Auroch Minerals : Annual General Meeting Corporate Presentation

Disclaimer

onlyThis presentation has been prepared by Auroch Minerals Ltd (Auroch or the Company). It contains general information about the Company's activities current as at the date of the presentation. The information is provided in summary form and does not purport to be complete. This presentation is not to be distributed (nor taken to have been distributed) to any persons in any

jurisdictions to whom an offer or solicitation to buy shares in the Company would be unlawful. Any recipient of the presentation warrants to the Company that the receipt of the presentation is not unlawful. It should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in the Company or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities. No agreement to subscribe for securities in the Company will be entered into on the basis of this presentation or any information, opinions or conclusions expressed in the course of this presentation.

This presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure document or other offering document under Australian law or under any other law. It has been prepared for information purposes only. This presentation contains general summary information and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any individual investor. It is not

fi ancial product advice and investors should undertake their own due diligence and obtain their own independent advice from qualified professional advisors having regarding to their objectives, financial situation and needs. Neither Auroch nor any of its related bodies corporate is licensed to provide financial product advice.

This presentation and information, opinions or conclusions expressed in the course of this presentation contains forecasts, projections and opinions which constitute forward looking statements. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company's exploration programme, outlook and target sizes. They include statements qualified by

w rds such as "potential", "target", "scheduled", "planned", "estimate", "possible", "future", "prospective" and similar expressions. Such forward looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors, including unknown ones. Actual results and developments will almost certainly differ materially from those

expressed or implied. There are a number of risks, both specific to Auroch and of a general nature which may affect the future operating and financial performance of Auroch and the value of an investment in Auroch including but not limited to title risk, renewal risk, economic and general market conditions, stock market fluctuations, price movements, regulatory risks, operational

risks, reliance on key personnel, uncertainties relating to interpretation of exploration results, geology and resource estimations, native title risks, foreign currency fluctuations, uncertainties relating to the availability of/access to additional capital, infrastructure or environmental approvals, and mining development, construction and commissioning risk. Auroch expressly disclaims any useint ntion or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made and no responsibility or liability is accepted, by the Company or any of its officers, employees, agents or consultants or any other person, as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of the information in this presentation. An investment in the shares of the Company is to be considered highly speculative.

The exploration targets or conceptual exploration targets in this presentation or expressed during the course of this presentation are subject to completion of the necessary feasibility studies, permitting and execution of all necessary infrastructure agreements. In relation to any statements pertaining to future exploration targets or conceptual exploration targets, the nature of the

exploration target means that the potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature. This presentation and information, opinions or conclusions expressed in the course of this presentation should be read in conjunction with Auroch's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the ASX, which will be available on the Auroch website.

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Aidan Platel and represents an accurate representation of the available data. Mr Platel (Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy) is the Company's Chief Geological Officer and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of

deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code 2012"). Mr Platel consents to the disclosure of this information in this report in the form and context in which it appears. The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Saints Project was reported by Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP) to the ASX on 4th May 2017 under JORC Code 2012 (refer https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20170504/pdf/43j0r0dt0ytq74.pdf). The information in this report in relation to Mineral Resources for the Saints Project is based on, and fairly represents, the available data and studies for the project which have been compiled by Mr Aidan Platel. Mr Platel (Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy) is the Company's Chief Geological Officer and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Mr Platel consents to the disclosure of this information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Leinster Project was reported by Breakaway Resources Ltd to the ASX on 14th April 2008 under JORC Code 2004 (refer https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20081024/pdf/31d3x55rpn6dxy.pdf). A Competent Person (as defined in the JORC Code 2012) has not done sufficient work to classify this Mineral Resource in accordance with JORC Code 2012. The information in this report in relation to Mineral Resources for the Leinster Project is an accurate representation of the available data and studies for the project which have been compiled by Mr Aidan Platel. Mr Platel (Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy) is the Company's Chief Geological Officer and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Mr Platel consents to the disclosure of this information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.

