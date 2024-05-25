May 25, 2024

To

To

Listing Department,

The Corporate Relations Department

NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED

BSE LIMITED

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroz Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

25th floor, Dalal Street,

MUMBAI -400 051

MUMBAI -400 001

Company Code No. AUROPHARMA

Company Code No. 524804

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Press Release on Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024.

We enclose a copy of the Press Release on Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024.

Please take the information on record.

Yours faithfully,

For AUROBINDO PHARMA LIMITED

Digitally signed by BADDIGAM

ADI REDDY

Date: 2024.05.25 19:09:53 +05'30'

B. Adi Reddy

Company Secretary

Enclosures: as above.

Corp. Off.: Galaxy, Floors: 22-24, Plot No.1, Survey No.83/1, Hyderabad Knowledge City, Raidurg Panmaktha, Ranga Reddy District, Hyderabad - 500 032, Telangana, India.

Tel : +91 40 6672 5000 / 6672 1200 Fax: +91 40 6707 4044.

Regd. off.: PlotNo. 2, Maithrivihar, Ameerpet, Hyderabad - 500038 T.S., INDIA Tel:+91 402373 6370/ 23747340 Fax: +914023741080/ 23746833 Email: info@aurobindo.com Website: www.aurobindo.com

AUROBINDO PHARMA LIMITED

Galaxy, Floors: 22-24, Plot No.1, Survey No.83/1,

Hyderabad Knowledge City, Raidurg Panmaktha,

Hyderabad - 500 032. Telangana, India

Investor Relations | Corporate Communications

Press ReleasePhone: 040-66721551 | 66725005

Email: ir@aurobindo.com | cc@aurobindo.com

Hyderabad, India, May 25th, 2024: Aurobindo Pharma Limited (BSE: 524804 and NSE: AUROPHARMA) ("Aurobindo") today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Q4FY24 and FY24 Consolidated Financial Results

Amount (INR Cr)

Revenue from operations

EBITDA before Forex and Other Income

EBITDA margin (%)

PBT before share of P/L of JV, Forex, and Exceptional items

Net Profit after Share of Profit/Lossof JV and minority interest

Q4FY24

7,580

1,687

22.3%

1,379

909

Q4FY23

6,473

1,002

15.5%

713

506

  • ChangeYoY

17.1%

68.3%

677 bps 93.3% 79.6%

Q3FY24

7,352

1,601

21.8%

1,220

936

  • ChangeQoQ

3.1%

5.4%

48 bps 13.0% -2.9%

FY24

29,002

5,843

20.1%

4,550

3,173

FY23

24,855

3,758

15.1%

2,664

1,927

  • ChangeYoY

16.7%

55.5%

503 bps 70.8% 64.6%

Key highlights of Q4FY24

  • Revenue from Operations increased by 17.1% YoY to INR 7,580 Cr with growth across the businesses
  • US formulations (excluding Puerto Rico) revenue increased by 21.6% YoY to INR 3,588 Cr (USD 432 million)
  • Europe formulation revenue increased by 10.4% YoY to INR 1,832 Cr (EUR 203 million)
  • Growth Markets revenue increased by 49.5% YoY to INR 852 Cr (USD 103 million)
  • ARV revenue increased by 31.5% YoY to INR 238 Cr (USD 29 million)
  • API revenue remained flat YoY at INR 1,019 Cr (USD 123 million)
  • EBITDA before Forex and Other income stood at INR 1,687 Cr; EBITDA margin of 22.3%
  • Research & Development (R&D) spend stood at INR 392 Cr, 5.2% of revenues (vs. Q3 FY24: 5.4%)
  • Received final approval for 17 ANDAs including 4 specialty & injectable products from the USFDA
  • Net Profit after Share of Profit/Loss of JV and minority interest at INR 909 Cr, vs. INR 506 Cr in Q4FY23
  • Basic & Diluted EPS grew by 79.5% YoY to INR 15.51 per share

Commenting on the Company's performance, Mr. K. Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Company said: "We are extremely delighted to report a strong performance for the quarter and the year, supported by the expansion into the new markets, product launches and stable pricing. Our improved capacity utilization has led to higher operating efficiencies. We are confident of continuing our growth in the upcoming year, while stabilizing the operations of the recently commercialized facilities."

