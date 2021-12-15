Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Auroch Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOU   AU000000AOU2

AUROCH MINERALS LIMITED

(AOU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auroch Minerals : Annual General Meeting Corporate Presentation

12/15/2021 | 04:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Leveraged to the Future

High-Grade Nickel Sulphides in Western Australia

AGM Corporate Presentation

ASX:AOU | December 2021

Disclaimer

onlyThis presentation has been prepared by Auroch Minerals Ltd (Auroch or the Company). It contains general information about the Company's activities current as at the date of the presentation. The information is provided in summary form and does not purport to be complete. This presentation is not to be distributed (nor taken to have been distributed) to any persons in any

jurisdictions to whom an offer or solicitation to buy shares in the Company would be unlawful. Any recipient of the presentation warrants to the Company that the receipt of the presentation is not unlawful. It should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in the Company or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities. No agreement to subscribe for securities in the Company will be entered into on the basis of this presentation or any information, opinions or conclusions expressed in the course of this presentation.

This presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure document or other offering document under Australian law or under any other law. It has been prepared for information purposes only. This presentation contains general summary information and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any individual investor. It is not

fi ancial product advice and investors should undertake their own due diligence and obtain their own independent advice from qualified professional advisors having regarding to their objectives, financial situation and needs. Neither Auroch nor any of its related bodies corporate is licensed to provide financial product advice.

This presentation and information, opinions or conclusions expressed in the course of this presentation contains forecasts, projections and opinions which constitute forward looking statements. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company's exploration programme, outlook and target sizes. They include statements qualified by

w rds such as "potential", "target", "scheduled", "planned", "estimate", "possible", "future", "prospective" and similar expressions. Such forward looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors, including unknown ones. Actual results and developments will almost certainly differ materially from those

expressed or implied. There are a number of risks, both specific to Auroch and of a general nature which may affect the future operating and financial performance of Auroch and the value of an investment in Auroch including but not limited to title risk, renewal risk, economic and general market conditions, stock market fluctuations, price movements, regulatory risks, operational

risks, reliance on key personnel, uncertainties relating to interpretation of exploration results, geology and resource estimations, native title risks, foreign currency fluctuations, uncertainties relating to the availability of/access to additional capital, infrastructure or environmental approvals, and mining development, construction and commissioning risk. Auroch expressly disclaims any useint ntion or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made and no responsibility or liability is accepted, by the Company or any of its officers, employees, agents or consultants or any other person, as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of the information in this presentation. An investment in the shares of the Company is to be considered highly speculative.

The exploration targets or conceptual exploration targets in this presentation or expressed during the course of this presentation are subject to completion of the necessary feasibility studies, permitting and execution of all necessary infrastructure agreements. In relation to any statements pertaining to future exploration targets or conceptual exploration targets, the nature of the

exploration target means that the potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature. This presentation and information, opinions or conclusions expressed in the course of this presentation should be read in conjunction with Auroch's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the ASX, which will be available on the Auroch website.

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Aidan Platel and represents an accurate representation of the available data. Mr Platel (Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy) is the Company's Chief Geological Officer and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of

deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code 2012"). Mr Platel consents to the disclosure of this information in this report in the form and context in which it appears. The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Saints Project was reported by Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP) to the ASX on 4th May 2017 under JORC Code 2012 (refer https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20170504/pdf/43j0r0dt0ytq74.pdf). The information in this report in relation to Mineral Resources for the Saints Project is based on, and fairly represents, the available data and studies for the project which have been compiled by Mr Aidan Platel. Mr Platel (Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy) is the Company's Chief Geological Officer and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Mr Platel consents to the disclosure of this information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Leinster Project was reported by Breakaway Resources Ltd to the ASX on 14th April 2008 under JORC Code 2004 (refer https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20081024/pdf/31d3x55rpn6dxy.pdf). A Competent Person (as defined in the JORC Code 2012) has not done sufficient work to classify this Mineral Resource in accordance with JORC Code 2012. The information in this report in relation to Mineral Resources for the Leinster Project is an accurate representation of the available data and studies for the project which have been compiled by Mr Aidan Platel. Mr Platel (Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy) is the Company's Chief Geological Officer and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Mr Platel consents to the disclosure of this information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.

