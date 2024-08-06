August 6, 2024
To
To
Listing Department,
The Corporate Relations Department
NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED
BSE LIMITED
Exchange Plaza,
Phiroz Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
25th floor, Dalal Street,
MUMBAI -400 051
MUMBAI -400 001
Company Code No. AUROPHARMA
Company Code No. 524804
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Sub: Press Release - Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for Estradiol Vaginal Inserts USP, 10 mcg
We enclose a copy of the Press Release that is being issued by the Company in connection with USFDA approval for Estradiol Vaginal Inserts USP, 10 mcg.
Please take the information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For AUROBINDO PHARMA LIMITED
BADDIGA Digitally signed
M ADI
by BADDIGAM
ADI REDDY
REDDY
Date: 2024.08.06
17:36:49 +05'30'
B. Adi Reddy
Company Secretary
Encl: as above
Press Release
Hyderabad, India, August 06, 2024
Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA Approval for Estradiol Vaginal Inserts USP, 10 mcg
Aurobindo Pharma Limited is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Estradiol Vaginal Inserts USP, 10 mcg, which is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), VAGIFEM® 10 mcg of Novo Nordisk Inc. The product will be launched in Q2FY25.
The approved product has an estimated market size of US$ 268 million for the twelve months ending June 2024, according to IQVIA. Aurobindo Pharma now has a total of 521 ANDA approvals (504 Final approvals and 17 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
Estradiol Vaginal Inserts USP, 10 mcg is indicated for the treatment of atrophic vaginitis due to menopause.
About Aurobindo Pharma Limited
Aurobindo Pharma Limited (www.aurobindo.com), (NSE: AUROPHARMA, BSE: 524804, Reuters: ARBN.NS,
Bloomberg: ARBP IN) is an integrated global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The Company develops, manufactures, and commercializes a wide range of generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients globally in over 150 countries.
The company has 29 manufacturing and packaging facilities that are approved by leading regulatory agencies including USFDA, UK MHRA, EDQM, Japan PMDA, WHO, Health Canada, South Africa MCC, Brazil ANVISA. The Company's robust product portfolio is spread over 7 major therapeutic/product areas encompassing CNS, Anti- Retroviral, CVS, Antibiotics, Gastroenterological, Anti-Diabetics and Anti-Allergic, supported by a strong R&D set-up.
To know more, please log on to www.aurobindo.com
For further information or queries, please contact:
Shriniwas P. Dange
Kavita Jayaram
Investor Relations
Corporate Communications
Phone: +91 40 66721551 / 66725000
Phone: +91 40 66725005 / 66725000
Email:ir@aurobindo.com
Email:cc@aurobindo.com
Disclaimer:
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward looking statements" including and without limitation, statements relating to product characteristics and uses, sales potential and target dates for product launch, implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to our future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances and will not be held liable for any use of this information.
Disclaimer
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2024 12:44:10 UTC.