AUROBINDO PHARMA LIMITED

Galaxy, Floors: 22-24, Plot No.1, Survey No.83/1,

Hyderabad Knowledge City, Raidurg Panmaktha,

Hyderabad - 500 032. Telangana, India

Operational Performance (Consolidated)/

₹ Cr

Q4FY24

Q4FY23

Y-o-Y (%)

Q3FY24

Q-o-Q (%)

FY24

FY23

Y-o-Y (%)

USA**

3,588

2,951

21.6%

3,756

-4.5%

13,867

11,227

23.5%

Europe

1,832

1,660

10.4%

1,728

6.0%

7,166

6,426

11.5%

Growth Markets*

852

570

49.5%

627

35.9%

2,517

1,951

29.0%

ARV

238

181

31.5%

179

32.8%

868

976

-11.1%

Total Formulations

6,510

5,361

21.4%

6,291

3.5%

24,419

20,579

18.7%

Betalactum

698

638

9.4%

737

-5.3%

2,970

2,448

21.3%

Non Betalactum

321

380

-15.5%

285

12.4%

1,270

1,400

-9.2%

Total API

1,019

1,017

0.1%

1,022

-0.4%

4,241

3,848

10.2%

Consolidated Sales

7,529

6,379

18.0%

7,313

3.0%

28,660

24,427

17.3%

(Ex- Puerto Rico)

Puerto Rico

51

94

-45.4%

39

32.2%

342

428

-20.0%

Revenue from operations

7,580

6,473

17.1%

7,352

3.1%

29,002

24,855

16.7%

*includes domestic formulation sales of INR 48 Cr in Q4 FY24

**excludes sales from Puerto Rico

Q4FY24: Consolidated revenue breakup - Geography & business area wise

Domestic,

11%

International,

89%

Domestic,

9%

International,

91%

FY24

Puerto

US, 47.8%

API, 14.6%

Rico, 1.2%

ARV, 3.0%

Growth

Markets,

8.7%

Europe,

24.7%

Q4FY24

Puerto

US, 47.3%

API, 13.4%

Rico, 0.7%

ARV, 3.1%

Growth

Markets,

11.2%

Europe,

24.2%

AUROBINDO PHARMA LIMITED

Galaxy, Floors: 22-24, Plot No.1, Survey No.83/1,

Hyderabad Knowledge City, Raidurg Panmaktha,

Hyderabad - 500 032. Telangana, India

Q4 FY24 performance

Formulations

Formulation revenue increased by 21.4% YoY to INR 6,510 Cr

US Formulations

  • US revenue increased by 21.6% YoY to INR 3,588 Cr and accounted for 47.3% of consolidated revenue
  • In USD terms, revenue increased by 20.4% YoY to USD 432 million
  • Filed 11 ANDAs with USFDA during the quarter
  • Received final approval for 17 ANDAs including 4 specialty & injectable products during the quarter
  • As on 31st March 2024, on a cumulative basis, the company has filed 830 ANDAs with USFDA and received 658 final approvals and 27 tentative approvals
  • The company has launched 7 products including 1 specialty & injectables product during the quarter

Europe Formulations

  • Europe revenue increased by 10.4% YoY to INR 1,832 Cr and accounted for 24.2% of consolidated revenue
  • In Euro terms, revenue stood at EUR 203 million

Growth Markets Formulations

  • Growth Markets formulations revenue increased by 49.5% YoY to INR 852 Cr and accounted for 11.2% of consolidated revenue, mainly driven by expansion into new growth markets
  • In USD terms, revenue increased by 48.2% YoY to USD 103 million
  • Domestic formulation sales in Q4 FY24 was INR 48 Cr

ARV Formulations

  • ARV business revenue increased by 31.5% YoY to INR 238 Cr and accounted for 3.1% of consolidated revenue
  • In USD terms, revenue increased by 30.1% YoY to USD 29 million

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

  • API business revenue remained flat YoY at INR 1,019 Cr and accounted for 13.4% of consolidated revenue
  • In USD terms, revenue remained flat YoY at USD 123 million