ASX Listing Rule Information

The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the competent persons findings have not been materially modified from the original announcement

LITHIUM MINERALISATION CONFIRMED AT NEPEANG

08 December 2021

NICKEL SULPHIDES INTERSECTED ALONG STRIKE AT NEPEAN

28 April 2021

NICKEL SULPHIDES INTERSECTED IN NEPEAN DEEPS DRILLING

25 November 2021

NEW HIGH-GRADE NICKEL SULPHIDE DRILL INTERCEPTS AT NEPEAN

31 March 2021

GROUND IP SURVEY UNDERWAY AT NEPEAN

17 November 2021

DIAMOND DRILLING COMMENCES AT LEINSTER NICKEL PROJECT

25 March 2021

NEPEAN DEEPS EXPLORATION UPDATE

08 November 2021

NEPEAN DRILLING UPDATE

10 March 2021

DIAMOND DRILLING TO COMMENCE AT RAGLESS RANGE ZINC TARGET

25 October 2021

INTERSECTIONS OF OVER 5% Ni EXTEND MINERALISATION AT NEPEAN

15 February 2021

personal

MULTIPLE HIGH PRIORITY DRILL TARGETS IDENTIFIED AT NEPEAN

20 October 2021

NEPEAN NICKEL PROJECT ACQUISITION COMPLETED

17 December 2020

PEGMATITES AT NEPEAN TO BE ASSESSED FOR LITHIUM POTENTIAL

14 October 2021

FURTHER HIGH-GRADE MASSIVE NICKEL SULPHIDES AT THE HORN

14 December 2020

NEPEAN DEEPS EXPLORATION UPDATE

05 October 2021

HIGH-GRADE MASSIVE NICKEL SULPHIDES CONFIRMED AT THE HORN

01 December 2020

NEPEAN AND SAINTS SCOPING STUDIES UNDERWAY

01 September 2021

FURTHER MASSIVE NICKEL SULPHIDES INTERSECTED AT THE HORN

18 November 2020

OPTIONS UNDERWRITING TO FUND EXPANDED NEPEAN DEEPS DRILLING

19 August 2021

DIAMOND DRILLING INTERSECTS MASSIVE Ni SULPHIDES AT THE HORN

11 November 2020

RESULTS DEFINE NEW HIGH-PRIORITY DRILL TARGETS AT LEINSTER

11 August 2021

AUROCH TO ACQUIRE HIGH-GRADE NEPEAN NICKEL PROJECT

11 November 2020

NEPEAN NICKEL PROJECT DRILLING UPDATE

29 July 2021

NICKELIFEROUS MASSIVE SULPHIDES INTERSECTED AT SAINTS

6 August 2020

For

MLEM SURVEY IDENTIFIES PRIORITY DRILL TARGET AT NEPEAN

07 July 2021

AUROCH INCREASES TENEMENT PACKAGE IN PROSPECTIVE NICKEL BELT

27 July 2020

MAIDEN NEPEAN DEEPS DRILLING PROGRAMME

23 June 2021

MORE HIGH-GRADE NICKEL INTERSECTED AT SAINTS

14 November 2019

NICKEL SULPHIDES INTERSECTED AT NEW LEINSTER PROSPECTS

10 June 2021

AUROCH TO ACQUIRE HIGH-GRADE WA NICKEL PROJECTS

28 May 2019

EXPLORATION UPDATE NEPEAN NICKEL PROJECT

25 May 2021

This presentation contains information extracted from the following ASX market announcements which are available on the Company's website at www.aurochminerals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Auroch Minerals Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Auroch Minerals Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Matthew McCarthy and represents an accurate representation of the available data. Mr McCarthy (Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy) is the Company's Senior Geological Officer and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code 2012"). Mr McCarthy consents to the disclosure of this information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.

