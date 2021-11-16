Auroch Minerals : GROUND IP SURVEY UNDERWAY AT NEPEAN
11/16/2021 | 05:47pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
17th November 2021
GROUND IP SURVEY UNDERWAY AT NEPEAN
Highlights
A ground dipole-dipole induced polarisation (IP) survey has commenced over the northern part of the Nepean Nickel Project where a recent geochemistry review highlighted the prospectivity of the ultramafic sequences for nickel sulphide mineralisation
The survey will take approximately three weeks, with ongoing results to be assessed for potential anomalies
NPDD013, the second drill-hole into the Nepean Deeps target area, is currently at ~450m depth down-hole and is on schedule to intersect the 1A/1B electromagnetic (EM) target next week
Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce it has commenced a ground dipole-dipole IP geophysical survey at the Nepean Nickel Project in Western Australia (Auroch Minerals 80%).
The ground IP survey will cover approximately 5.1km2 over the five northern tenements of the Nepean Project (Figure 1, Table 1) after results from a detailed review of drill-hole geochemistry highlighted the prospectivity of the ultramafic sequences in this area for nickel sulphide mineralisation.
The ultramafics in this area have high nickel to chrome (Ni:Cr) ratios indicating lava pathways, elevated Ni:MgO ratios and platinum group elements (PGEs) which indicate potential mineralised systems and proximity to primary sulphide mineralisation, and elevated Kambalda ratios (Ni/Cr x Cu/Zn), all of which highlight the potential of these ultramafic units to host significant nickel sulphide mineralisation.
Furthermore, the northern area of the Nepean Project is located directly along strike from the historic Nepean nickel mine to the south and the Miriam nickel sulphide deposit to the north, and yet remains very underexplored with minimal historic drilling.
Recent petrophysical testing of drill core samples of high-grade matrix and disseminated nickel sulphide mineralisation from close to the historic Nepean nickel mine showed that such mineralisation provides a good IP response that would be identifiable by an IP survey. In fact, it was the early use of IP surveys that led to the discovery of the Nepean nickel sulphide deposit by Metals Exploration NL in 19681, further validating IP as an excellent method for nickel sulphide exploration in the Nepean area.
Auroch Managing Director Aidan Platel commented:
"We are excited to commence a ground IP survey over the northern area of the Nepean Project. Our recent geochemical review of the few drill-holes in this area has shown the ultramafic units there are highly prospective for nickel sulphide mineralisation, whilst petrophysical test work we completed on drill-holes close to the historic Nepean nickel mine has demonstrated that IP is an excellent method to find high-grade matrix to disseminated nickel sulphide mineralisation.
At Nepean Deeps, the navigational drilling of NPDD013 has successfully put the hole back on the correct orientation, and we eagerly await to see what the hole intersects when it reaches the 1A/1B DHEM target next week!"
The IP survey is being conducted over nineteen east-west lines with a line spacing of 200m and a station spacing of 100m. The data will be reviewed on a line by line basis and infill lines will be added
1Burt, David. June 2015. "A Personal Account of some Orebody Discoveries 1966 - 2007"
if deemed necessary to better define any potential anomalies. The survey is being conducted by Vortex Geophysics Pty Ltd and is estimated to take three weeks.
Nepean Deeps Drill Programme
The second drill-hole in the Nepean Deeps programme, NPDD013, is currently at a depth of approximately 450m down-hole. NPDD013 was designed to test the down-hole electromagnetic (DHEM) conductor 1A/1B at approximately 550m, and is on schedule to reach target depth next week.
The 1A/1B plates are the uppermost of three high-priority DHEM targets identified by the first Nepean Deeps drill-hole, and are located west of, and adjacent to, the historic Nepean nickel mine workings making it a compelling target for nickel sulphide mineralisation.
Figure 1 - Map showing location and survey lines of the ground IP survey underway in the north of the
Nepean Project
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Matthew McCarthy and represents an accurate representation of the available data. Mr McCarthy (Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy) is the Company's Senior Geological Officer and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code 2012"). Mr McCarthy consents to the disclosure of this information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Auroch Minerals Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Auroch Minerals Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.
Table 1 - Ground IP survey parameters
Survey Line
From (GDA94_51 East)
From (GDA94_51 North)
Distance
Survey
Sites
60300
316650
317750
1100
12
60100
316600
318200
1600
17
59900
316600
318200
1600
17
59700
316550
318150
1600
17
59500
316500
318100
1600
17
59300
316450
318050
1600
17
59100
316400
318000
1600
17
58900
316350
318050
1700
18
58700
316350
318350
2000
21
58500
316300
318300
2000
21
58300
317350
318250
900
10
58100
317350
318150
800
9
57900
317400
318100
700
8
57700
317400
318000
600
7
57500
316450
317950
1500
16
57300
316450
317850
1400
15
57100
316450
317750
1300
14
56900
316450
317750
1300
14
56700
316450
317350
900
10