Global Regulatory Filings

Details

ANDAs (including filings from Aurobindo USA)

DMFs (including filings from Eugia and Auro Peptides)

Formulations Dossiers in other key advanced markets (incl. multiple registrations in Europe, South Africa and Canada)

API filings

in other key regulated markets (incl. multiple registrations)

Q4FY24

Cumulative Filings as on

31st March 2024

11

830

8

291

68

4,306

23

3,788

AUROBINDO PHARMA LIMITED

Galaxy, Floors: 22-24, Plot No.1, Survey No.83/1,

Hyderabad Knowledge City, Raidurg Panmaktha,

Hyderabad - 500 032. Telangana, India

Final USFDA Approvals Received in Q4 FY24

Received by Aurobindo Pharma Limited

#

Product

Strength

Therapeutic category

1

Fingolimod Capsules

0.5 mg

Central Nervous System (CNS)

2

Lacosamide Oral Solution

10 mg/mL

Controlled Substance (CNS)

3

Desmopressin Acetate Tablets

0.1 mg and 0.2 mg

Anti-Diuretic

4

Mometasone Furoate Nasal Spray

50 mcg

Corticosteroids

5

Enalapril Maleate Oral Solution

1 mg/mL

Cardio Vascular

6

Deflazacort Tablets

6 mg, 18 mg, 30 mg and 36 mg

Corticosteroids

7

Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets

10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg and 80 mg

Cardio Vascular

8

Docosanol Cream

10%

Anti-Viral

9

Mycophenolate Mofetil Capsules

250 mg

Immunosuppressive Agents

10

Mycophenolate Mofetil Tablets

500 mg

Immunosuppressive Agents

11

Isotretinoin Capsules

10 mg, 20 mg, 25 mg, 30 mg, 35

Anti-Infective

mg and 40 mg

12

Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets

250 mg/125 mg

Pain Relief Drugs

13

Mycophenolic Acid Delayed-Release

180 mg and 360 mg

Immunosuppressive Agents

Tablets

Received by Eugia Pharma Specialities

#

Product

Strength

Therapeutic category

1

Testosterone Enanthate Injection USP

1,000 mg/5 mL (200 mg/mL)

Steroid Hormone

2

Gentamicin Injection USP

20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL) [Single-

Anti-Infective

Dose Vial]

3

Gentamicin Injection USP

80 mg/2 mL and 800 mg/20 mL (40

Anti-Infective

mg/mL) [Multiple-Dose Vial]

4

Sunitinib Malate Capsules

12.5 mg, 25 mg, 37.5 mg and 50 mg

Kinase Inhibitor

Q4FY24 Earnings Call Details

The company will host an earnings call at 8.30 AM IST on 27th May 2024, to discuss the performance and answer any questions from participants.

To join the call through Zoom, please pre-register using the link: https://bit.ly/4bGnlir

AUROBINDO PHARMA LIMITED

Galaxy, Floors: 22-24, Plot No.1, Survey No.83/1,

Hyderabad Knowledge City, Raidurg Panmaktha,

Hyderabad - 500 032. Telangana, India

About Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Aurobindo Pharma Limited (www.aurobindo.com), (NSE: AUROPHARMA, BSE: 524804, Reuters: ARBN.NS, Bloomberg: ARBP IN) headquartered at Hyderabad, India, develops, manufactures, and distributes generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company's manufacturing facilities are approved by several leading regulatory agencies like US FDA, UK MHRA, EU, Japan PMDA, WHO, Health Canada, South Africa MCC, Brazil ANVISA. The company's robust product portfolio is spread over therapeutic/product areas encompassing CNS, Anti-Retroviral, CVS, Antibiotics, Gastroenterological, Anti-Diabetics and Anti-Allergic, supported by a strong R&D set-up. The Company is marketing these products globally in over 150 countries.

For Further Information, please contact:

Investor Relations | Corporate Communications Phone: 040-66721551 | 66725005

Email: ir@aurobindo.com | cc@aurobindo.com

Digitally signed by BADDIGAM ADI REDDY

Date: 2024.05.25 19:10:18 +05'30'

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2024 15:48:10 UTC.