2 WWW.AUROCHMINERALS.COM

For personal use only

Auroch's Strategic Portfolio

High-grade shallow nickel sulphide resources that are being driven towards development and production to leverage the strong nickel price and the EV demand

JORC (2012) resource inventory of over 21,000t of contained nickel at 2% Ni. Scoping studies and revised resources estimates due 2022

Exploration for key future minerals including Ni,

Cu, Zn and Li in stable pro-mining jurisdictions

Highly prospective exploration targets and experienced technical team driving aggressive work programmes to make new discoveries

3 WWW.AUROCHMINERALS.COM

Future Minerals for the World's Clean Energy Technologies

For personal use only

Nickel Demand

Metals And Minerals Demand From Lithium-ion Batteries

Nickel price is

>US$19,500/t

and climbing

Goldman Sachs has a 12 month price target for nickel of US$24,000/t 1

1 Goldman Sachs: Metals Watch: A fundamentally mispriced market, 30 August 2021

The combination of limited supply and exponential demand growth from

battery manufactures has caused nickel to be listed on the critical minerals list.

https://www.fastmarkets.com/article/3992672/th e-many-forces-driving-nickel-price-volatility

The renewable energy sector will be the dominant contributor to green copper demand, accounting for an average of 62% of annual green copper between 2021and 2030. Goldman Sachs has a

US$12,000/t price target for next year.

Goldman Sachs Price

Zinc usage from the solar energy sector is expected to double by 2040. Currently solar power accounts for approximately 0.4Mt of global zinc consumption but is projected to grow to 0.8Mt by 2040 as the push for renewable energy increases.

https://www.mining.com/aluminum-copper-zinc-usage-from-solar-energy-

The lithium market is expected to be in a long-termperpetual deficit. Credit Suisse estimates a deficit of 117,000t in 2024, which they expect to jump significantly in 2025 to a deficit of 248,000t.

https://www.kitco.com/news/2021-11-26/Global-lithium-demand-to-more-than-double-between-2020-and-2023-while-supply-may-fall-short-report.html

4 WWW.AUROCHMINERALS.COM

sector-expected-to-double-by-2040-report/

For personal use only

Corporate Overview

Snapshot6 Month Share Price

Price

A$0.105

Cap

A$37.9M

$9.5M*

Share

Market

Cash

on Issue

~361M

Volume

1.6M

Debt

Zero

Shares

Average

*as at 13 December 2021

Experienced Board and Management team to execute Auroch's corporate strategy

Board

Executive Management

Aidan Platel

Ed Mason

Trevor Eton

Mike Edwards

Rebecca Moylan

Matt McCarthy

Robin Cox

Managing Director & CEO

Non-executive Chairman

Non-executive Director

Non-executive Director

CFO & Company Secretary

Exploration Manager

Senior Exploration Geologist

5 WWW.AUROCHMINERALS.COM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Auroch Minerals Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 21:58:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUROCH MINERALS LIMITED
12/12AUROCH MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - AOU
PU
12/07Auroch Minerals Confirms Lithium at Nepean Project; Shares Climb 5%
MT
12/07AUROCH MINERALS : Lithium mineralisation confirmed at nepean
PU
12/07Auroch Minerals Limited Confirms Lithium Mineralisation in Pegmatites At the Nepean Pro..
CI
12/01AUROCH MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - AOU
PU
11/25Lodestar Minerals Intersects Nickel Sulphides at Nepean Nickel Project
MT
11/24Auroch Minerals Limited Provides Update on Exploration Activities At the Nepean Project..
CI
11/23AUROCH MINERALS : Amended Appendix 5B
PU
11/17Auroch Minerals Begins Ground Survey at Nepean Project
MT
11/16AUROCH MINERALS : Ground ip survey underway at nepean
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,04 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -1,81 M -1,29 M -1,29 M
Net cash 2021 2,90 M 2,07 M 2,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 46,9 M 33,4 M 33,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 93,3x
EV / Sales 2021 1 177x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart AUROCH MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auroch Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUROCH MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,13 AUD
Average target price 0,32 AUD
Spread / Average Target 146%
Managers and Directors
Aidan Platel Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Rebecca Moylan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Edward S. Mason Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor R. Eton Non-Executive Director
Michael Edwards Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUROCH MINERALS LIMITED-10.34%25
BHP GROUP-3.21%147 347
RIO TINTO PLC-11.26%106 061
GLENCORE PLC57.51%63 696
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.53%46 780
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.70%32 995