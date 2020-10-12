ACB SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Log in
10/12/2020 | 09:48am EDT

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (“Aurora” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ACB) between February 13, 2020 and September 4, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Aurora securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit ACB Shareholder Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aurora had significantly overpaid for previous acquisitions and experienced degradation in certain assets, including its production facilities and inventory; (ii) the Company’s purported “business transformation plan” and cost reset failed to mitigate the foregoing issues; (iii) accordingly, it was foreseeable that the Company would record significant goodwill and asset impairment charges; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 8, 2020, Aurora issued a press release “announc[ing] an update on its business operations along with certain unaudited preliminary fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 results.” Among other things, Aurora announced that the Company expected to record up to $1.8 billion in goodwill impairment charges in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company also announced that “previously announced fixed asset impairment charges [were] now expected to be up to $90 million, due to production facility rationalization, and a charge of approximately $140 million in the carrying value of certain inventory, predominantly trim, in order to align inventory on hand with near term expectations for demand.” On this news, Aurora’s stock price fell $0.99 per share, or 11.63% to close at $7.52 per share on September 8, 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 1, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Aurora securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/auroracannabisinc-acb-shareholder-class-action-stock-fraud-lawsuit-322/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2021 313 M 239 M 239 M
Net income 2021 -156 M -118 M -118 M
Net Debt 2021 599 M 456 M 456 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 801 M 610 M 610 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,47x
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 731
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 12,74 CAD
Last Close Price 6,59 CAD
Spread / Highest target 401%
Spread / Average Target 93,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Martin CEO, Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Michael Singer Executive Chairman
Allan Cleiren Chief Operating Officer
Glen W. Ibbott Chief Financial Officer
Darryl Vleeming Executive Vice President-Information Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-80.32%610
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-13.37%6 689
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-2.84%5 609
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.36.92%5 607
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.18.97%4 072
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.82.56%2 723
