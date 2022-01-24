Log in
    AOU   AU000000AOU2

AUROCH MINERALS LIMITED

(AOU)
  Report
Auroch Minerals : SAINTS DIAMOND DRILLING UNDERWAY

01/24/2022 | 05:37pm EST
For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25th January 2022

SAINTS DIAMOND DRILLING UNDERWAY

Highlights

  • Major diamond drill programme has commenced at the Saints Nickel Project to update and potentially increase the current high-grade Mineral Resources of 1.02Mt @ 2.0% Ni for 21,400kt of contained nickel1
  • 3,000m of infill drilling to be completed across the Saint Patricks and Saint Andrews prospects, with an additional 2,000m planned to test for down-plunge extensions to the known high- grade nickel sulphide mineralisation
  • Bulk composite samples will be taken from some of the drill core to be used for metallurgical testwork
  • The drill programme will take approximately 6 weeks to complete and the results will be used in the Saints Scoping Study due for completion at the end of March

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce it has commenced a major diamond drill programme at its 100%-owned Saints Nickel Project (Saints) in Western Australia.

The programme comprises approximately 3,000m of infill drilling across the Saint Patricks and Saint Andrews prospects (Figure 1), with the aim to update the current JORC(2012)-compliantSaints Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 1.02Mt @ 2.0% Ni for 21,400kt of contained nickel1 and increase the confidence level from the Inferred Resource category to predominantly Indicated Resources. Also included in this programme are two drill-holes specifically designed to collect large bulk composite samples for metallurgical testwork.

A further 2,000m of drilling has been planned to test for possible strike and down-plunge extensions to the known high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation at Saints, particularly below the Saint Andrews Prospect to test for extensions of the mineralised lava channel, where previous drill hole geochemistry indicates hotter ultramafic rocks (i.e. >42% MgO) at depth. A review of historic down-hole electromagnetic (DHEM) data in this zone is also being completed.

Auroch Managing Director Aidan Platel commented:

"We are very pleased to have kicked off a major diamond drill programme at Saints. The infill drilling is critical to increasing the confidence in the MRE to a predominantly Indicated Resource category so that it can underpin the current Saints Scoping Study due to be completed at the end of March. It will also provide necessary bulk samples to initiate the metallurgical testwork that is also critical information for the completion of the study.

The planned concurrent exploration drilling will test down-plunge from the known high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation at the Saint Patricks and Saint Andrews prospects as the search continues for the "feeder" lava channel to this nickel-rich system and of course, the nickel sulphide mineralisation that is associated with such channels in Kambalda-style nickel deposits such as the Saints!"

Both the new MRE and the metallurgical testwork results will provide important inputs for the ongoing Scoping Study at the Saints Nickel Project. To date the Scoping Study is progressing well with site flora

1 JORC (2012) Inferred Resources, above a 1.0% Ni cut-off grade. Refer to ASX Announcement - AUROCH TO ACQUIRE HIGH-GRADE WESTERN AUSTRALIAN NICKEL PROJECTS https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190528/pdf/445dz31g15d0kx.pdf.

Auroch Minerals Ltd ABN 91 148 966 545

Suite 10, 38 Colin St, West Perth WA 6005 Phone: +61 8 6383 7817 Fax: +61 8 6245 9853

Email: admin@aurochminerals.com www.aurochminerals.com

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25th January 2022

and fauna surveys completed, miscellaneous licence applications for the future haul road location submitted, and mine design and optimisation well underway.

Figure 1 - Long section of the Saints Nickel Project showing the current nickel sulphide resource (1%Ni cut-off)

and the planned pierce points from the major diamond drill programme now underway

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of the Company.

-END-

For further information visit www.aurochminerals.comor contact:

Aidan Platel

Managing Director

E: aplatel@aurochminerals.com

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Matthew McCarthy and represents an accurate representation of the available data. Mr McCarthy (Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy) is the Company's Senior Geological Officer and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code 2012"). Mr McCarthy consents to the disclosure of this information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Auroch Minerals Limited's planned exploration programmes and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Auroch Minerals Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Auroch Minerals Ltd ABN 91 148 966 545

Suite 10, 38 Colin St, West Perth WA 6005 Phone: +61 8 6383 7817 Fax: +61 8 6245 9853

Email: admin@aurochminerals.com www.aurochminerals.com

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25th January 2022

For personal use only

Figure 2 - Location and geology map of the Saints Nickel Project

Auroch Minerals Ltd ABN 91 148 966 545

Suite 10, 38 Colin St, West Perth WA 6005 Phone: +61 8 6383 7817 Fax: +61 8 6245 9853

Email: admin@aurochminerals.com www.aurochminerals.com

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25th January 2022

JORC Code, 2012 Edition, Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

CRITERIA

EXPLANATION

COMMENTARY

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut

Drilling

channels, random chips, or specific

Auroch Minerals Limited:

techniques

specialised industry standard

Nickel mineralisation at Saints has been

measurement tools appropriate to the

sampled from the following drilling

minerals under investigation, such as down

techniques:

hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF

Diamond Core - half core samples with a

instruments, etc). These examples should

maximum of 1.2m and minimum 0.2m

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning

length.

of sampling.

