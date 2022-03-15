Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Auroch Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOU   AU000000AOU2

AUROCH MINERALS LIMITED

(AOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auroch Minerals : Further High Grade Nickel at Saints

03/15/2022 | 06:48pm EDT
For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

16th March 2022

HIGH-GRADE NICKEL INTERSECTED OUTSIDE CURRENT

MODELLED RESOURCE AT SAINTS

Highlights

  • Assays for drill-holes SNDD021 and SNDD022 confirm further high-grade massive nickel sulphides at the Saint Patricks deposit of the Saints Nickel Project in WA:
    o SNDD021: 3.01m @ 5.23% Ni, 0.69% Cu, 0.77g/t PGE from 177.08m
    o SNDD022: 0.84m @ 2.98% Ni, 0.36% Cu, 0.67g/t PGE from 177.73m 1
  • Both significant intersections are located outsideof the current modelled resource at Saint Patricks and hence are expected to increase the contained nickel metal for Saint Patricks when the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) is completed next quarter
  • The recently completed diamond drill programme at Saints comprised predominantly infill drilling aimed at upgrading and potentially extending the current Saints Nickel Project Mineral Resource of 1.02Mt @ 2.0% Ni for 21,400t of contained nickel 2

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce assay results in two drill-holes have confirmed further high-gradenickel sulphide intersections at the Saint Patricks Prospect of the Saints Nickel Project (Saints; Auroch Minerals 100%) in Western Australia. These high-grade intersections are in addition to the high-grade mineralisation intercepted in drill-hole SNDD018 which was announced on 9th March 2021.

Diamond drill-holes SNDD021 and SNDD022 were drilled at Saint Patricks (Figure 1) into a gap between the modelled nickel sulphide mineralisation used in the current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) (Figure 2). Both holes successfully intersected massive nickel sulphides just above the basal contact, with the following significant assay intersections (Table 1):

  1. SNDD021: 3.01m @ 5.23% Ni, 0.69% Cu, 0.77g/t PGE from 177.08m
  1. SNDD022: 0.84m @ 2.98% Ni, 0.36% Cu, 0.67g/t PGE from 177.73m 1

Given that the massive nickel sulphides in SNDD021 and SNDD022 were intersected outside of the current modelled resource at Saint Patricks, these high-grade results are expected to increase the tonnage and potentially the overall grade, and hence the contained nickel metal, of Saint Patricks when the next MRE is completed. The updated MRE is forecast to be completed in the June 2021 quarter.

Auroch Managing Director Aidan Platel commented:

"The assay results have exceeded expectations confirming high-grade intersections of massive nickel sulphides in holes SNDD021 and SNDD022, which have shown that mineralisation is actually continuous right through what was previously interpreted to be a gap in the Saint Patricks Resource.

The nickel sulphides intersected in the infill drilling has been consistent with our current model which confirms our existing resource estimation and bodes well for the planned upgrade to the Saints Resource, which will underpin the Scoping Study that is ongoing.

  1. Significant intersections are reported at a 1.0% Ni cut-off on a density-weighted basis; all intersections are down-hole widths unless otherwise stated
  2. JORC (2012) Inferred Resources, above a 1.0% Ni cut-off grade. Refer to ASX Announcement - AUROCH TO ACQUIRE HIGH-GRADE WESTERN AUSTRALIAN NICKEL PROJECTS https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190528/pdf/445dz31g15d0kx.pdf.

Auroch Minerals Ltd ABN 91 148 966 545

Suite 10, 38 Colin St, West Perth WA 6005 Phone: +61 8 6383 7817 Fax: +61 8 6245 9853

Email: admin@aurochminerals.com www.aurochminerals.com

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

16th March 2022

We eagerly await more assay results from this diamond drill programme at Saints, whilst we now turn our attention to upcoming drill programmes at our Leinster and Nepean Nickel Projects."

Ten drill-holes for 2,667m of the diamond drill programme at Saints have been completed (Table 2), which is aimed at upgrading the current Saints MRE of 1.02Mt @ 2.0% Ni for 21,400t of contained nickel 1 from an Inferred Resource category to a predominantly Indicated Resource category. The majority of the programme has been infill drilling, including three holes specifically designed for metallurgical testwork required for the Saints Scoping Study. Seven of the holes have been drilled at the Saint Andrews deposit and three at the Saint Patricks deposit (Figure 1).

