Aurobindo Pharma : PR-Q2 FY 2022-23

12th November 2022, Hyderabad, India

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd: Q2 FY23 Consolidated Financial Results

% % Amount (INR Cr) Q2FY23 Q2FY22 Change Q1FY23 Change YoY QoQ Revenue from operations 5,739.4 5,941.9 -3.4 6,235.9 -8.0 EBITDA before Forex and Other income 836.9 1,186.7 -29.5 964.7 -13.3 EBITDA margin (%) 14.6% 20.0% 15.5% PBT before JV, Forex and Exceptional items 570.7 976.8 -41.6 711.2 -19.8 Net Profit 409.4 696.7 -41.2 520.5 -21.3

Key highlights of Q2 FY23

Revenue from Operations at INR 5,739.4 Cr decreased by 3.4% YoY

US formulations revenue decreased by 11.1% YoY to INR 2,637.6 Cr

Europe formulation revenue stood at INR 1,516.2 Cr, with decrease of 8.8% YoY mainly due to Euro currency depreciation

Growth Markets grew by 17% YoY to INR 451.9 Cr

ARV revenue improved by 13.3% YoY to INR 164.3 Cr o API revenue increased by 24.2% YoY to INR 969.4 Cr

EBIDTA before Forex and Other income stood at INR 836.9 Cr; EBITDA margin for the quarter was 14.6%

Research & Development (R&D) spend at INR 276 Cr, 4.8 % of revenues (Q1 FY23: 5.0%)

Received final approval for 9 ANDAs including 5 injectable products from the USFDA

Net Profit stood at INR 409.4 Cr as against INR 520.5 Cr in the previous quarter

Basic & Diluted EPS is INR 6.99 per share

Commenting on the Company's performance, Mr. K. Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairmanand Managing Director of the Company said: "Our Q2FY23 performance was subdued, mainly due to the macro-environment factors and higher competitive intensity for some products in the U.S. However, we are confident that our robust pipeline of new products will provide impetus to the future growth trajectory. Our continued focus on Biosimilar, R&D, innovation and increasing manufacturing capacity will enhance our product offerings, in various markets. We are confident that, the right measures and growth-led strategies will help improve our profitability and margins over the medium to long term."

