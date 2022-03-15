Auroch Minerals : Further High Grade Nickel at Saints

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

16th March 2022

HIGH-GRADE NICKEL INTERSECTED OUTSIDE CURRENT

MODELLED RESOURCE AT SAINTS

Highlights

Both significant intersections are located outside of the current modelled resource at Saint Patricks and hence are expected to increase the contained nickel metal for Saint Patricks when the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) is completed next quarter

The recently completed diamond drill programme at Saints comprised predominantly infill drilling aimed at upgrading and potentially extending the current Saints Nickel Project Mineral Resource of 1.02Mt @ 2.0% Ni for 21,400t of contained nickel 2

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce assay results in two drill-holes have confirmed further high-gradenickel sulphide intersections at the Saint Patricks Prospect of the Saints Nickel Project (Saints; Auroch Minerals 100%) in Western Australia. These high-grade intersections are in addition to the high-grade mineralisation intercepted in drill-hole SNDD018 which was announced on 9th March 2021.

Diamond drill-holes SNDD021 and SNDD022 were drilled at Saint Patricks (Figure 1) into a gap between the modelled nickel sulphide mineralisation used in the current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) (Figure 2). Both holes successfully intersected massive nickel sulphides just above the basal contact, with the following significant assay intersections (Table 1):

Given that the massive nickel sulphides in SNDD021 and SNDD022 were intersected outside of the current modelled resource at Saint Patricks, these high-grade results are expected to increase the tonnage and potentially the overall grade, and hence the contained nickel metal, of Saint Patricks when the next MRE is completed. The updated MRE is forecast to be completed in the June 2021 quarter.

Auroch Managing Director Aidan Platel commented:

"The assay results have exceeded expectations confirming high-grade intersections of massive nickel sulphides in holes SNDD021 and SNDD022, which have shown that mineralisation is actually continuous right through what was previously interpreted to be a gap in the Saint Patricks Resource.

The nickel sulphides intersected in the infill drilling has been consistent with our current model which confirms our existing resource estimation and bodes well for the planned upgrade to the Saints Resource, which will underpin the Scoping Study that is ongoing.

Significant intersections are reported at a 1.0% Ni cut-off on a density-weighted basis; all intersections are down-hole widths unless otherwise stated JORC (2012) Inferred Resources, above a 1.0% Ni cut-off grade. Refer to ASX Announcement - AUROCH TO ACQUIRE HIGH-GRADE WESTERN AUSTRALIAN NICKEL PROJECTS https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190528/pdf/445dz31g15d0kx.pdf .

