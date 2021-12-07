Auroch Minerals : LITHIUM MINERALISATION CONFIRMED AT NEPEAN

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

8th December 2021

LITHIUM MINERALISATION CONFIRMED AT NEPEAN

Highlights

Assay results received from regional sampling of pegmatite veins confirm lithium mineralisation with up to 1.05% Li

Follow-up investigations have commenced including re-assaying of samples from nearby RC holes for LCT mineralisation

Diamond drill rig to commence regional exploration programme at Nepean having completed the second Nepean Deeps drill-hole NPDD013 to a final depth of 754.45m

drill-hole NPDD013 to a final depth of 754.45m Assay results from NPDD013 are pending

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce it has confirmed lithium mineralisation in pegmatites at the Nepean Project in Western Australia (Auroch Minerals 80%).

Field investigations of mapped pegmatites in the northern portion of the project tenure was undertaken in November to assess the lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) potential of pegmatite units. Outcropping and sub-cropping pegmatites located to the north and east of the historic Lepidolite Hill and Londonderry Pegmatite mines (located on third party tenure) were given priority for the initial field investigation. Samples were collected from five locations (Figure 1) and included rock chips sourced from float, sub-crop and outcrop.

The assay results confirm the LCT potential of the sampled pegmatites, with results up to 1.05% Li (Table 1). Further fieldwork is now required to better define and map the pegmatites, as it was unclear on the first pass whether some of the samples were in-situor not.

Pegmatite samples from several reverse-circulation (RC) holes drilled by the Company close to where the rock chip samples were taken from will now be re-assayed for LCT mineralisation. Assays for pegmatite core samples from the first Nepean Deeps drill-holeNPDD008 are still pending.

Table 1 - Results from Pegmatite Rock-chip Samples at Nepean (MGA94 Zone 51S)

SAMPLE EASTING NORTHING Cs Nb Sn Ta Al K Li Rb ID (m) (m) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) NGRC001 317,291 6,557,188 2 <5 6 4 3100 <1000 80 <5 NGRC002 317,362 6,557,339 738 30 222 178 102,300 23,000 6,140 7,805 NGRC003 317,309 6,557,433 1,472 50 209 139 99,500 41,000 10,460 13,255 NGRC004 317,350 6,557,350 19 10 8 6 83,000 4,000 6,290 260 NGRC005 317,411 6,558,352 31 70 8 121 81,800 17,000 110 675

Auroch Managing Director Aidan Platel commented:

"The assay results have confirmed that the Nepean tenure hosts significant potential for LCT mineralisation, particularly for lithium. We are excited by this prospect and have already commenced work on understanding the orientation and extent of the LCT -bearing pegmatites. Further mapping is required to better define the surface expression of the veins, whilst sampling of pegmatites intersected in nearby drill-holes may provide us with an understanding of the pegmatites in 3D space.

On the nickel sulphide front, the drill rig completed diamond hole NPDD013 to a depth of 754.45m, and assays are pending. The rig has moved to drill exciting targets at the Little Eagle, Spoonbill and Cormorant Prospects before the drilling campaign finishes for 2021, with the Nepean Deeps drill programme to recommence in the new year."