Auroch Minerals : LITHIUM MINERALISATION CONFIRMED AT NEPEAN
12/07/2021 | 05:42pm EST
For personal use only
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
8th December 2021
LITHIUM MINERALISATION CONFIRMED AT NEPEAN
Highlights
Assay results received from regional sampling of pegmatite veins confirm lithium mineralisation with up to 1.05% Li
Follow-upinvestigations have commenced including re-assaying of samples from nearby RC holes for LCT mineralisation
Diamond drill rig to commence regional exploration programme at Nepean having completed the second Nepean Deeps drill-hole NPDD013 to a final depth of 754.45m
Assay results from NPDD013 are pending
Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce it has confirmed lithium mineralisation in pegmatites at the Nepean Project in Western Australia (Auroch Minerals 80%).
Field investigations of mapped pegmatites in the northern portion of the project tenure was undertaken in November to assess the lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) potential of pegmatite units. Outcropping and sub-cropping pegmatites located to the north and east of the historic Lepidolite Hill and Londonderry Pegmatite mines (located on third party tenure) were given priority for the initial field investigation. Samples were collected from five locations (Figure 1) and included rock chips sourced from float, sub-crop and outcrop.
The assay results confirm the LCT potential of the sampled pegmatites, with results up to 1.05% Li (Table 1). Further fieldwork is now required to better define and map the pegmatites, as it was unclear on the first pass whether some of the samples werein-situor not.
Pegmatite samples from several reverse-circulation (RC) holes drilled by the Company close to where the rock chip samples were taken from will now be re-assayed for LCT mineralisation. Assays for pegmatite core samples from the first Nepean Deepsdrill-holeNPDD008 are still pending.
Table 1 - Results from Pegmatite Rock-chip Samples at Nepean (MGA94 Zone 51S)
SAMPLE
EASTING
NORTHING
Cs
Nb
Sn
Ta
Al
K
Li
Rb
ID
(m)
(m)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
(ppm)
NGRC001
317,291
6,557,188
2
<5
6
4
3100
<1000
80
<5
NGRC002
317,362
6,557,339
738
30
222
178
102,300
23,000
6,140
7,805
NGRC003
317,309
6,557,433
1,472
50
209
139
99,500
41,000
10,460
13,255
NGRC004
317,350
6,557,350
19
10
8
6
83,000
4,000
6,290
260
NGRC005
317,411
6,558,352
31
70
8
121
81,800
17,000
110
675
Auroch Managing Director Aidan Platel commented:
"The assay results have confirmed that the Nepean tenure hosts significant potential for LCT mineralisation, particularly for lithium. We are excited by this prospect and have already commenced work on understanding the orientation and extent of the LCT -bearing pegmatites. Further mapping is required to better define the surface expression of the veins, whilst sampling of pegmatites intersected in nearby drill-holes may provide us with an understanding of the pegmatites in 3D space.
On the nickel sulphide front, the drill rig completed diamond hole NPDD013 to a depth of 754.45m, and assays are pending. The rig has moved to drill exciting targets at the Little Eagle, Spoonbill and Cormorant Prospects before the drilling campaign finishes for 2021, with the Nepean Deeps drill programme to recommence in the new year."
Auroch Minerals Ltd ABN 91 148 966 545
FOLLOW US
Suite 10, 38 Colin St, West Perth WA 6005 Phone: +61 8 6383 7817 Fax: +61 8 6245 9853
The second drill-hole into the Nepean Deeps target area, NPDD013, was completed to a final depth of 754.45m, having successfully intersected 12.5m of disseminated and matrix to semi-massive nickel sulphides from 576.8m, within a 76.15m intersection of ultramafics from 534.65 - 610.80m down- hole, which is interpreted to be the underexplored Sill 1 ultramafic directly west of the mine sequence1.
The nickeliferous sulphides were intersected just below the down-hole electromagnetic (DHEM) conductor 1A/1B, and are interpreted to be the cause of the DHEM conductor, the uppermost of three DHEM targets identified by the first Nepean Deeps drill-hole NPDD008. The core has been logged, sampled and submitted to the laboratory, and assays are pending. It was intended to undertake DHEM surveys on NPDD013, but unfortunately a significant length of PVC casing was lost down the hole during installation and attempts to retrieve the casing were unsuccessful, meaning it will not be possible to complete the DHEM survey.
The drill rig has moved to the Little Eagle Prospect to commence a regional drill programme. The diamond programme will test priority DHEM targets at Little Eagle and Spoonbill, and drill a further hole into the magnetic anomaly at the Cormorant Prospect which will complete the drilling campaign for 2021 (Figure 2).
Upcoming and Ongoing Work Programmes
Work programmes that are underway or planned to commence over the next four to six weeks include:
Nepean regional diamond drill programme - to be completed in December 2021
Nepean North ground induced polarisation (IP) survey - underway, to be completed in December 2021
Metallurgical test work on the shallow high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation proximal to the historic Nepean nickel mine workings - results expected early in January 2022
Assay results from Nepean Deeps holes NPDD008 (pegmatite samples) and NPDD013 (nickel sulphide samples) - due in December 2021
Diamond drill programme at the Ragless Range Zinc Prospect of the Arden Project - to be completed in December 2021
Infill and extensional diamond drill programme at the Saints Nickel Project - to commence in early January 2022
Scoping Study at the Saints Nickel Project - to be completed in Q1 2022
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Aidan Platel and represents an accurate representation of the available data. Mr Platel (Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy) is the Company's Senior Geological Officer and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code 2012"). Mr Platel consents to the disclosure of this information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Auroch Minerals Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Auroch Minerals Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.
JORC Code, 2012 Edition, Table 1 (Nepean)
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
CRITERIA
EXPLANATION
COMMENTARY
Sampling
● Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut
Drilling
channels, random chips, or specific
Auroch Minerals Limited:
techniques
specialised industry standard
● Nickel mineralisation at Nepean has been
measurement tools appropriate to the
sampled from the following drilling
minerals under investigation, such as down
techniques.
hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF
● Diamond Core, orientated core, half core
instruments, etc). These examples should
samples with a maximum of 1.2m and
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning
minimum 0.3m length.
of sampling.
● RC drilling creates 1m samples of
● Include reference to measures taken to
pulverised chips, approximately 3kg's is
ensure sample representivity and the
collected in individual calico bags
appropriate calibration of any
● Air Core drilling creates single metre
measurement tools or systems used.
sample of drill chips
● Aspects of the determination of
● Air Core samples are composited every 3
mineralisation that are Material to the
metres, with the end of hole sample
Public Report. In cases where 'industry
consisting of the final 1m sample.
standard' work has been done this would
● Rock Chip samples are collected from out
be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation
crop, sub crop or float in the field.
drilling was used to obtain 1m samples
from which 3kg was pulverised to produce
Historic:
a 30g charge for fire assay'). In other cases
● Nickel mineralisation at Nepean has been
more explanation may be required, such as
sampled from Reverse Circulation (RC) 1m
where there is coarse gold that has
chip samples & Diamond core samples.
inherent sampling problems. Unusual
● RC drilling creates 1m samples of
commodities or mineralisation types (eg
pulverised chips, approximately 3kg's is
submarine nodules) may warrant
collected in individual calico bags
disclosure of detailed information.
● No diamond core samples are reported in
this announcement.
Auroch Minerals Ltd ABN 91 148 966 545
Suite 10, 38 Colin St, West Perth WA 6005 Phone: +61 8 6383 7817 Fax: +61 8 6245 9853
Auroch Minerals Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 22:41:07 UTC.