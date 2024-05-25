May 25, 2024
Hyderabad, India, May 25th, 2024: Aurobindo Pharma Limited (BSE: 524804 and NSE: AUROPHARMA) ("Aurobindo") today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Q4FY24 and FY24 Consolidated Financial Results
Amount (INR Cr)
Revenue from operations
EBITDA before Forex and Other Income
EBITDA margin (%)
PBT before share of P/L of JV, Forex, and Exceptional items
Net Profit after Share of Profit/Lossof JV and minority interest
Q4FY24
7,580
1,687
22.3%
1,379
909
Q4FY23
6,473
1,002
15.5%
713
506
- ChangeYoY
17.1%
68.3%
677 bps 93.3% 79.6%
Q3FY24
7,352
1,601
21.8%
1,220
936
- ChangeQoQ
3.1%
5.4%
48 bps 13.0% -2.9%
FY24
29,002
5,843
20.1%
4,550
3,173
FY23
24,855
3,758
15.1%
2,664
1,927
- ChangeYoY
16.7%
55.5%
503 bps 70.8% 64.6%
Key highlights of Q4FY24
- Revenue from Operations increased by 17.1% YoY to INR 7,580 Cr with growth across the businesses
- US formulations (excluding Puerto Rico) revenue increased by 21.6% YoY to INR 3,588 Cr (USD 432 million)
- Europe formulation revenue increased by 10.4% YoY to INR 1,832 Cr (EUR 203 million)
- Growth Markets revenue increased by 49.5% YoY to INR 852 Cr (USD 103 million)
- ARV revenue increased by 31.5% YoY to INR 238 Cr (USD 29 million)
- API revenue remained flat YoY at INR 1,019 Cr (USD 123 million)
- EBITDA before Forex and Other income stood at INR 1,687 Cr; EBITDA margin of 22.3%
- Research & Development (R&D) spend stood at INR 392 Cr, 5.2% of revenues (vs. Q3 FY24: 5.4%)
- Received final approval for 17 ANDAs including 4 specialty & injectable products from the USFDA
- Net Profit after Share of Profit/Loss of JV and minority interest at INR 909 Cr, vs. INR 506 Cr in Q4FY23
- Basic & Diluted EPS grew by 79.5% YoY to INR 15.51 per share
Commenting on the Company's performance, Mr. K. Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Company said: "We are extremely delighted to report a strong performance for the quarter and the year, supported by the expansion into the new markets, product launches and stable pricing. Our improved capacity utilization has led to higher operating efficiencies. We are confident of continuing our growth in the upcoming year, while stabilizing the operations of the recently commercialized facilities."
Operational Performance (Consolidated)/
₹ Cr
Q4FY24
Q4FY23
Y-o-Y (%)
Q3FY24
Q-o-Q (%)
FY24
FY23
Y-o-Y (%)
USA**
3,588
2,951
21.6%
3,756
-4.5%
13,867
11,227
23.5%
Europe
1,832
1,660
10.4%
1,728
6.0%
7,166
6,426
11.5%
Growth Markets*
852
570
49.5%
627
35.9%
2,517
1,951
29.0%
ARV
238
181
31.5%
179
32.8%
868
976
-11.1%
Total Formulations
6,510
5,361
21.4%
6,291
3.5%
24,419
20,579
18.7%
Betalactum
698
638
9.4%
737
-5.3%
2,970
2,448
21.3%
Non Betalactum
321
380
-15.5%
285
12.4%
1,270
1,400
-9.2%
Total API
1,019
1,017
0.1%
1,022
-0.4%
4,241
3,848
10.2%
Consolidated Sales
7,529
6,379
18.0%
7,313
3.0%
28,660
24,427
17.3%
(Ex- Puerto Rico)
Puerto Rico
51
94
-45.4%
39
32.2%
342
428
-20.0%
Revenue from operations
7,580
6,473
17.1%
7,352
3.1%
29,002
24,855
16.7%
*includes domestic formulation sales of INR 48 Cr in Q4 FY24
**excludes sales from Puerto Rico
Q4FY24: Consolidated revenue breakup - Geography & business area wise
Domestic,
11%
International,
89%
Domestic,
9%
International,
91%
FY24
Puerto
US, 47.8%
API, 14.6%
Rico, 1.2%
ARV, 3.0%
Growth
Markets,
8.7%
Europe,
24.7%
Q4FY24
Puerto
US, 47.3%
API, 13.4%
Rico, 0.7%
ARV, 3.1%
Growth
Markets,
11.2%
Europe,
24.2%
Q4 FY24 performance
Formulations
Formulation revenue increased by 21.4% YoY to INR 6,510 Cr
US Formulations
- US revenue increased by 21.6% YoY to INR 3,588 Cr and accounted for 47.3% of consolidated revenue
- In USD terms, revenue increased by 20.4% YoY to USD 432 million
- Filed 11 ANDAs with USFDA during the quarter
- Received final approval for 17 ANDAs including 4 specialty & injectable products during the quarter
- As on 31st March 2024, on a cumulative basis, the company has filed 830 ANDAs with USFDA and received 658 final approvals and 27 tentative approvals
