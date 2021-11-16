Auroch Minerals : GROUND IP SURVEY UNDERWAY AT NEPEAN

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

17th November 2021

GROUND IP SURVEY UNDERWAY AT NEPEAN

Highlights

A ground dipole-dipole induced polarisation ( IP ) survey has commenced over the northern part of the Nepean Nickel Project where a recent geochemistry review highlighted the prospectivity of the ultramafic sequences for nickel sulphide mineralisation

NPDD013, the second drill-hole into the Nepean Deeps target area, is currently at ~450m depth down-hole and is on schedule to intersect the 1A/1B electromagnetic (EM) target next week

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce it has commenced a ground dipole-dipole IP geophysical survey at the Nepean Nickel Project in Western Australia (Auroch Minerals 80%).

The ground IP survey will cover approximately 5.1km2 over the five northern tenements of the Nepean Project (Figure 1, Table 1) after results from a detailed review of drill-hole geochemistry highlighted the prospectivity of the ultramafic sequences in this area for nickel sulphide mineralisation.

The ultramafics in this area have high nickel to chrome (Ni:Cr) ratios indicating lava pathways, elevated Ni:MgO ratios and platinum group elements (PGEs) which indicate potential mineralised systems and proximity to primary sulphide mineralisation, and elevated Kambalda ratios (Ni/Cr x Cu/Zn), all of which highlight the potential of these ultramafic units to host significant nickel sulphide mineralisation.

Furthermore, the northern area of the Nepean Project is located directly along strike from the historic Nepean nickel mine to the south and the Miriam nickel sulphide deposit to the north, and yet remains very underexplored with minimal historic drilling.

Recent petrophysical testing of drill core samples of high-grade matrix and disseminated nickel sulphide mineralisation from close to the historic Nepean nickel mine showed that such mineralisation provides a good IP response that would be identifiable by an IP survey. In fact, it was the early use of IP surveys that led to the discovery of the Nepean nickel sulphide deposit by Metals Exploration NL in 19681, further validating IP as an excellent method for nickel sulphide exploration in the Nepean area.

Auroch Managing Director Aidan Platel commented:

"We are excited to commence a ground IP survey over the northern area of the Nepean Project. Our recent geochemical review of the few drill-holes in this area has shown the ultramafic units there are highly prospective for nickel sulphide mineralisation, whilst petrophysical test work we completed on drill-holes close to the historic Nepean nickel mine has demonstrated that IP is an excellent method to find high-grade matrix to disseminated nickel sulphide mineralisation.

At Nepean Deeps, the navigational drilling of NPDD013 has successfully put the hole back on the correct orientation, and we eagerly await to see what the hole intersects when it reaches the 1A/1B DHEM target next week!"

The IP survey is being conducted over nineteen east-west lines with a line spacing of 200m and a station spacing of 100m. The data will be reviewed on a line by line basis and infill lines will be added

1 Burt, David. June 2015. "A Personal Account of some Orebody Discoveries 1966 - 2007"