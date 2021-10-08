Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Aurobindo Pharma
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUROPHARMA   INE406A01037

AUROBINDO PHARMA

(AUROPHARMA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19

10/08/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A handout photo of an experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Two Indian drugmakers have requested permission to end late-stage trials of their generic versions of Merck & Co's promising experimental oral antiviral drug molnupiravir to treat moderate COVID-19, a week after Merck said its own trial had succeeded for mild-to-moderate patients.

Merck earlier this year suspended its own development of molnupiravir as a treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients since many of them have reached a phase of the disease that is too late for an antiviral drug to provide much help.

The Indian companies - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and MSN Laboratories - did not exclude hospitalized patients in designing their moderate COVID-19 trials, according to study documents, although it was not known if the trials ultimately included people in the hospital.

Merck spokesperson Melissa Moody said Merck and the Indian companies had defined "moderate" disease differently.

Merck's trials are based on U.S. Food and Drug Administration definitions, which for moderate COVID-19 describe blood oxygen levels as no lower than 93%. It defines blood oxygen levels for severe COVID-19 as 93% or lower.

The trials in India define moderate COVID-19 blood oxygen levels as 90% to 93%, according to the trial documents for the two companies.

Aurobindo and MSN are continuing to conduct studies of molnupiravir in patients with mild COVID-19 who have not been hospitalized, according to trial documents and the website of the Indian drug regulator's internal expert committee.

Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics last week said molnupiravir had nearly halved the risk of hospitalization or death in at-risk non-hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, results hailed by experts as potentially a major advance in fight against the illness.

The Indian drug regulator's committee also disclosed on its website that Aurobindo and MSN had presented interim clinical trial data for moderate COVID-19 patients and asked to end the trials.

A source with the Drug Controller General of India said the pill has not shown "significant efficacy" against moderate COVID-19, though it was having success against mild cases.

An Aurobindo spokesperson did not comment on the effectiveness of the drug in its trial. The spokesperson said the company had "faced challenges in patient recruitment at this juncture" for its trial in moderate COVID-19 patients, adding "we are evaluating the further course of action."

Aurobindo started the planned 100-patient trial of its generic version of the Merck pill against moderate COVID-19 in August, and is also running a trial that hopes to include 1,200 patients testing the pill against mild disease.

MSN did not respond to a request for comment.

INDIA TRIALS

Merck, whose shares closed down 1.6% at $80.63, has entered into voluntary licensing agreements with at least eight Indian drugmakers for molnupiravir, with an aim to turn the South Asian nation into a manufacturing hub for the drug to supply low- and middle-income nations.

Five of the eight Indian companies - Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Emcure Pharmaceuticals - are conducting a joint trial for the antiviral drug only in mild COVID-19 patients in an outpatient setting.

The other licensed company, Hetero, in early July announced interim data from its own late-stage trial of generic molnupiravir in mild COVID-19 patients and submitted an application to regulators for its emergency use.

Hetero is separately conducting a study on moderate COVID-19 patients and has said those results will be presented at a future date.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru and Neha Arora in New Delhi, additional reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)

By Shivani Singh, Anuron Kumar Mitra and Neha Arora


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUROBINDO PHARMA -0.67% 714.75 Delayed Quote.-21.89%
CIPLA LIMITED 0.11% 917.1 Delayed Quote.11.72%
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED -0.88% 4849.1 End-of-day quote.-6.82%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. -0.22% 821.4 Delayed Quote.38.98%
TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED -0.06% 3072.45 End-of-day quote.9.70%
All news about AUROBINDO PHARMA
05:26pTwo Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19
RE
08:21aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Is the U.S. job data good or bad news?
06:10aMERCK : Indian Pharma Groups to Drop Trials for Merck & Co.'s Antiviral Drug in Moderate C..
MT
10/04AUROBINDO PHARMA : Managing Director Resigns
MT
10/01Aurobindo Pharma Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
09/29AUROBINDO PHARMA : Arm Opens New Logistics Site in France
MT
09/29Aurobindo Pharma Limited Announces Opening of its New Logistics and Industrial Site in ..
CI
09/23Redhill Biopharma, AstraZeneca, Nektar Therapeutics Settle Movantik Patent Litigation w..
MT
09/22AUROBINDO PHARMA : Arm Files Marketing Authorization Application for Oncology Biosimilar P..
MT
08/27AUROBINDO PHARMA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUROBINDO PHARMA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 250 B 3 322 M 3 322 M
Net income 2022 32 629 M 434 M 434 M
Net cash 2022 15 810 M 210 M 210 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 419 B 5 573 M 5 575 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 19 364
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart AUROBINDO PHARMA
Duration : Period :
Aurobindo Pharma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUROBINDO PHARMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 714,75 INR
Average target price 931,39 INR
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Narayanan Govindarajan Managing Director & Executive Director
Santhanam Subramanian Chief Financial Officer
Kannan Ragunathan Non-Executive Chairman
B. Adi Reddy Secretary & Compliance Officer
Avnit Bimal Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUROBINDO PHARMA-21.89%5 633
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.52%424 725
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.32%334 180
PFIZER, INC.14.15%239 630
NOVO NORDISK A/S48.58%220 627
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY38.11%211 397