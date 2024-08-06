Please take the information on record.

We enclose a copy of the Press Release that is being issued by the Company in connection with USFDA approval for Estradiol Vaginal Inserts USP, 10 mcg.

Press Release

Hyderabad, India, August 06, 2024

Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA Approval for Estradiol Vaginal Inserts USP, 10 mcg

Aurobindo Pharma Limited is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Estradiol Vaginal Inserts USP, 10 mcg, which is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), VAGIFEM® 10 mcg of Novo Nordisk Inc. The product will be launched in Q2FY25.

The approved product has an estimated market size of US$ 268 million for the twelve months ending June 2024, according to IQVIA. Aurobindo Pharma now has a total of 521 ANDA approvals (504 Final approvals and 17 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Estradiol Vaginal Inserts USP, 10 mcg is indicated for the treatment of atrophic vaginitis due to menopause.

About Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Aurobindo Pharma Limited (www.aurobindo.com), (NSE: AUROPHARMA, BSE: 524804, Reuters: ARBN.NS,

Bloomberg: ARBP IN) is an integrated global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The Company develops, manufactures, and commercializes a wide range of generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients globally in over 150 countries.

The company has 29 manufacturing and packaging facilities that are approved by leading regulatory agencies including USFDA, UK MHRA, EDQM, Japan PMDA, WHO, Health Canada, South Africa MCC, Brazil ANVISA. The Company's robust product portfolio is spread over 7 major therapeutic/product areas encompassing CNS, Anti- Retroviral, CVS, Antibiotics, Gastroenterological, Anti-Diabetics and Anti-Allergic, supported by a strong R&D set-up.

To know more, please log on to www.aurobindo.com

For further information or queries, please contact: Shriniwas P. Dange Kavita Jayaram Investor Relations Corporate Communications Phone: +91 40 66721551 / 66725000 Phone: +91 40 66725005 / 66725000 Email:ir@aurobindo.com Email:cc@aurobindo.com

Corp. Off.: Galaxy, Floors: 22-24, Plot No.1, Survey No.83/1, Hyderabad Knowledge City, Raidurg Panmaktha, Ranga Reddy District, Hyderabad - 500 032, Telangana, India. Tel : +91 40 6672 5000 / 6672 1200 Fax: +91 40 6707 4044.

Regd. off.: PlotNo. 2, Maithrivihar, Ameerpet, Hyderabad - 500038 T.S., INDIATel:+91 40 23736370/ 23747340 Fax:+914023741080/ 2374 6833