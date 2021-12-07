Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auroch Minerals : LITHIUM MINERALISATION CONFIRMED AT NEPEAN

12/07/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

8th December 2021

LITHIUM MINERALISATION CONFIRMED AT NEPEAN

Highlights

  • Assay results received from regional sampling of pegmatite veins confirm lithium mineralisation with up to 1.05% Li
  • Follow-upinvestigations have commenced including re-assaying of samples from nearby RC holes for LCT mineralisation
  • Diamond drill rig to commence regional exploration programme at Nepean having completed the second Nepean Deeps drill-hole NPDD013 to a final depth of 754.45m
  • Assay results from NPDD013 are pending

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce it has confirmed lithium mineralisation in pegmatites at the Nepean Project in Western Australia (Auroch Minerals 80%).

Field investigations of mapped pegmatites in the northern portion of the project tenure was undertaken in November to assess the lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) potential of pegmatite units. Outcropping and sub-cropping pegmatites located to the north and east of the historic Lepidolite Hill and Londonderry Pegmatite mines (located on third party tenure) were given priority for the initial field investigation. Samples were collected from five locations (Figure 1) and included rock chips sourced from float, sub-crop and outcrop.

The assay results confirm the LCT potential of the sampled pegmatites, with results up to 1.05% Li (Table 1). Further fieldwork is now required to better define and map the pegmatites, as it was unclear on the first pass whether some of the samples were in-situor not.

Pegmatite samples from several reverse-circulation (RC) holes drilled by the Company close to where the rock chip samples were taken from will now be re-assayed for LCT mineralisation. Assays for pegmatite core samples from the first Nepean Deeps drill-holeNPDD008 are still pending.

Table 1 - Results from Pegmatite Rock-chip Samples at Nepean (MGA94 Zone 51S)

SAMPLE

EASTING

NORTHING

Cs

Nb

Sn

Ta

Al

K

Li

Rb

ID

(m)

(m)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(ppm)

(ppm)

NGRC001

317,291

6,557,188

2

<5

6

4

3100

<1000

80

<5

NGRC002

317,362

6,557,339

738

30

222

178

102,300

23,000

6,140

7,805

NGRC003

317,309

6,557,433

1,472

50

209

139

99,500

41,000

10,460

13,255

NGRC004

317,350

6,557,350

19

10

8

6

83,000

4,000

6,290

260

NGRC005

317,411

6,558,352

31

70

8

121

81,800

17,000

110

675

Auroch Managing Director Aidan Platel commented:

"The assay results have confirmed that the Nepean tenure hosts significant potential for LCT mineralisation, particularly for lithium. We are excited by this prospect and have already commenced work on understanding the orientation and extent of the LCT -bearing pegmatites. Further mapping is required to better define the surface expression of the veins, whilst sampling of pegmatites intersected in nearby drill-holes may provide us with an understanding of the pegmatites in 3D space.

On the nickel sulphide front, the drill rig completed diamond hole NPDD013 to a depth of 754.45m, and assays are pending. The rig has moved to drill exciting targets at the Little Eagle, Spoonbill and Cormorant Prospects before the drilling campaign finishes for 2021, with the Nepean Deeps drill programme to recommence in the new year."

Auroch Minerals Ltd ABN 91 148 966 545

FOLLOW US

Suite 10, 38 Colin St, West Perth WA 6005 Phone: +61 8 6383 7817 Fax: +61 8 6245 9853

Email: admin@aurochminerals.com www.aurochminerals.com

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

8th December 2021

Nepean Nickel Sulphide Exploration

The second drill-hole into the Nepean Deeps target area, NPDD013, was completed to a final depth of 754.45m, having successfully intersected 12.5m of disseminated and matrix to semi-massive nickel sulphides from 576.8m, within a 76.15m intersection of ultramafics from 534.65 - 610.80m down- hole, which is interpreted to be the underexplored Sill 1 ultramafic directly west of the mine sequence1.