ASX Listing Rule Information

The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the competent persons findings have not been materially modified from the original announcement

• LITHIUM MINERALISATION CONFIRMED AT NEPEANG 08 December 2021 • NICKEL SULPHIDES INTERSECTED ALONG STRIKE AT NEPEAN 28 April 2021 • NICKEL SULPHIDES INTERSECTED IN NEPEAN DEEPS DRILLING 25 November 2021 • NEW HIGH-GRADE NICKEL SULPHIDE DRILL INTERCEPTS AT NEPEAN 31 March 2021 • GROUND IP SURVEY UNDERWAY AT NEPEAN 17 November 2021 • DIAMOND DRILLING COMMENCES AT LEINSTER NICKEL PROJECT 25 March 2021 • NEPEAN DEEPS EXPLORATION UPDATE 08 November 2021 • NEPEAN DRILLING UPDATE 10 March 2021 • DIAMOND DRILLING TO COMMENCE AT RAGLESS RANGE ZINC TARGET 25 October 2021 • INTERSECTIONS OF OVER 5% Ni EXTEND MINERALISATION AT NEPEAN 15 February 2021 personal MULTIPLE HIGH PRIORITY DRILL TARGETS IDENTIFIED AT NEPEAN 20 October 2021 • NEPEAN NICKEL PROJECT ACQUISITION COMPLETED 17 December 2020 • • PEGMATITES AT NEPEAN TO BE ASSESSED FOR LITHIUM POTENTIAL 14 October 2021 • FURTHER HIGH-GRADE MASSIVE NICKEL SULPHIDES AT THE HORN 14 December 2020 • NEPEAN DEEPS EXPLORATION UPDATE 05 October 2021 • HIGH-GRADE MASSIVE NICKEL SULPHIDES CONFIRMED AT THE HORN 01 December 2020 • NEPEAN AND SAINTS SCOPING STUDIES UNDERWAY 01 September 2021 • FURTHER MASSIVE NICKEL SULPHIDES INTERSECTED AT THE HORN 18 November 2020 • OPTIONS UNDERWRITING TO FUND EXPANDED NEPEAN DEEPS DRILLING 19 August 2021 • DIAMOND DRILLING INTERSECTS MASSIVE Ni SULPHIDES AT THE HORN 11 November 2020 • RESULTS DEFINE NEW HIGH-PRIORITY DRILL TARGETS AT LEINSTER 11 August 2021 • AUROCH TO ACQUIRE HIGH-GRADE NEPEAN NICKEL PROJECT 11 November 2020 • NEPEAN NICKEL PROJECT DRILLING UPDATE 29 July 2021 • NICKELIFEROUS MASSIVE SULPHIDES INTERSECTED AT SAINTS 6 August 2020 For• MLEM SURVEY IDENTIFIES PRIORITY DRILL TARGET AT NEPEAN 07 July 2021 • AUROCH INCREASES TENEMENT PACKAGE IN PROSPECTIVE NICKEL BELT 27 July 2020 • MAIDEN NEPEAN DEEPS DRILLING PROGRAMME 23 June 2021 • MORE HIGH-GRADE NICKEL INTERSECTED AT SAINTS 14 November 2019 • NICKEL SULPHIDES INTERSECTED AT NEW LEINSTER PROSPECTS 10 June 2021 • AUROCH TO ACQUIRE HIGH-GRADE WA NICKEL PROJECTS 28 May 2019 • EXPLORATION UPDATE NEPEAN NICKEL PROJECT 25 May 2021

This presentation contains information extracted from the following ASX market announcements which are available on the Company's website at www.aurochminerals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Auroch Minerals Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Auroch Minerals Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Matthew McCarthy and represents an accurate representation of the available data. Mr McCarthy (Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy) is the Company's Senior Geological Officer and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code 2012"). Mr McCarthy consents to the disclosure of this information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.