- The company has launched 7 products including 1 specialty & injectables product during the quarter
Europe Formulations
- Europe revenue increased by 10.4% YoY to INR 1,832 Cr and accounted for 24.2% of consolidated revenue
- In Euro terms, revenue stood at EUR 203 million
Growth Markets Formulations
- Growth Markets formulations revenue increased by 49.5% YoY to INR 852 Cr and accounted for 11.2% of consolidated revenue, mainly driven by expansion into new growth markets
- In USD terms, revenue increased by 48.2% YoY to USD 103 million
- Domestic formulation sales in Q4 FY24 was INR 48 Cr
ARV Formulations
- ARV business revenue increased by 31.5% YoY to INR 238 Cr and accounted for 3.1% of consolidated revenue
- In USD terms, revenue increased by 30.1% YoY to USD 29 million
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)
- API business revenue remained flat YoY at INR 1,019 Cr and accounted for 13.4% of consolidated revenue
- In USD terms, revenue remained flat YoY at USD 123 million
Global Regulatory Filings
Details
ANDAs (including filings from Aurobindo USA)
DMFs (including filings from Eugia and Auro Peptides)
Formulations Dossiers in other key advanced markets (incl. multiple registrations in Europe, South Africa and Canada)
API filings
in other key regulated markets (incl. multiple registrations)
Q4FY24
Cumulative Filings as on
31st March 2024
11
830
8
291
68
4,306
23
3,788
Final USFDA Approvals Received in Q4 FY24
Received by Aurobindo Pharma Limited
#
Product
Strength
Therapeutic category
1
Fingolimod Capsules
0.5 mg
Central Nervous System (CNS)
2
Lacosamide Oral Solution
10 mg/mL
Controlled Substance (CNS)
3
Desmopressin Acetate Tablets
0.1 mg and 0.2 mg
Anti-Diuretic
4
Mometasone Furoate Nasal Spray
50 mcg
Corticosteroids
5
Enalapril Maleate Oral Solution
1 mg/mL
Cardio Vascular
6
Deflazacort Tablets
6 mg, 18 mg, 30 mg and 36 mg
Corticosteroids
7
Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets
10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg and 80 mg
Cardio Vascular
8
Docosanol Cream
10%
Anti-Viral
9
Mycophenolate Mofetil Capsules
250 mg
Immunosuppressive Agents
10
Mycophenolate Mofetil Tablets
500 mg
Immunosuppressive Agents
11
Isotretinoin Capsules
10 mg, 20 mg, 25 mg, 30 mg, 35
Anti-Infective
mg and 40 mg
12
Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets
250 mg/125 mg
Pain Relief Drugs
13
Mycophenolic Acid Delayed-Release
180 mg and 360 mg
Immunosuppressive Agents
Tablets
Received by Eugia Pharma Specialities
#
Product
Strength
Therapeutic category
1
Testosterone Enanthate Injection USP
1,000 mg/5 mL (200 mg/mL)
Steroid Hormone
2
Gentamicin Injection USP
20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL) [Single-
Anti-Infective
Dose Vial]
3
Gentamicin Injection USP
80 mg/2 mL and 800 mg/20 mL (40
Anti-Infective
mg/mL) [Multiple-Dose Vial]
4
Sunitinib Malate Capsules
12.5 mg, 25 mg, 37.5 mg and 50 mg
Kinase Inhibitor
Q4FY24 Earnings Call Details
The company will host an earnings call at 8.30 AM IST on 27th May 2024, to discuss the performance and answer any questions from participants.
To join the call through Zoom, please pre-register using the link: https://bit.ly/4bGnlir
About Aurobindo Pharma Limited
Aurobindo Pharma Limited (www.aurobindo.com), (NSE: AUROPHARMA, BSE: 524804, Reuters: ARBN.NS, Bloomberg: ARBP IN) headquartered at Hyderabad, India, develops, manufactures, and distributes generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company's manufacturing facilities are approved by several leading regulatory agencies like US FDA, UK MHRA, EU, Japan PMDA, WHO, Health Canada, South Africa MCC, Brazil ANVISA. The company's robust product portfolio is spread over therapeutic/product areas encompassing CNS, Anti-Retroviral, CVS, Antibiotics, Gastroenterological, Anti-Diabetics and Anti-Allergic, supported by a strong R&D set-up. The Company is marketing these products globally in over 150 countries.
For Further Information, please contact:
Investor Relations | Corporate Communications Phone: 040-66721551 | 66725005
Email: ir@aurobindo.com | cc@aurobindo.com
