AURORA CANNABIS INC.

ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 1, 2020

11/29/2020 | 11:01am EST
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aurora Cannabis, Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NYSE: ACB) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Aurora securities between February 13, 2020, and September 4, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/acb.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and specifically failed to disclose that: (1) Aurora had significantly overpaid for previous acquisitions and experienced degradation in certain assets, including its production facilities and inventory; (2) the Company's purported "business transformation plan" and cost reset failed to mitigate the foregoing issues; (3) accordingly, it was foreseeable that the Company would record significant goodwill and asset impairment charges; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 8, 2020, Aurora issued a press release "announc[ing] an update on its business operations along with certain unaudited preliminary fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 results." Among other things, Aurora announced that the Company expected to record up to $1.8 billion in goodwill impairment charges in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company also announced that "previously announced fixed asset impairment charges[ were] now expected to be up to $90 million, due to production facility rationalization, and a charge of approximately $140 million in the carrying value of certain inventory, predominantly trim, in order to align inventory on hand with near term expectations for demand." Following this news, Aurora's stock price fell $0.99 per share, or 11.63%, to close at $7.52 per share on September 8, 2020.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/acb or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Aurora you have until December 1, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
