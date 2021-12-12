Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Auroch Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOU   AU000000AOU2

AUROCH MINERALS LIMITED

(AOU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auroch Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - AOU

12/12/2021 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

AUROCH MINERALS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 13, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AOU

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

7,271,922

10/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AUROCH MINERALS LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

91148966545

1.3

ASX issuer code

AOU

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

13/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AOUAT : OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2021 EX 10C

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AOU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

7,271,922

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

10/12/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

10/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

7,271,922

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.10000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Auroch Minerals Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUROCH MINERALS LIMITED
05:36pAUROCH MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - AOU
PU
12/07Auroch Minerals Confirms Lithium at Nepean Project; Shares Climb 5%
MT
12/07AUROCH MINERALS : Lithium mineralisation confirmed at nepean
PU
12/07Auroch Minerals Limited Confirms Lithium Mineralisation in Pegmatites At the Nepean Pro..
CI
12/01AUROCH MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - AOU
PU
11/25Lodestar Minerals Intersects Nickel Sulphides at Nepean Nickel Project
MT
11/24Auroch Minerals Limited Provides Update on Exploration Activities At the Nepean Project..
CI
11/23AUROCH MINERALS : Amended Appendix 5B
PU
11/17Auroch Minerals Begins Ground Survey at Nepean Project
MT
11/16AUROCH MINERALS : Ground ip survey underway at nepean
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,04 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -1,81 M -1,29 M -1,29 M
Net cash 2021 2,90 M 2,08 M 2,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37,1 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 93,3x
EV / Sales 2021 1 177x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart AUROCH MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auroch Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUROCH MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,11 AUD
Average target price 0,32 AUD
Spread / Average Target 205%
Managers and Directors
Aidan Platel Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Rebecca Moylan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Edward S. Mason Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor R. Eton Non-Executive Director
Michael Edwards Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUROCH MINERALS LIMITED-27.59%27
BHP GROUP-5.82%144 024
RIO TINTO PLC-13.09%103 955
GLENCORE PLC57.90%63 830
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.27%47 091
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.37%34 280