189 million and largely flat QoQ.

ARV Formulations

  • ARV business revenue for Q2 FY23 stood at INR 164.3 Cr compared to INR 145.0 Cr in Q2 FY22, an increase of 13.3% YoY, accounting for 2.8% of total revenues.

Growth Markets Formulations

  • Revenue from Growth Markets formulations in Q2 FY23 posted a growth of 17% YoY and 4.9% QoQ to INR 451.9 Cr and accounted for 7.9% of revenue. Domestic formulation sales in Q2 FY23 was Rs. 65.2 Crs.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

  • In Q2 FY23, API business posted a growth of 24.2% YoY with revenue of INR 969.4 Cr and contributed 16.9% to the consolidated revenues
  • The company filed 4 DMFs with USFDA during the quarter.

Global Regulatory Filings

Filings

Q2 FY23

Cumulative Filings

as on 30th Sep 2022

ANDAs* (including filings from Aurobindo USA)

14

756

DMFs (including filings from Eugia and Auro Peptides)

4

267

Formulations Dossiers in other key advanced markets (incl.

21

4,254

multiple registrations in Europe, South Africa and Canada)

API DMF/COS filings in other key regulated markets (incl. multiple

20

3,663

registrations)

*includes NDA

Corp. Off.: Galaxy, Floors: 22-24, Plot No.1, Survey No.83/1, Hyderabad Knowledge City, Raidurg Panmaktha, Ranga Reddy District, Hyderabad - 500 032, Telangana, India. Tel : +91 40 6672 5000 / 6672 1200 Fax: +91 40 6707 4044.

Regd. off.: PlotNo. 2, Maithrivihar, Ameerpet, Hyderabad - 500038 T.S., INDIATel:+91 40 23736370/ 23747340 Fax:+91402374 1080/ 2374 6833

USFDA Approvals Received in Q2 FY23

Final Approvals - ANDA

#

Product

Therapy

1

Triamcinolone Acetonide Injectable Suspension USP (gKenalog®)

Anti-Inflammatory Agent

2

Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension USP (gDepo-Provera®)

Steroid Hormone

3

Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension USP, [Prefilled Syringe]

Steroid Hormone

(gDepo-Provera®)

4

Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection USP (gCOMPAZINE®)

Antiemetic and Antipsychotic

5

Vasopressin Injection USP (gVASOSTRICT®)

Hypertensive Agent

6

Ambrisentan Tablets (gLETAIRIS®)

Cardio Vascular Drugs

7

Fenofibrate Tablets USP (gTRICOR®)

Cardio Vascular Drugs

8

Aminocaproic Acid Oral Solution USP (gAMICAR®)

Hemostatic

9

Dicloxacillin Sodium Capsules USP

Anti-Infective

Corp. Off.: Galaxy, Floors: 22-24, Plot No.1, Survey No.83/1, Hyderabad Knowledge City, Raidurg Panmaktha, Ranga Reddy District, Hyderabad - 500 032, Telangana, India. Tel : +91 40 6672 5000 / 6672 1200 Fax: +91 40 6707 4044.

Regd. off.: PlotNo. 2, Maithrivihar, Ameerpet, Hyderabad - 500038 T.S., INDIATel:+91 40 23736370/ 23747340 Fax:+91402374 1080/ 2374 6833

Q2 FY23 Earnings Call Details

The company will host earnings call at 8.30 AM IST on 14th November 2022, to discuss the performance and answer any questions from participants.

To join the call through Zoom:

Please pre-register by clicking here: https://bit.ly/3UibzlT

About Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Aurobindo Pharma Limited (www.aurobindo.com), (NSE: AUROPHARMA, BSE: 524804, Reuters:

ARBN.NS, Bloomberg: ARBP IN) headquartered at Hyderabad, India, develops, manufactures and distributes generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company's manufacturing facilities are approved by several leading regulatory agencies like US FDA, UK MHRA, EU, Japan PMDA, WHO, Health Canada, South Africa MCC, Brazil ANVISA. The company's robust product portfolio is spread over 7 major therapeutic/product areas encompassing CNS, Anti-Retroviral, CVS, Antibiotics, Gastroenterological, Anti-Diabetics and Anti- Allergic, supported by a strong R&D set-up. The Company is marketing these products globally in over 150 countries.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations | Corporate Communications

Phone: 040-66725041 / 66725000

Email: ir@aurobindo.com

Corp. Off.: Galaxy, Floors: 22-24, Plot No.1, Survey No.83/1, Hyderabad Knowledge City, Raidurg Panmaktha, Ranga Reddy District, Hyderabad - 500 032, Telangana, India. Tel : +91 40 6672 5000 / 6672 1200 Fax: +91 40 6707 4044.

Regd. off.: PlotNo. 2, Maithrivihar, Ameerpet, Hyderabad - 500038 T.S., INDIATel:+91 40 23736370/ 23747340 Fax:+91402374 1080/ 2374 6833

Disclaimer

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 09:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUROBINDO PHARMA
04:02aAurobindo Pharma : Pr-q2 fy 2022-23
PU
02:07aAurobindo Pharma Posts Lower Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit as Revenue Falls
MT
11/10INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares may open higher as US inflation data eases rate hike fears
RE
11/10Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma says its director arrested by enforcement directorate
RE
10/13U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug
RE
10/13U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug
RE
09/27Aurobindo Receives FDA Approval for Dicloxacillin Sodium Capsules USP, 250mg and 500mg
AQ
09/22US FDA Concludes Inspection of Aurobindo Pharma Arm's Manufacturing Unit in US
MT
08/29Aurobindo Pharma Arm Gets One Observation from US FDA After US Unit Inspection
MT
08/26Analysis-Novartis CEO may struggle to rally investors to Sandoz spin-off
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 254 B 3 150 M 3 150 M
Net income 2023 25 767 M 320 M 320 M
Net cash 2023 21 058 M 261 M 261 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 0,84%
Capitalization 287 B 3 558 M 3 558 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
EV / Sales 2024 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 15 431
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart AUROBINDO PHARMA
Duration : Period :
Aurobindo Pharma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUROBINDO PHARMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 489,30 INR
Average target price 685,14 INR
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kambam Nithyananda Reddy Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Santhanam Subramanian Chief Financial Officer
Kannan Ragunathan Non-Executive Chairman
B. Adi Reddy Secretary & Compliance Officer
Avnit Bimal Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUROBINDO PHARMA-33.37%3 558
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.06%442 501
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY27.54%334 748
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.11%283 411
PFIZER, INC.-19.39%267 194
ABBVIE INC.10.90%265 465