Aurobindo Pharma : PR-Q2 FY 2022-23
PRESS RELEASE
12
th November 2022, Hyderabad, India
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd: Q2 FY23 Consolidated Financial Results
%
%
Amount (INR Cr)
Q2FY23
Q2FY22
Change
Q1FY23
Change
YoY
QoQ
Revenue from operations
5,739.4
5,941.9
-3.4
6,235.9
-8.0
EBITDA before Forex and Other income
836.9
1,186.7
-29.5
964.7
-13.3
EBITDA margin (%)
14.6%
20.0%
15.5%
PBT before JV, Forex and Exceptional items
570.7
976.8
-41.6
711.2
-19.8
Net Profit
409.4
696.7
-41.2
520.5
-21.3
Key highlights of Q2 FY23
Revenue from Operations at INR 5,739.4 Cr decreased by 3.4% YoY
US formulations revenue decreased by 11.1% YoY to INR 2,637.6 Cr
Europe formulation revenue stood at INR 1,516.2 Cr, with decrease of 8.8% YoY mainly due to Euro currency depreciation
Growth Markets grew by 17% YoY to INR 451.9 Cr
ARV revenue improved by 13.3% YoY to INR 164.3 Cr o API revenue increased by 24.2% YoY to INR 969.4 Cr
EBIDTA before Forex and Other income stood at INR 836.9 Cr; EBITDA margin for the quarter was 14.6%
Research & Development (R&D) spend at INR 276 Cr, 4.8 % of revenues (Q1 FY23: 5.0%)
Received final approval for 9 ANDAs including 5 injectable products from the USFDA
Net Profit stood at INR 409.4 Cr as against INR 520.5 Cr in the previous quarter
Basic & Diluted EPS is INR 6.99 per share
Commenting on the Company's performance, Mr. K. Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Company said: "Our Q2FY23 performance was subdued, mainly due to the macro-environment factors and higher competitive intensity for some products in the U.S. However, we are confident that our robust pipeline of new products will provide impetus to the future growth trajectory. Our continued focus on Biosimilar, R&D, innovation and increasing manufacturing capacity will enhance our product offerings, in various markets. We are confident that, the right measures and growth-led strategies will help improve our profitability and margins over the medium to long term."
Operational Performance (Consolidated)
(Amount in INR Cr)
Q2
Q2
% Chg
Q1
% Chg
FY23
FY22
(YoY)
FY23
(QoQ)
Formulations
USA
2,637.6
2,967.6
-11.1
2,971.1
-11.2
Europe
1,516.2
1,662.3
-8.8
1,548.1
-2.1
Growth Markets*
451.9
386.3
17.0
430.6
4.9
ARV
164.3
145.0
13.3
379.6
-56.7
Total Formulations
4,770.0
5,161.3
-7.6
5,329.4
-10.5
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)
Betalactam
635.8
420.8
51.1
551.4
15.3
Non Betalactam
333.6
359.8
-7.3
355.1
-6.1
Total API
969.4
780.6
24.2
906.5
6.9
Consolidated Gross Sales
5,739.4
5,941.9
-3.4
6,235.9
-8.0
Dossier Income
0.0
0.0
0.0
Revenue from operations
5,739.4
5,941.9
-3.4
6,235.9
-8.0
*includes domestic formulation sales of Rs. 65.2 Crs in Q2 FY23
Q2 FY23: Consolidated revenue breakup - Geography & Segment wise
Q2FY23
ARV, 2.8%
Growth
Markets,
7.9%
Europe,
International, 89%
26.4%
US, 46.0%
Domestic
International
US
Europe
Growth Markets
ARV
API
Formulations
For the quarter, Formulation revenue decreased by 7.6% YoY to INR 4,770.0 Cr.
US Formulations
In Q2 FY23, US revenue decreased by 11.1% YoY to INR 2,637.2 Cr and accounted for 46.0% of consolidated revenues
Filed 14 ANDAs including 2 Injectables with USFDA in Q2 FY23
Received final approval for 9 ANDAs including 5 injectable products in Q2 FY23
As on 30 th September 2022, on a cumulative basis, the company has filed 756 ANDAs with USFDA and received approval for 527 ANDAs and 36 tentative* approvals
The company has launched 6 products during the quarter including 2 Injectables.
*Tentative approvals include 8 ANDAs approved under PEPFAR.
Europe Formulations
Europe revenue in Q2 FY23 was decreased by 8.8% YoY and 2.1% QoQ at INR 1,516.2 Cr
Europe Formulations accounted for 26.4% of consolidated revenues. In Euro terms, Europe revenue increased by 1% YoY to EUR 189 million and largely flat QoQ.
ARV Formulations
ARV business revenue for Q2 FY23 stood at INR 164.3 Cr compared to INR 145.0 Cr in Q2 FY22, an increase of 13.3% YoY, accounting for 2.8% of total revenues.
Growth Markets Formulations
Revenue from Growth Markets formulations in Q2 FY23 posted a growth of 17% YoY and 4.9% QoQ to INR 451.9 Cr and accounted for 7.9% of revenue. Domestic formulation sales in Q2 FY23 was Rs. 65.2 Crs.
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)
In Q2 FY23, API business posted a growth of 24.2% YoY with revenue of INR 969.4 Cr and contributed 16.9% to the consolidated revenues
The company filed 4 DMFs with USFDA during the quarter.
Global Regulatory Filings
Filings
Q2 FY23
Cumulative Filings
as on 30
th Sep 2022
ANDAs* (including filings from Aurobindo USA)
14
756
DMFs (including filings from Eugia and Auro Peptides)
4
267
Formulations Dossiers in other key advanced markets (incl.
21
4,254
multiple registrations in Europe, South Africa and Canada)
API DMF/COS filings in other key regulated markets (incl. multiple
20
3,663
registrations)
*includes NDA
USFDA Approvals Received in Q2 FY23
Final Approvals - ANDA
#
Product
Therapy
1
Triamcinolone Acetonide Injectable Suspension USP (gKenalog®)
Anti-Inflammatory Agent
2
Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension USP (gDepo-Provera®)
Steroid Hormone
3
Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension USP, [Prefilled Syringe]
Steroid Hormone
(gDepo-Provera®)
4
Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection USP (gCOMPAZINE®)
Antiemetic and Antipsychotic
5
Vasopressin Injection USP (gVASOSTRICT®)
Hypertensive Agent
6
Ambrisentan Tablets (gLETAIRIS®)
Cardio Vascular Drugs
7
Fenofibrate Tablets USP (gTRICOR®)
Cardio Vascular Drugs
8
Aminocaproic Acid Oral Solution USP (gAMICAR®)
Hemostatic
9
Dicloxacillin Sodium Capsules USP
Anti-Infective
About Aurobindo Pharma Limited
Aurobindo Pharma Limited (
), (NSE: AUROPHARMA, BSE: 524804, Reuters:
www.aurobindo.com
ARBN.NS, Bloomberg: ARBP IN) headquartered at Hyderabad, India, develops, manufactures and distributes generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company's manufacturing facilities are approved by several leading regulatory agencies like US FDA, UK MHRA, EU, Japan PMDA, WHO, Health Canada, South Africa MCC, Brazil ANVISA. The company's robust product portfolio is spread over 7 major therapeutic/product areas encompassing CNS, Anti-Retroviral, CVS, Antibiotics, Gastroenterological, Anti-Diabetics and Anti- Allergic, supported by a strong R&D set-up. The Company is marketing these products globally in over 150 countries.