RC drilling - 1m samples of pulverised

Include reference to measures taken to

chips, approximately 3kg's is collected in

ensure sample representivity and the

individual calico bags

appropriate calibration of any

Air Core drilling creates single metre

measurement tools or systems used.

sample of drill chips, however samples are

Aspects of the determination of

composited every 3 metres, with the end

mineralisation that are Material to the

of hole sample consisting of a 1m sample.

Public Report. In cases where 'industry

standard' work has been done this would

be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation

DHEM Parameters:

drilling was used to obtain 1m samples

Contractor:

SGC Niche Acquisition

from which 3kg was pulverised to produce

Configuration:

Down-hole EM (DHEM)

a 30g charge for fire assay'). In other cases

Tx Loop size:

300x300m to 350x450m,

more explanation may be required, such as

single turn

where there is coarse gold that has

Transmitter:

TTX2

inherent sampling problems. Unusual

Receiver:

Smartem24

commodities or mineralisation types (eg

Sensor:

DigiAtlantis

submarine nodules) may warrant

Station spacing:

2m to 10 m

disclosure of detailed information.

Tx Freq:

0.5 Hz

Duty cycle:

50%

Current:

~68-75 Amp

Stacks:

64

Readings:

2-3 repeatable readings

per station

Drilling techniques

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation,

Diamond Core (DD) drilling is referenced in

open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,

this report. Core is oriented and retrieved

Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core

via double or triple tube methods.

diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of

diamond tails, face- sampling bit or other

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core

DD core recovery is measured and

and chip sample recoveries and results

recorded by Auroch staff and contractors.

recovery

assessed.

No relationship between sample recovery

Measures taken to maximise sample

and grade has been yet observed and no

recovery and ensure representative nature

sample bias is believed to have occurred.

of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between

sample recovery and grade and whether

sample bias may have occurred due to

preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse

material.

Auroch Minerals Ltd ABN 91 148 966 545

Suite 10, 38 Colin St, West Perth WA 6005 Phone: +61 8 6383 7817 Fax: +61 8 6245 9853

Email: admin@aurochminerals.com www.aurochminerals.com

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25th January 2022

CRITERIA

EXPLANATION

COMMENTARY

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

Auroch Minerals Limited:

geologically and geotechnically logged to a

Drill core is lithologically and structurally

level of detail to support appropriate

logged by Geologists in the field.

Mineral Resource estimation, mining

Drill chips are lithologically logged by

studies and metallurgical studies.

Geologists in the field

Whether logging is qualitative or

Logging is qualitative, recording rock type

quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

and mineral abundance

channel, etc) photography.

Logging of RC & AC chips is conducted on

The total length and percentage of the

a 1 metre sample size.

relevant intersections logged.

Logging of DD core is conducted on

lithological boundaries.

Historic:

Geological logging data collected to date is

sufficiently detailed. At this stage detailed

geotechnical logging is not required.

Geological logging is intrinsically

qualitative.

Historic drill holes were geologically logged

by previous operators and these data are

available to Auroch Minerals.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether

Auroch Minerals Limited:

quarter, half or all core taken.

Diamond core is sawn in half with half used

techniques and

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled,

for sampling and the other half retained

sample

rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet

for future reference.

preparation

or dry.

1m RC percussion, sample is split via a

For all sample types, the nature, quality

cyclone and cone splitter attached to the

and appropriateness of the sample

drill rig to produce a bagged 3kg sample.

preparation technique.

Certified reference material and blank

Quality control procedures adopted for all

material are inserted every 20 samples as

sub-sampling stages to maximise

per company QAQC procedure for both DD

representivity of samples.

& RC.

Measures taken to ensure that the

Field duplicates collected from the Cyclone

sampling is representative of the in situ

and cone splitter are inserted every 60

material collected, including for instance

samples

results for field duplicate/second-half

No further sub sampling has been

sampling.

conducted

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to

3m AC sample composites are scooped

the grain size of the material being

from sample piles to create a 3kg bagged

sampled.

sample.

Certified reference material are inserted

every 30 samples as per the company Air

Core QAQC procedure.

Historic:

1m RC percussion, maximum 1m length core samples, or as close as reasonable within geological boundaries, are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation being targeted.

Historic drill holes were logged at level of detail to ensure sufficient geological understanding to allow representative selection of sample intervals.

Sampling QAQC measures taken by previous operators not fully documented.

Auroch Minerals Ltd ABN 91 148 966 545

Suite 10, 38 Colin St, West Perth WA 6005 Phone: +61 8 6383 7817 Fax: +61 8 6245 9853

Email: admin@aurochminerals.com www.aurochminerals.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Auroch Minerals Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 22:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