The nickeliferous sulphides were intersected just below the down-hole electromagnetic (DHEM) conductor 1A/1B, and are interpreted to be the cause of the DHEM conductor, the uppermost of three DHEM targets identified by the first Nepean Deeps drill-hole NPDD008. The core has been logged, sampled and submitted to the laboratory, and assays are pending. It was intended to undertake DHEM surveys on NPDD013, but unfortunately a significant length of PVC casing was lost down the hole during installation and attempts to retrieve the casing were unsuccessful, meaning it will not be possible to complete the DHEM survey.

The drill rig has moved to the Little Eagle Prospect to commence a regional drill programme. The diamond programme will test priority DHEM targets at Little Eagle and Spoonbill, and drill a further hole into the magnetic anomaly at the Cormorant Prospect which will complete the drilling campaign for 2021 (Figure 2).

Upcoming and Ongoing Work Programmes

Work programmes that are underway or planned to commence over the next four to six weeks include:

  • Nepean regional diamond drill programme - to be completed in December 2021
  • Nepean North ground induced polarisation (IP) survey - underway, to be completed in December 2021
  • Metallurgical test work on the shallow high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation proximal to the historic Nepean nickel mine workings - results expected early in January 2022
  • Assay results from Nepean Deeps holes NPDD008 (pegmatite samples) and NPDD013 (nickel sulphide samples) - due in December 2021
  • Diamond drill programme at the Ragless Range Zinc Prospect of the Arden Project - to be completed in December 2021
  • Infill and extensional diamond drill programme at the Saints Nickel Project - to commence in early January 2022
  • Scoping Study at the Saints Nickel Project - to be completed in Q1 2022

1 Refer to ASX Announcement - NICKEL SULPHIDES INTERSECTED IN NEPEAN DEEPS DRILLING https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02457417-6A1064836?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

8th December 2021

Figure 1 - Nepean LCT pegmatite initial field investigation including sample locations and historic

mines/deposits, and drill-holes NPRC057 and NPRC066 which will be re-assayed for LCT mineralisation

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

8th December 2021

For personal use only

Figure 2 - Locations of the Little Eagle, Spoonbill and Cormorant Prospects relative to the historic Nepean

nickel mine, highlighting the DHEM and aeromagnetic targets to be drill tested

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of the Company.

-END-

For further information visit www.aurochminerals.comor contact:

Aidan Platel

Managing Director

E: aplatel@aurochminerals.com

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

8th December 2021

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Aidan Platel and represents an accurate representation of the available data. Mr Platel (Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy) is the Company's Senior Geological Officer and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code 2012"). Mr Platel consents to the disclosure of this information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Auroch Minerals Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Auroch Minerals Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

JORC Code, 2012 Edition, Table 1 (Nepean)

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

CRITERIA

EXPLANATION

COMMENTARY

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut

Drilling

channels, random chips, or specific

Auroch Minerals Limited:

techniques

specialised industry standard

Nickel mineralisation at Nepean has been

measurement tools appropriate to the

sampled from the following drilling

minerals under investigation, such as down

techniques.

hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF

Diamond Core, orientated core, half core

instruments, etc). These examples should

samples with a maximum of 1.2m and

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning

minimum 0.3m length.

of sampling.

RC drilling creates 1m samples of

Include reference to measures taken to

pulverised chips, approximately 3kg's is

ensure sample representivity and the

collected in individual calico bags

appropriate calibration of any

Air Core drilling creates single metre

measurement tools or systems used.

sample of drill chips

Aspects of the determination of

Air Core samples are composited every 3

mineralisation that are Material to the

metres, with the end of hole sample

Public Report. In cases where 'industry

consisting of the final 1m sample.

standard' work has been done this would

Rock Chip samples are collected from out

be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation

crop, sub crop or float in the field.

drilling was used to obtain 1m samples

from which 3kg was pulverised to produce

Historic:

a 30g charge for fire assay'). In other cases

Nickel mineralisation at Nepean has been

more explanation may be required, such as

sampled from Reverse Circulation (RC) 1m

where there is coarse gold that has

chip samples & Diamond core samples.

inherent sampling problems. Unusual

RC drilling creates 1m samples of

commodities or mineralisation types (eg

pulverised chips, approximately 3kg's is

submarine nodules) may warrant

collected in individual calico bags

disclosure of detailed information.

No diamond core samples are reported in

this announcement.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Auroch Minerals Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 22:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
