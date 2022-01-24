Auroch Minerals : SAINTS DIAMOND DRILLING UNDERWAY

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25th January 2022

SAINTS DIAMOND DRILLING UNDERWAY

Highlights

Major diamond drill programme has commenced at the Saints Nickel Project to update and potentially increase the current high-grade Mineral Resources of 1.02Mt @ 2.0% Ni for 21,400kt of contained nickel 1

high-grade Mineral Resources of 3,000m of infill drilling to be completed across the Saint Patricks and Saint Andrews prospects, with an additional 2,000m planned to test for down-plunge extensions to the known high- grade nickel sulphide mineralisation

down-plunge extensions to the known high- grade nickel sulphide mineralisation Bulk composite samples will be taken from some of the drill core to be used for metallurgical testwork

The drill programme will take approximately 6 weeks to complete and the results will be used in the Saints Scoping Study due for completion at the end of March

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce it has commenced a major diamond drill programme at its 100%-owned Saints Nickel Project (Saints) in Western Australia.

The programme comprises approximately 3,000m of infill drilling across the Saint Patricks and Saint Andrews prospects (Figure 1), with the aim to update the current JORC(2012)-compliantSaints Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 1.02Mt @ 2.0% Ni for 21,400kt of contained nickel1 and increase the confidence level from the Inferred Resource category to predominantly Indicated Resources. Also included in this programme are two drill-holes specifically designed to collect large bulk composite samples for metallurgical testwork.

A further 2,000m of drilling has been planned to test for possible strike and down-plunge extensions to the known high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation at Saints, particularly below the Saint Andrews Prospect to test for extensions of the mineralised lava channel, where previous drill hole geochemistry indicates hotter ultramafic rocks (i.e. >42% MgO) at depth. A review of historic down-hole electromagnetic (DHEM) data in this zone is also being completed.

Auroch Managing Director Aidan Platel commented:

"We are very pleased to have kicked off a major diamond drill programme at Saints. The infill drilling is critical to increasing the confidence in the MRE to a predominantly Indicated Resource category so that it can underpin the current Saints Scoping Study due to be completed at the end of March. It will also provide necessary bulk samples to initiate the metallurgical testwork that is also critical information for the completion of the study.

The planned concurrent exploration drilling will test down-plunge from the known high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation at the Saint Patricks and Saint Andrews prospects as the search continues for the "feeder" lava channel to this nickel-rich system and of course, the nickel sulphide mineralisation that is associated with such channels in Kambalda-style nickel deposits such as the Saints!"

Both the new MRE and the metallurgical testwork results will provide important inputs for the ongoing Scoping Study at the Saints Nickel Project. To date the Scoping Study is progressing well with site flora