Photograph 1 - 3.01m of massive nickel sulphides grading 5.23% Ni from 177.08m in drill-hole SNDD021 at

Saint Patricks

Auroch Minerals Ltd ABN 91 148 966 545

Suite 10, 38 Colin St, West Perth WA 6005 Phone: +61 8 6383 7817 Fax: +61 8 6245 9853

Email: admin@aurochminerals.com www.aurochminerals.com

FOLLOW US

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

16th March 2022

Figure 1 - Map of the Saints Nickel Project showing historic collars and drill-holes from the recent diamond

drill programme against interpreted geology and resource outline

Auroch Minerals Ltd ABN 91 148 966 545

Suite 10, 38 Colin St, West Perth WA 6005 Phone: +61 8 6383 7817 Fax: +61 8 6245 9853

Email: admin@aurochminerals.com www.aurochminerals.com

FOLLOW US

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

16th March 2022

For personal use only

Figure 2 - Long-section of the current modelled resource at the Saint Patricks deposit showing intersected

pierce points and significant intersections from current drill programme

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of the Company.

-END-

For further information visit www.aurochminerals.comor contact:

Aidan Platel

Managing Director

E: aplatel@aurochminerals.com

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Matthew McCarthy BSc (Hons), a Competent Person, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr McCarthy is the Company's Senior Geological Officer and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr McCarthy consents to the inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Auroch Minerals Ltd ABN 91 148 966 545

FOLLOW US

Suite 10, 38 Colin St, West Perth WA 6005 Phone: +61 8 6383 7817 Fax: +61 8 6245 9853

Email: admin@aurochminerals.com www.aurochminerals.com

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

16th March 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Auroch Minerals Limited's planned exploration programmes and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Auroch Minerals Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Table 1 - Significant intersections from the recent diamond drill programme at Saints. Intersections shown are

length and density weighted

Interval

Combined

HOLE ID

Including

From (m)

To (m)

Ni %

Cu %

PGE (Pt+Pd)

(m)

g/t

SNDD016

Awaiting Assays

SNDD017

Awaiting Assays

167.99

170.12

2.13

3.26

0.19

1.24

SNDD018

Including

169.81

170.12

0.31

8.83

0.44

2.91

311.98

316.77

4.79

2.05

0.16

0.36

Including

316

316.77

0.77

5.09

0.47

0.5

SNDD019

Metallurgical drill-hole

SNDD020

Metallurgical drill-hole

SNDD021

177.08

180.09

3.01

5.23

0.69

0.77

SNDD022

177.73

178.57

0.84

2.98

0.36

0.67

SNDD023

Metallurgical drill-hole

SNDD024

Awaiting Assays

SNDD025

Awaiting Assays

SNDD026

Awaiting Assays

Table 2 - Details of completed diamond drill-holes in the current drill programme at the Saints Nickel Project

HOLE ID

EASTING

NORTHING

ELEVATION

AZIMUTH

DIP

FINAL

DEPTH

(m)

(m)

(m)

(m)

SNDD016

329,818.3

6,672,490.6

365

090

-70

220

SNDD017

329,816.0

6,672,444.1

366

090

-70

240

SNDD018

329,682.7

6,672,440.4

365

090

-72

378

SNDD019

329,851.4

6,672,453.3

362

090

-75

240

SNDD020

329,303.2

6,673,250.9

366

090

-65

200

SNDD021

329,324.0

6,673,289.8

366

090

-60

240

SNDD022

329,334.4

6,673,242.7

363

090

-65

295

SNDD023

329,758.2

6,672,403.3

364

090

-72

285

SNDD025

329,879.4

6,672,312.3

366

088

-70

248

SNDD026

329,877.5

6,672,312.3

364

092

-70

321.9

Auroch Minerals Ltd ABN 91 148 966 545

Suite 10, 38 Colin St, West Perth WA 6005 Phone: +61 8 6383 7817 Fax: +61 8 6245 9853

Email: admin@aurochminerals.com www.aurochminerals.com

Disclaimer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Auroch Minerals Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 22:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
